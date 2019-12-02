Devon Energy: This Low-Cost Oil Producer Keeps Getting Better

This persistent weakness in oil prices could hurt the profits and cash flows of several oil producers, particularly the high-cost operators. On the other hand, the low-cost shale oil producers who can profitably grow output while generating free cash flows in a weak commodity price environment will stand out. In my view, Devon Energy (DVN) is one such operator. The company will grow production from its four core shale oil-producing regions. It has been delivering free cash flows as well, and will get even better in the future as it continues to realize efficiency gains.

The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has improved slightly in the last few days, from the October average of less than $55 a barrel and around $56.50 in the first half of November to $58 at the time of this writing. The gain can be attributed to renewed optimism about the US and China getting closer to agreeing on a phase I trade deal. The expected slowdown in US oil production growth in 2020 has also eased supply side concerns that have weighed on prices. The US production is forecasted to increase by 440,000 bpd next year, as per IHS Markit, which shows a meaningful deceleration from the ~2 million bpd increase seen in 2018.

On the other hand, however, it’s still not certain when the US and China will agree on a truce to end the 16-month old trade war which has dragged global economic growth and hurt oil demand outlook. Oil supplies from some key markets - like Brazil, Norway, and Guyana - could increase as major projects are placed into service. Meanwhile, the crude oil inventories in the US continue to climb, putting pressure on prices. The latest report from the US Energy Information Administration shows a build of 1.4 million barrels for the week to November 15, marking the eighth weekly increase over the last nine weeks in which commercial inventories have increased by more than 41 million barrels. In this environment, prices could continue to hover within the $55-60 a barrel range.

The good thing is that Devon Energy went through a transformation earlier this year by shedding high-cost assets in Canada and Barnett Shale in the US and increasing its focus on four high-margin onshore assets - the STACK play located in Oklahoma, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford in Texas, and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. This put the company in a better position to report profits and free cash flows in a low oil price environment while growing production. And the company delivered on its expectations, as evident from its third-quarter results announced earlier in November.

Devon Energy produced 325,000 boe per day from retained assets in the third quarter, depicting a year-over-year growth of 11.7% which was led by a 19% increase in oil production to 148,000 bpd. The company posted higher levels of oil volumes from all areas except Eagle Ford, where its output declined by 29%. This drop, however, is likely temporary and is driven by the well completion schedule which is weighted towards the fourth quarter.

The third quarter, however, was a tough period for all oil producers as prices of commodities came under pressure. Devon Energy booked a realized price of $30.32 per boe for its oil and gas production, down from $39.81 in Q3-2018. Its realized price for crude oil was $54.43 per barrel, down from $65.27 in the year-ago period. This was also the lowest realized price for the company out of the last five quarters. But Devon Energy held up well in this period, as the company reported a 2.8% increase in EBITDAX to $652 million. Its adjusted profits came in at $103 million, or $0.26 per share.

Devon Energy also generated robust levels of cash flows from operations of $597 million, which fully covered capital expenditures (including acquisitions) of $541 million. As a result, the company ended the period with free cash flows of $56 million. Excluding the impact of working capital changes brings the free cash flows down to $43 million. Either way, Devon Energy managed to generate enough cash flows to fully fund its operations and ended the period with excess cash while selling oil at under $55 a barrel. I think with these results, the company has solidified its position as a low-cost operator that can generate free cash flows in a weak oil price environment.

What’s great about Devon Energy is that it continues to improve capital efficiencies by reducing its cost structure and increasing well productivity. At the Delaware Basin, in particular, which makes the biggest contribution to the company’s output, Devon has achieved drilling and completion efficiencies of 45% and 65% respectively in Q3-2019 from FY-2018 (measured in terms of drilled and completed feet per day). Its production costs at Delaware Basin fell by 12% to $9.06 per boe in Q3-2019 from Q3-2018.

The company’s efforts have yielded better-than-expected results, which is why it has increased its 2019 oil production guidance for the third time this year and now expects to deliver a 20-21% increase in volumes. At the same time, Devon Energy has slashed its upstream spending budget for 2019 by $50 million to the range of $1.83-1.87 billion.

In my view, Devon Energy is now in a better position than ever to handle weak oil prices. The company appears to be on track to enter 2020 on a strong note by delivering even better results for the fourth quarter. I think the company will post an across-the-board increase in production from all regions in Q4-2019, including Eagle Ford, where it will place 25 wells to service. That’s going to help push its total production higher. At the same time, I am expecting a decline in Devon’s upstream capital expenditure to less than $400 million in Q4-2019 from an average of $485 million in each of the last three quarters of 2019, given its spending plans were tilted towards the first nine months of the year. This reduction in expenditure, combined with an increase in oil production, should give a boost to the company’s free cash flows.

I think Devon Energy will continue delivering strong performance in 2020 as well, particularly since it will fully capitalize on the efficiency gains realized throughout 2019. The company has given its preliminary outlook for 2020, in which it expects to spend $1.7-1.9 billion as upstream capital to achieve oil production growth of 7-9%. Its production growth will slow down in 2020 as compared to this year, but this will translate into capital cost savings, which will make it easier for the company to continue posting high levels of free cash flows. Devon Energy has forecast $450-675 million of free cash flows for 2020 in a $55-60 a barrel oil price environment. Considering Devon’s solid performance in Q3-2019, even higher levels of free cash flows expected for Q4-2019, and continued capital efficiency gains, I believe the company will achieve its free cash flow target.

Devon Energy will likely use the excess cash to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks. So far this year, the company has spent $106 million on dividends and is currently working through the $5 billion buyback program which expires by the end of this year and was funded through asset sales. I expect the company to increase dividends or authorize additional buybacks in the near future as it continues to generate free cash flows.

The free cash flows will also help Devon in reducing its debt load. The company carries a total debt of $4.29 billion, which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 66%, which is higher than the large-cap peer average of less than 50%, as per my calculation. In my view, the above-average levels of debt aren’t ideal, though not a red flag either, since Devon Energy is generating free cash flows, has robust liquidity of $4.7 billion (including $1.7 billion of cash reserves and $3 billion available under the revolver) to meet any short-term funding needs, and has no near-term debt maturities.

Devon Energy stock is currently priced at 4.48x EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, which makes it one of the cheapest oil producers among large-cap independents, as per data compiled from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think the stock could outperform next year as the company grows oil production, reports solid free cash flows, increases dividends or buybacks, and cuts down debt. Investors should consider buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.