The Implied Growth Rate For Restaurant Brands International Is Too Conservative

The implied growth rate of 1.4% seems conservative, I think 1.8% is more realistic. This translates to a 16x multiple and a stock price of $78.

A couple of days ago, I wrote an article about Carrols Restaurant (TAST) and gave an overview of Restaurant Brands International (QSR). I promised to write an article about QSR and take a deeper look into its economics.

QSR franchises quick-service restaurants under brands that we all know and love. Those brands are Burker King (“BK”), Tim Hortons (“TH”) and Popeyes (“PLK”). Here is a summary about QSR history from my TAST article:

Since 1967, BK changed ownership several times. That year, BK was sold to the Pillsbury company. After several mergers, Diageo PLC (DEO) became the owner of BK. In 2002, Diageo sold BK to a consortium of Bain Capital, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners and Texas Pacific Group. In 2010, 3G Capital took over BK via a leveraged buyout, and that is where our story starts. In 2012, 3G offered a portion of the BK to the market while maintaining control. Later in 2014, BK merged with Tim Hortons becoming Restaurant Brands International (QSR). But let’s go back to 2010. Daniel Schwartz started as the CFO of BK. After BK IPOed in 2012, 3G named Daniel Schwartz as CEO, he was 32 years old. When Daniel took the reigns, he replicated the strategy used by 3G when Inbev acquired Anheuser Busch. He slashed overhead in the Miami HQ, sold the corporate jet, streamlined operations and most importantly, he doubled-down on the franchise model.

In the TAST article, I contrasted the economics of the franchisor and franchisee. I concluded that being a franchisor is more attractive than being a franchisee:

Being a franchisee in foodservice is a bad proposition. Before selling your first burger, you have to invest between 1.750m and 2.325m… ...However, you can save on the land and building cost through a lease-back, TAST’s strategy. Furthermore, each time the franchisor decides to renew its image, you are required to reinvest in the stores. In the first years of operation, you may get away with paying a reduced royalty but eventually, you have to pay a higher royalty fee. Besides that, you have to pay the marketing campaigns carried by the franchisor. And that is not all, the franchisor negotiates the prices of your foodstuffs with your suppliers and you are forced to buy from them, sometimes via the franchisor who keeps a cut.

My intention is to double-click on the franchisor business to find out the long-term value of that business. But first, let’s see the economics of each segment.

TH was acquired in 2014 for 11.3bn. TH has around 4,900 restaurants that generate around 6.9bn of revenues. A third of those revenues are used to buy foodstuffs from QSR itself. Also, QSR charges property, franchise and marketing fees representing around 16% of sales. EBITDA margin increased from 24.4% in 2014 to 36% by 2017, dropping slightly to 34.2% in 2018.

BK was acquired in 2010 for 4bn. BK has around 18,200 restaurants that generated around 21.6bn of revenues. In contrast to TH, BK buys most of its foodstuffs from suppliers pre-approved by QSR and not from QSR directly. So most of QSR revenues come from the franchise and marketing fees representing 5.8% of sales. From 2014 to 2017, EBITDA margins hovered in the 70%-75% area. In 2018 the margin dropped to 56% due to an increase in SG&A expenses.

PLK was the latest acquisition, it was acquired in 2017 for 1.8bn. PLK has close to 3,200 restaurants generating 3.7bn of revenues. Similar to BK, PLK buys most of its foodstuffs from other suppliers pre-approved by QSR. Almost 20% of QSR revenues from PLK are generated selling PLK foodstuffs. EBITDA margin dropped from 53% in 2017 to 38% in 2018 due to an increase in SG&A.

Valuation

Based on the historical performance of the restaurants and my estimates, I build the economics for each brand as shown in the table below. Please note that the EBITDA margins are not the 2018 margins but rather my long term estimates. This table suggests that QSR should trade at an EV/IC and EV/EBITDA of 2.0x and 11.5x respectively in a ZERO-growth environment, later I will include the growth rates.

Before digging deeper into the conclusions of the table above, keep in mind the following:

The total investment is the amount invested in acquiring the brands, most of it is in goodwill and intangible assets as the three brands were acquired.

Note that the investment amount does not increase as more restaurants are opened (assuming they are franchised). Those, opposite to the TAST case, I recommend not using the EV/IC multiple as more restaurants do not necessarily translate to more invested capital (“IC”). I recommend using the more familiar EV/EBITDA multiple as more restaurants should translate to more EBITDA.

This table is a zero-growth valuation. QSR encourages franchisees to expand and open new stores. QSR Achieves that by including a clause in the franchise agreement, called the “Area Development and Remodeling Agreement”, in which the franchisee agrees to open a certain amount of restaurants in a defined area by a specific date.

So why did I start with the zero-growth scenario?

I wanted to understand the valuation of the current stores, the implicit growth in the stock price (as shown later in the article) and then figure out whether the implicit growth rate is realistic.

But before we move forward, let’s stop and analyze the values of the table. First, as QSR sells to TH most of its foodstuff, TH’s margins are the lowest of the three as the foodstuffs business has a lower margin. Secondly, QSR should encourage faster deployment of PLK restaurants by franchisees to dilute PLK’s invested capital into more stores. The IC per store for TH is the highest, but it is not comparable, as the TH business depends highly on the sale of foodstuffs to the franchisee.

The benefit of having more restaurants is visible in the BK business which has a ROIC of 29.2%. TH’s ROIC is lower at 9.3% due to the higher investment requirements. PLK’s ROIC just superated the WACC during 2019 as 90 new restaurants were added.

Lately, QSR’s EV/EBITDA multiple has decreased from the mid-15x to 14.6x.

Since 2012, TH restaurant count has increased at a 2.16% CAGR while BK has increased at a 5.18% CAGR in the same period. Since 2016, PLK restaurant count has increased at a CAGR of 6.69%.

In order to justify a 14.6x multiple, the terminal growth rate of QSR should be 1.4%. Four scenarios to obtain that growth rate would be as follows:

Source: Author estimates

I think scenario 1 is too aggressive, scenario 3 is already higher than the historical CAGR for TH. Scenario 2 is plausible but scenario 4 is more probable. So we can conclude that a 1.4% growth rate is not that crazy as QSR could achieve it in two of our scenarios.

I think a 1.8% terminal growth rate is more realistic for QSR. That would imply a 16.0x multiple of a $78 share price, an 18% upside.

Conclusion

QSR is a great business with attractive economics. The agreements between QSR and the franchisees ensures the deployment of more restaurants, which is pure EBITDA without any incremental capex. The current stock price implies a 1.4% terminal growth rate, I think it is a pessimistic scenario, a 1.8% growth rate is more realistic. The shares offer an 18% upside, but if we include the 3% dividend yield, I think it is a very attractive company to own.

