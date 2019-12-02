Red Robin: High-Risk, High-Reward

The Restaurant Industry has been quite bifurcated the past few years, with some solid winners, but quite a few massive laggards. Unfortunately, for Red Robin (RRGB) investors, the company falls in the latter category from both a fundamental and technical basis. In the same two-year period that leaders like Darden Restaurants (DRI) have managed to advance in price by 40%, and grow earnings per share by over 45%, Red Robin has seen its share price fall by 60%, while earnings per share have fallen by nearly 65%. Looking forward, things aren't expected to improve, with FY-2020 earnings per share expected to fall another 20% from FY-2019 levels to $0.65, based on recent estimates. With compressed margins, no real signs of a turnaround, and an expensive valuation, I see the stock as high-risk, high-reward, even at current levels. Based on this, I believe investors would be wise to continue to avoid the stock.

Just over two months ago, Josh Arnold wrote on Red Robin being expensive, and couldn't have been more correct with his thesis on the stock. The stock has since dropped nearly 20%, in the same period that the S&P 500 (SPY) has gained nearly 5%. The market is clearly not a fan of the company's decision to turn down the $40.00 takeover offer from Vintage Capital, with Red Robin instead hoping it can drive a turnaround and add shareholder value that way instead. Thus far, we see some minor signs of improvement, but no concrete signs of a turnaround. Despite the lower price since Arnold's article, I share the same skepticism around a turnaround and feel that the stock is best to avoid.

If we dig into the most recent Q3 results released in early November, comparable restaurant revenues finally flipped back to positive, with a 310-basis point improvement sequentially from Q2 2019. Comparable restaurant revenues came in at (+) 1.6% for the quarter, up from (-) 1.5% in Q2 2019. While this is a step in the right direction, it's important to note that Q3 was lapping a terrible quarter for the company, with Q3 2018 restaurant revenues down 3.4% year over year. Therefore, while a 1.6% jump may look like a positive for some, it's the absolute minimum we'd expect after the 2nd worst quarter in the past three years for the company for this metric.

In addition, the company saw off-premise sales growth as well, with third-party delivery and catering now up to 13.2% of total revenue, a 70-basis point increase sequentially, and a 310-basis point jump year over year. While this also looks positive at first glance, these increases are not being tied to a rise in total revenue. This means that we basically see a shift from on-premise to off-premise sales, but no real benefit to the top or bottom line. Therefore, while the above chart may look appealing, it's of minimal relevance to investors hoping for signs of life from a turnaround standpoint. This is evidenced by the decreased revenue over the same period, with Q3 revenue coming in at $294.2 million, down slightly on a year-over-year basis from $294.9 million in Q3 2018.

Taking a look at the trend in revenue growth rates below, we can see that revenue growth rates have improved from mid-single-digit to low-double-digit declines year over year in Q3 2018 through to Q1 2019. However, the most recent quarter of roughly flat revenue growth is expected to be an anomaly, with revenue growth rates returning to negative levels over the next three quarters based on estimates. While some of this drop-off in revenues may be tied to the company's planned store closures in Canada, this is not expected to be a massive drag on revenues. As the company noted in its most recent earnings call, Canadian locations contributed just over $30 million in revenues for the first nine months, and therefore are less than 3% of total revenues. If we parse this out from the expected negative 2.5% revenue growth rates year over year in Q1 2020 and Q2 2020, we have more or less flat revenue growth anticipated by analysts going forward. It's important to note that this flat expected revenue growth is lapping Q1 2019's (-) 3% growth rate and Q2 2019's (-) 2% growth rate, and therefore it's the minimum we'd expect, and hardly a sign of a turnaround.

While some might argue that this is par for the course for the dine-in industry, this is not the case. As we can see from the chart below of Red Robin, revenues have remained relatively flat over the two years, though they're trending down slightly, as we see marginally lower highs. Meanwhile, the comparative chart for Darden Restaurants shows the opposite. Darden's quarterly revenues have managed to grow by mid-single-digit levels over the past two years, with record revenue expected next year. Based on this, Red Robin's lackluster results are company-specific, and not a symptom of the dine-in restaurant group as a whole.

