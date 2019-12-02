Westpac Banking: Very Little Good News To Be Had

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate Westpac Banking Corp. (WBK) as an investment option at its current market price. WBK has been taking a beating lately, and it may be piquing the interest of value-oriented investors. With a high dividend yield and a share price down about 15% off its high, it certainly looks tempting. However, there are valid reasons for this drop, and I would caution against too much optimism here for a few reasons. One, WBK has seen earnings decline year over year, as it struggles with a difficult political and regulatory environment, as well as low interest rates. Two, the bank is seeing some executive turnover, largely in the wake of increased regulator interest in the bank's lack of anti-money laundering controls. Three, while the dividend is certainly high, it was recently cut, which is almost always a red flag for me when evaluating any stock or fund. Four, while WBK's P/E has come down a bit due to the declining share price, it is still not "cheap," once it is compared to banking shares in other developed markets.

Background

First, a little about WBK. The company is a banking organization that provides a range of banking and financial services, including consumer, business, and institutional banking and wealth management services. The company is one of the "big four" of Australian banks and has branches throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Pacific. The stock is trading at $16.75/share and yields 6.36%, based on the company's updated dividend and the current exchange rate between the Australian dollar and the US dollar. I covered WBK back in April, when I placed a "Neutral" rating on the stock. In hindsight, this call seems appropriate, but perhaps it was not pessimistic enough, as the stock has seen a negative return since then, as shown below:

Clearly, WBK is having a rough time, especially when we consider the broader market has been rising over the same period. Given this reality, and the intense selling pressure the stock has faced recently, I wanted to re-evaluate the company to see if I should alter my rating. After review, I believe a "Neutral" rating still makes sense, and will explain why in detail below.

I Hate Dividend Cuts

To start, I want to focus on one of the most important developments since my last article was written, in my view. This is the dividend cut, which went into effect during the most recent payout. Simply, I view this very negatively, especially as a "Dividend Seeker," for multiple reasons. One, it tells me management is not very optimistic about future earnings potential, which makes me cautious right off the bat. Two, it drops the level of income received by investors, which is likely a key reason many have for investing in the Australian banking sector, to begin with. This is a sector known for above-average yields and, while the yield is still competitive, a cut never looks good. Three, this is the first dividend cut since 2009, when the global economy was suffering from a severe recession. While WBK had not raised its dividend since December 2015, that is almost four full years of maintaining a constant distribution, and it has actually raised its stated dividend by thirteen times since the cut in 2009. My takeaway is, after maintaining and raising the payout over the last ten years, to see a cut now is quite concerning.

Often, my concern on any dividend cut is how symbolic it is, because it tells investors management is concerned about future profits. Unless management announces the need for cash to pursue aggressive growth opportunities, I do not see many scenarios where I welcome a dividend cut due to the underlying message it provides. Furthermore, aside from those points above, my other concern with the dividend cut is the size of it. While I noted that I don't like the symbolism behind any cut, I especially do not like cuts that have meaningful impacts on actual income. In this case, management announced an income cut of almost 15%, as shown below:

Previous Distribution Level Current Distribution Level % Decrease $.94/share (Australian) $.80/share (Australian) 14.9%

As you can see, the impact of this cut on investors is meaningful, and not in a good way. Further, the impact on American investors in the ADR shares of WBK is similarly negative. This is a point I noted in my prior review, as the value of the Australian dollar has eroded the value of the distribution stream to Americans over the past few years. Now, just as the Aussie dollar has stabilized, WBK has continued the declining income trend by slashing the payout. To illustrate, consider the chart below, which represents what investors in WBK would have received in US dollars the last three years:

Year U.S. Dividend Equivalent 2019 $1.20/share 2018 $1.36/share 2017 $1.41/share

My takeaway here is this is a very negative development for the company, and the stock, which is why I have devoted so much space to this point. The only bright side I see is the yield is still attractive, even with the cut. Therefore, if WBK can maintain this new level for the next few years, investors should begin to have renewed confidence in the income stream, which should support the share price. However, until we have that clarity, I am going to have to approach this one with caution.

Earnings Report - Not Very Impressive

My next point concerns company earnings, as WBK reported full-year results earlier this month. While the company is still making a large amount of profit in isolation, on a relative basis most of the financial metrics came in quite weak. In fact, 2019 results were down compared to 2018 on a variety of key metrics, as highlighted below:

Source: Westpac Media Release

In fairness to WBK, these results speak to a challenging economic environment in Australia. While the labor market has improved over time, unemployment still sits above 5%, wage gains are modest, and home prices had seen a pullback earlier in the year. This reality has prompted the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut interest rates three times so far this calendar year. While this can be seen as a positive for future economic growth and equity prices, it can also negatively impact margins within the banking sector. This appears to be pressuring WBK indeed, as net interest margin has declined year over year (shown above), which would indicate the lower rates are already having an impact on the bottom line.

My takeaway here is there is not a lot to be optimistic about with regards to WBK's earnings report. Clearly, the company performed worse this year than last year, and that is not a positive sign in a growing, albeit modestly, economy. Looking ahead, I am going to need to see improvement in these core figures above, such as net interest margin and net profit, before considering bumping my rating to "Bullish."

