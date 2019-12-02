Dealing With Axon Enterprise's Share Price Volatility

Shareholders of Axon would do well to focus on the company's longer-term potential and management's execution during near-term challenges rather than its price volatility.

On November 7th, Axon reported third-quarter results and increased its full-year guidance. The stock price has since had a 48% run-up and set a new 52-week high.

In October, I shared a suspicion my investment club would choose to retain our shares in Axon Enterprise (AAXN) even though the company's stock had dropped approximately 30% from its 52-week high of $74.93 on June, 24, 2019. We embraced Benjamin Franklin's emphasis on knowledge and reviewed Axon's history, performance, plans and growth potential.

"An investment in knowledge pays the best interest."

Our inclination to hold tight was validated when Axon reported third-quarter results on November 7th. Revenue of $130.8 million set a quarterly record, exceeded the company's guidance of a range of $120-125 million, represented a year-over-year increase of 25% compared to the 2018 third quarter and prompted a 3% increase to full-year revenue guidance. Shares rebounded nearly 25% on November 8th, have risen another 18% since and marked a new 52-week high on November 26th at $77.66.

Axon Enterprise's Runway

The company's growth potential continues to be multi-faceted - product portfolio, geographic and demographics. Axon Enterprise provides products and solutions to the law enforcement and public safety industries. Its ultimate mission is to “obsolete the bullet.”

Critics of Axon point to the company's dominance in its legacy product line, tasers or conducted electrical weapons (CEW), and predict stagnation. Even according to the company, approximately 70% of the United States' patrol officers carry a TASER device. Yet, Axon launched its TASER 7, the first CEW able to be connected wirelessly to Axon's network, in the 2018 fourth quarter. Because of the device's ability to feed Axon's cloud-based repository, the TASER 7 is at the root of the company's improving financial performance.

“Approximately 55% of all weapons sold in Q3 were on a recurring payment plan, compared with 33% a year ago. In the United States, recurring payment plans accounted for 64% of new TASER contracts, with TASER 7 contracts driving subscriptions.”

This latest product was also the at the center of production glitches in the second quarter that precipitated the stock price decline after it reported in August. Analysts had expected an additional $3 million in revenue in the quarter over the $112.4 million generated.

“We experienced a disruption in our supply chain when our battery component supplier on the TASER 7 was unable to meet our stringent quality standards as it scaled. We have since worked closely with the supplier to help it scale its manufacturing process and it is now producing at production volumes.



A design change involving a TASER 7 cartridge component led to a shortage of cartridges and therefore lower-than-expected revenue of approximately $3 million in the quarter. This design change is part of a cost optimization program that we expect will ultimately reduce per-cartridge material costs by around 33% around the end of this year. We expect to fulfill this cartridge demand over the remainder of 2019.”

Even more impressive than the 13% year-over-year increase in Axon's TASER segment was the 42% and 45% increases in its cloud-based software solution revenue and its sensors revenue respectively. The software and sensors segment generated 45% of total revenue in the quarter. And yet, the company did not start shipping its latest body camera, the Axon Body 3, until late in the quarter on September 23rd. This latest camera model features an LTE connection enabling live streaming.

The connectivity between product and software is the driver for Axon's integrated bundle subscription model. An OSP (officer safety plan) model is priced on monthly recurring payments. The company's annual recurring revenue stream at $141.5 million improved 39.3% year over year. Its future contracted revenue increased to $1.13 billion. Annual recurring revenue measures only seats “already online and contributing to revenue.” In the next 12 months, Axon should recognize 15-20% of its future contracted revenue. The total $1.13 billion should be recognized over 5-7 years.

Beyond updated products, Axon finalized its latest complimentary software solution, Axon Records. The records management system launched on October 1st with Fresno's police department. Fresno opted to employ an agency-wide deployment. Later in the month, Cincinnati's police department launched the solution for specific workloads and will continue deployment throughout 2020.

“OSP creates the purchasing mechanism for records transactions. This obviously puts us in a very favorable position, and consequently, the pipeline for Axon Records is very robust. These plans not only drive our software average revenue per user (ARPU) substantially higher. We are seeing monthly ARPUs double and triple, but the plans also maximize the value we are delivering for our customers.”

Axon's arsenal of products and software solutions provides the base for its expansion into additional demographics and geographies. The company looks for expansion opportunities where minimal change is required.

“I think our goal is to identify adjacencies that don't require product overhauls and just small product tweaks to be successful in those.”

Volatility

Planning for growth does not eliminate volatility from the equation. Axon's second-quarter glitches are proof of this. Even though the company “missed” the average of analysts' estimates on revenue and earnings for the second quarter, it will ultimately increase revenue 19-21% year over year for all of 2019. In 2018, full-year revenue was $420 million. Its guidance range for 2019 is now $500-510 million.

According to Cloud Strategies, there is greater value in SaaS (software as a service) revenue or ARR than product revenue. Product revenue is recorded when shipped and can cause lumpiness in quarterly revenue production. Annual recurring revenue helps establish a base level quarter to quarter. The company's outlook for ARR continues to reflect growth.

“For the past six quarters, ARR [annual recurring revenue] grew nearly $10 million incrementally on average per quarter and we expect this trend to accelerate in 2020.” (emphasis added)

It was also quite telling in the third-quarter earnings call when Axon made a point of delineating its total addressable market (TAM).

“We have tended to be conservative in sizing and discussing our $8.4 billion total addressable market, which excludes opportunities in US federal law enforcement, international Axon Fleet, and prisons and corrections. These early proof points suggest that our annual total addressable market is likely much larger.” (emphasis added)

This type of expansion, however, can require more than simply replicating past performance. In April, Axon's Evidence.com achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Joint Authorization Board (JAB) Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO), which meant federal agencies could subscribe to Axon's cloud-based services. In late September, Axon announced the United States Forest Service (USFS), a long-time user of its TASER products, would deploy body cameras and utilize its cloud repository, Evidence.com. In the earnings call, Axon explained international expansion can require similar efforts.

“In the international markets, we frequently need to get government approval on new products.”

Shareholders of Axon would do well to focus on the longer-term potential as long as the company manages its near-term challenges well. This “management” was also evident in the third quarter.

“And with the cartridges, why don't I have Rick to answer that, he's pretty close to the detail.”

Yes, founder and CEO Rick Smith rode herd on the cartridge design change. Its new Chief Product Officer, Jeff Kunins, most recently involved with Amazon's cloud-based voice-assisted Alexa product, has spent his first days with Axon in the field.

“He is also doing a fair number of sit-alongs with record clerks and agency back officers. And a 911 dispatch center observing the call-taking in dispatching process which is the next category we are bent to disrupt.”

Summary

Contemplating this 48% run-up in Axon share price can be just as frustrating as reconciling the 30% dip from August to October. Deciding when to divest an investment can be challenging. Thus, it is practical to have guidelines pre-established for one's portfolio.

Still, specific types of investments or specific companies may require an exception. Peter Lynch advocated for specificity.

"Know what you own, and know why you own it."

Yes, buy-and-monitor shareholders of Axon would do well to focus on the longer-term potential and management's execution during near-term challenges rather than the volatility in share price.