While revenue growth rates flattening out reasonable on a relative basis to the industry, and an uptick in comparable restaurant revenues is less bad than last year, the real issue comes down to margins. As we can see from the below table, the only reason that revenue growth has managed to recover from mid-single-digit year-over-year declines is that Red Robin's price mix is up 3.9% for the first nine months of this year. This has led to the average cheque being up 4.7% in Q3, but at the same time guest counts are down 5.1%. In Q3 2019 alone, guest counts rebounded a little at only (-) 3.1%, but this is still not a figure to be impressed with at all. In fact, this negative guest count and slight sequential improvement from Q2 is despite the company rolling out its All The Fulls creative omnichannel campaign. Based on the ad roll-out, we would expect at least a slight improvement in guest counts over the period since the July roll-out. Unfortunately, increased pricing to offset lower guest counts is not sustainable long term.

If we look at gross margins, the company's total gross margin slipped to 17.4% in Q3 2019 and continues to trend down over the past four years. In total, gross margin has slid from 24% to 17.4%, a contraction of nearly 700 basis points, which is massive for the company. As the below chart shows, gross margins are now at their lowest levels since 2011. In addition, Q3 restaurant operating margins slid to 16.1%, down 70 basis points year over year. This was due to higher staffing to ensure quality service, as well as labor costs with wage growth sitting at roughly 5%.

Unfortunately, the margin contraction has contributed to a weak bottom line, with earnings per share expected to continue its plunge. As we see from the below chart, annual EPS topped in 2016 at $2.78 and has since slid nearly 70% over the past three years alone. FY-2019 annual EPS is expected to come in at $0.83, and FY-2020 estimates are forecasting another 20% drop year over year. This is an absolute disaster, especially when there are other companies in the industry growing annual EPS at a clip of 10% year over year. While earnings estimates are not set in stone, even a $0.05 beat on the FY-2020 projections for $0.65 would still lead to a double-digit drop in earnings year over year.

Given the company's contracting margins and plunge in annual EPS, we would expect the company to be trading at some of the lowest earnings multiples in the industry. However, thanks to the post-takeover talk bump, Red Robin is trading at the highest multiple among dine-in restaurants, and this makes little sense.

As we can see in the above chart, Red Robin is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 31.3x, compared to a median forward P/E ratio among diners of 17.91x. This is nearly double the forward earnings multiple of the group, and many of the companies in this cohort group are growing annual EPS. For example, Darden Restaurants is expected to increase its annual EPS by 10% in FY-2020, with Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) also expected to grow annual earnings by 8-9%. If we look to margins to try to make sense of this current valuation for Red Robin, there's no explanation here either. The median trailing-twelve-month gross margin for the comparison group is 19.35%, and Red Robin's trailing-twelve-month gross margin is 17.4%. Therefore, the company has average gross margins and one of the weakest earnings trends, but its valuation is the highest multiple among the group.

While this valuation discrepancy may be due to the recent takeover offer of $40.00 per share by Vintage Capital, I don't believe the takeover offer is relevant if the company seems to think it can go it alone. Therefore, I believe some of this valuation discrepancy is due to some investors banking on a potential takeover, and others are hoping for a turnaround that may or may not materialize. While either of these scenarios is certainly possible, I would argue that the stock remains expensive compared to its peers outside of the takeover scenario coming to fruition.

In summary, especially given Red Robin's lofty earnings multiple, I see the stock as high-risk, high-reward at current levels. I prefer low-risk, high-reward investments as they give me a margin of safety. Currently, it's hard to argue that Red Robin has any margin of safety built into it at a forward P/E ratio that's nearly double the industry average. For this reason, I see Red Robin as an Avoid and a gamble on the hopes that the company is taken over.