More Regulator Trouble Coming

On the backdrop of a weak earnings report, I want to discuss a key reason why I do not expect improvement in the short term. Specifically, this relates to regulatory pressure, with WBK in particular making headlines over the last few weeks. While the entire Australian banking sector has been under scrutiny over the past few years, WBK is facing specific charges of failing to have proper anti-money laundering controls. This is a hot button topic across the globe, and especially in developed markets such as the U.S., the U.K., and Australia. As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has recently put Westpac on notice to expect an investigation into its money-laundering controls. This has come about over accusations that the bank's lack of controls led to the law being breached in "millions" of instances.

Clearly, this is not a positive for WBK, and I would expect this headwind to remain in place for at least the next quarter, pressuring the shares. Furthermore, the potential investigation has already claimed a casualty, with CEO Brian Hartzer resigning earlier this week, as reported by Reuters. While investors may welcome some changes at the top, in my view this does not bode well for the forward outlook, until we see some clarity from the new executives on how they are going to right the ship. For now, considering the selling pressure the stock is facing, I would advocate caution.

Some Bright Spots Exist Down Under

While my outlook for WBK has clearly been pessimistic in this review so far, I do want to mention there are some underlying developments within the broader Australian economy that are positive. Specifically, I am referring to global commercial property price growth, which saw impressive gains in many cities around the world last quarter. While the major Australian cities are nowhere near the top of this list, it is worth noting that Sydney saw price gains above the global average, at 5.3%. Further, while Melbourne is lagging, it still registered positive growth of 1.8%, as shown below:

Source: Real Capital Analytics

My takeaway here is, despite my pessimistic tone in this article, this is a sign that the economy does have some positive momentum. Rising pricing in the commercial space indicates investors are somewhat optimistic about the future outlook in the continent, and it is also a sign that recent interest rate cuts may be having some of their intended effect. While it is not clear if this will benefit WBK directly in the short term, seeing some positive metrics like this within Australia as a whole could help prevent the shares of major companies like WBK from falling too much further.

Price To Own Has Come Down - But Is It Cheap Enough?

My final point on WBK has to do with the relative value of the share price, and whether its current level represents a good buying opportunity. While I have laid out the reasons why WBK has been struggling of late, investors may ultimately decide that now is a good entry point because the negative news has been priced into the stock. In fairness, there is some merit to this thought process, as WBK has fallen quite far from its year-to-date high around $20.50 a share. Once the recent distribution is factored in, the current price suggests a drop of almost 16% from that level, which was reached only a few months ago in September. Therefore, investors may be willing to gamble on a turnaround by buying a beaten-down stock.

While the conclusion of "value" is often subjective, I want to highlight a couple of key points investors should consider if contemplating buying after the dip. One, WBK is indeed cheaper, in terms of its price-to-book ratio (P/B), when compared to two of its peers, although it is not the cheapest of the Big Four Australian banks, as shown in the chart below (data as of 11/25):

Source: Bloomberg

I have a few takeaways here that are important. First, it is clear that, in terms of Australian banks, WBK does offer a relative value. While not the cheapest, it has the highest yield, and its return on equity is in the top two. Therefore, investors considering this sector may like what they see based on these metrics. However, it is important to note that the median P/B ratio for all banks (in developed markets) is well below what all of the Big Four are charging to own their stocks. In fact, with the median P/B sitting at only .77, the difference is very apparent.

My point here is not that this is either "good" or "bad," but that investors need to consider whether WBK's price truly is in value territory. While the above-average dividend yields undoubtedly justify some of the premium these banks cost compared to their lower-yielding peers in other countries, whether or not the premium is worth it depends on each individual investor. But with WBK still trading well above the median for all banks, its 15% correction may not be the buying opportunity it appears on the surface.

My second point has to do with the forward outlook the company issued in the latest financial disclosure. Specifically, there is a key point indicating the company will attempt to raise $2.5 billion in capital, as shown below:

Source: Westpac Media Release

This is going to be accomplished largely through new shares, which will dilute the value of existing shares outstanding. While earnings growth could help make up for this, I don't foresee an increase in earnings that will be large enough to meaningfully prevent dilution any time soon. Therefore, we could see WBK's P/B ratio rise in the short term, even if the share price stays constant. This is the second reason why I do not believe WBK rests in value territory at this time.

Bottom line

WBK has taken a beating recently, and I see continued headwinds on the horizon for this stock. While its recent drop could suggest a buying opportunity, especially if Australian economic metrics surprise to the upside, I am not convinced now is a good time to buy this stock. For one, the recent dividend cut is concerning, even if the yield sits above 6%. Two, WBK is facing renewed regulatory scrutiny, which is contributing to executive turnover and clouding the outlook for the company. Three, even with the share price drop, WBK is not cheap, when we consider how other banks are trading around the world. Further, with an aggressive capital raising scheme underway, the stock's valuation will likely move higher in the short term. Therefore, for these reasons, I am not optimistic on WBK's future outlook, and would advice investors approach this stock with caution this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.