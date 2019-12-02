Burlington Stores: Exceptional Growth, But No Longer Cheap

While the Retail Group (XRT) has massively underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) this year, Burlington Stores (BURL) has been one of the few exceptions. The stock has managed to put up a 40% return year to date, helped by same-store sales growth of 2.7% in its Q3 results, which had to lap already high same-store sales growth of 4.4% in Q3 2018. In addition, Burlington Stores' earnings trend to be one of the most impressive in the industry, with double-digit annual EPS growth expected over the next three years. However, we are beginning to see some minor deceleration in same-store sales growth on an annual basis, and the stock is starting to get expensive at an earnings multiple of 37. Based on this, I see the $230.00 level as an opportunity to ring the register on a portion of one's position.

I first wrote on Burlington Stores just over nine months ago in my article "Burlington Stores: New Highs Ahead," and thus far, my thesis has played out for the stock. Admittedly, I was stopped out of the position for near break-even after an adverse reaction to the Q1 earnings report, but believe an update is in order after a 30% run. At the time, the stock was building an attractive looking multi-month saucer-shaped base, and quarterly EPS growth was accelerating, with a new two-year high in Q4 2018 at 66.5% year-over-year growth. This strong growth across all metrics has continued in the first nine months of the year, but we are beginning to see the first sign of deceleration for the stock on a same-store-sales basis. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

Taking a look at the below chart of annual earnings per share [EPS], Burlington Stores continues to be a behemoth in the retail industry. The company has managed to grow annual EPS by 20% or more over the past six years and expects to see annual EPS growth of 46% for FY-2019. Based on $4.17 in EPS reported through the first nine months and Q4 being the company's strongest quarter by a wide margin, the current estimates of $6.44 look easily attainable. For my criteria, when selecting growth stocks, I want to see stocks growing annual EPS at a minimum of 12% year over year, and Burlington Stores certainly meets this criterion.

If we look out to FY-2020, annual EPS growth is expected to decelerate a little on a sequential basis, with estimates for $7.31 in earnings per share. This would translate to just 13.5% growth year over year, quite a significant drop-off from the 46% growth expected in FY-2019. However, FY-2021 and FY-2022 estimates remain quite high, and analysts have Burlington Stores earnings over $9.00 in EPS for FY-2022. Therefore, while we see some pretty material deceleration in FY-2020 from an earnings growth standpoint, growth is expected to pick up again in FY-2021. In summary, from an earnings growth standpoint, Burlington Stores continues to be a leader, and a name worth keeping one's eye on if we see any 15% pullbacks.

Moving over to revenue growth, the company continues to put up new records. Q3 2019 revenues came in at $1.78 billion, up 9% from the $1.64 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. Q4 2019 revenue estimates are currently sitting at $2.21 billion, forecasting another all-time high for revenues for the company, and translating to 9.8% growth year over year. The most impressive growth in earnings comes from strong sales growth, and ideally, I prefer to see revenue growth rates accelerating and in an uptrend. The reason for this is that any company can generate positive earnings by adjusting line items like reducing G&A spend or reducing marketing spend. Still, there is a limit to how much costs can be cut before profits eventually come to a halt. Therefore, this continued growth and new highs in revenue for Burlington Stores suggests that earnings per share estimates for FY-2020 at $7.31 are not too presumptuous.

If we look at revenue growth rates below, we can see that Burlington Stores has averaged quarterly revenue growth rates of roughly 10% over the past two years. While revenue growth rates dipped considerably in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019, they've since rebounded materially, and are back in their prior two-year range. This is a positive as it shows that revenue growth remains strong, even as sales continue to lap prior-year records. Looking out to Q4 2019, revenue growth estimates are for $2.21 billion, and this will allow the two-quarter revenue growth rate (white line) to continue to trend higher. Therefore, based on sales growth, there are no red flags here.

However, where we do have some minor deceleration is in Burlington Stores' annual same-store sales growth. As we can see from the below table, I have drawn in the company's estimated same-store sales growth for FY-2019, and current estimates are sitting at 2.25%. This would mark the third straight year of deceleration, from the prior high at 4.5% in FY-2016, and would be a material drop-off from the 3.2% reported in FY-2018. If we use current estimates of 2.25% for same-store sales growth, this translates to nearly 100 basis point drop. This is a little concerning as this is the most important metric given that the company continues to expand its store base. Due to the company's store base continuing to grow at a healthy pace, revenue growth rates are a less useful metric for measuring revenue growth as new stores are regularly supplementing this. In summary, while revenue growth rates remain robust and same-store sales growth has been relatively stable year over year in FY-2017 and FY-2018 (3.4% and 3.2%), FY-2019 is forecasting a pretty reasonable drop.

Unfortunately, it's too early to see what this trend will look like when we head into FY-2020 as I don't expect to see full-year guidance from the company until the end of January at the earliest. Having said that, based on the current trend, this is one tick against the company as up until now; we've seen relatively no deceleration across any metrics. While FY-2017 and FY-2018 did show a minor slowdown, it's important to note that this deceleration was occurring from near-record highs for comp-store sales growth, and therefore it was much less of an issue.

To summarize, Burlington Stores has a flawless record for annual EPS growth and revenue growth rates continue to remain robust, with the minor acceleration expected through the next two quarters. The only issue is the most critical metric I watch, same-store sales growth, is beginning to slide a little. Ideally, I would like to see a minimum of 2.60% same-store sales growth forecasts for FY-2020, or this trend would start to get a bit concerning.

While many investors may be cheering the new highs in Burlington Stores this week, we have another issue, unfortunately. As we can see in the above chart, Burlington's trailing P/E ratio is currently sitting at 36.6x and is well above that of its peers, Ross Stores (ROST) and TJX Companies (TJX). While this is entirely normal as the company has always seen a decent premium compared to these two, that premium is now getting stretched. The average P/E ratio of Ross Stores and TJX Companies combined is 24.7x, and therefore, Burlington Stores is currently trading at a 47% premium to these two. This is the most drastic premium we've seen in the past three years, and it's also a 3-year high for the company's P/E ratio. The last time Burlington Stores was trading at a P/E ratio above 35x was in September of 2016, and the stock promptly pulled back over 20% in the next two months.

The above point is not to suggest that Burlington Stores has to pull back 20%, but instead to point out that this has been a sticky valuation spot for the stock previously. While further upside above $230.00 is possible, I believe the reward to risk ratio over the next few months is poor until the stock can grow into this valuation a little. Currently, Burlington Stores is priced for near perfection, and any slight miss on earnings is not going to be received well.

In summary, I believe Burlington Stores is getting expensive at current levels, and the trade is finally becoming a little crowded. While earnings growth and revenue growth rates remain steady, weakening same-store sales growth coupled with a frothy valuation is not an ideal situation for investors. For this reason, I see this as an opportune time to book some profits at $230.00 or higher. On a long-term basis, the stock likely has some gas left in its tank, but the reward to risk ratio is no longer favorable at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.