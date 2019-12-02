Fads And Fallacies In Food - And Beyond Meat

It's been some time since I looked at Beyond Meat (BYND) and it's time to refine the market outlook for this company in some more detail in the context of the forces of change that are at work in our food system. As of 3Q19 the company saw sales of $92 million, but was operating in the black and still evidently growing fast (EPS $0.06, 250% YOY revenue growth) and it is clear there is a lot of projection of a brilliant future implied in that stock price, currently at about one third of its absurd $234 peak, but 3x the IPO price. However, competition is only just beginning to arrive in earnest and the next few years will be quite interesting. On the face of it, there is ample reason to become more conservative and consider this stock overvalued; even if sales continue to grow by quite a bit, the rate of growth is likely to slow down. To begin with, the company exists at the confluence of (at least) three trends, and it is not easy to forecast the likely growth trajectory. You certainly cannot merely numerically project the trends based on the current, relatively quick market acceptance of the product before you analyze what is happening here.

Some people seem to think the recent pullback is the beginning of a greater adjustment, here, here and here, while others think it is a buying opportunity, such as here and here. The most nuanced recent analysis in my view is one by George Atuan, though I tend to disagree with him in the end, mainly because he views the company only in the context of the clean meat outlook, which is not enough, as I am explaining below. In my view the bottom line is that the idea of plant-based meat alternatives is at least a half a century old and we should seriously question the over-the-top market reception of Beyond Meat, especially because of the range of competition, old and new.

I want to look decidedly at the long-term outlook and the overall context of what is happening in the food industry as a whole, for there are structural issues that need to be understood in what amounts to a rapidly evolving market adjustment of historical proportions.

The Alternative Meat Scene

Beyond Meat has high visibility because it is public and stands on its own. But the optics are deceptive and the competition is far greater than most people realize, and that alone would warrant profound skepticism about the current valuation. The range of competition is truly awesome. Just consider how Tyson (NYSE:TSN), for instance, straddled the fence with its own Raised & Rooted label, as well as investments in Memphis Meats, Future Meat Technologies and MYCOTECHNOLOGY, exiting an early investment in Beyond Meat when they announced their Raised & Rooted product line.

• Impossible Foods is a significant player, at least as compared with Beyond Meat. It is still private, as well, with no IPO set - but it has a putative valuation, based on a recent raise in May 2019, in the $2 billion range. A new round is in the offing that could raise the valuation further. It is a plant-based meat alternative also. Some of the investors listed are Temasek, Jay Z and Bill Gates. If today 1% of burgers is plant-based, there's 99% left to go, but Impossible has many similarities to Beyond Meat, especially in terms of going it alone, when many other ventures are still in the entrapreneur stage or simply private. Besides, the market is not merely alternative burgers. One thing is clear: There is pent-up demand: Burger King, for instance, reports strongly increasing sales thanks to the Impossible Whopper.

• If you're in New York and you want to have a casual survey of the potential depth of this market, go to May-Wah Market just to realize how extensive the market for meat alternatives is and how many players there might potentially be in meat alternatives. There are vegan/vegetarian alternatives for almost anything you can think of and that market was lively long before anyone heard of Beyond Meat. Texturized Vegetable Protein (TVP), made from soy, has been around for ages as a meat substitute - it was invented by Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) in the 1960s. It is predicted to grow about 5% per year for the next 10 years to a $1.4 billion market. In other words, plant-based meat alternatives are an old idea. Currently, there is a new wave of enthusiasm for the idea.

• As many have pointed out, some of the food majors - such as Tyson and Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF), Gardein (CAG), Morningstar Farms (K), and Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF) - have an innate advantage, as they already have shelf space in supermarkets. As to the almost endless number of smaller entrants, I note that earlier this year, when checking out the plant-based food show in Manhattan, I was overwhelmed by the number of entrants in this space. Besides the industrial packaged meat alternatives, many chefs will prefer to make their own veggie burgers and garden burgers, and some of these could potentially be superior to these industrial products or simply have a following of their own.

• The other major component of the market context for Beyond Meat is the clean-meat market, or lab-grown meat. One big entrant is Memphis Meat, which is still private. But it has been in the news because of its illustrious early investors, notably including another food giant: Bill Gates, Richard Branson, Suzy and Jack Welch, Cargill, Kimbal Musk and Atomico, and HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, the latter of whom is also opening his own chain of vegan restaurants in the Arab world.

To sum it up, we have at least a tripartite market segmentation occurring, each with its own dynamic, as follows:

1. Plant-based meat alternatives, driven by the perception that plant-based alternatives are better for the environment, and for animal welfare, and some vague association that they are healthier. (That last item is often not the case in terms of the fat content, though plant-based alternatives will by definition not have cholesterol.) I would tend to argue that TVP, Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are all in this segment, along with some of the new entries referred to above.

2. The clean meat segment, led by Memphis Meats, followed by Aleph Farms, Higher Steaks, Mosa Meat, Meatable and Future Meat Technologies, is slowly becoming price competitive and most likely to appear on supermarket shelves by 2022. Its claim to fame is still environmental benefits, as well as animal welfare benefits, and even health benefits, as the production process is less messy and probably better controlled. Health benefits are questionable but possibly some better features can be engineered in. Most important, these products will be more "like meat" than the plant-based alternatives, and they seem headed to becoming cheaper than raised meat more quickly than the plant-based alternatives.

3. Usually unmentioned, but extremely important, is Whole Foods' Plant-Based nutrition, which I will call the Campbellian Revolution in nutritional science. It represents a revolutionary change in medicine (lifestyle medicine) and the food industry. I call it the Campbellian Revolution after Prof. T. Colin Campbell, because it is as significant as the Copernican Revolution, which took only two millennia to go from first discovery, long before Copernicus, to full-fledged acceptance as symbolized by the Catholic Church's forgiveness of Galileo Galilei in 1992. Prof. Campbell is the key nutritional researcher in this area and the author of a book to popularize his lifetime of scientific research. It is actually the third-bestselling book in the US, The China Study.

For a quick primer, the essence of Caldwell's work is the insight that traditional nutrition was not very scientific, but really a set of normative assumptions based on the historical accident of when certain nutrients were discovered. Protein was the first macro nutrient to be discovered but, contrary to popular belief, it is not the most important, and our culinary traditions in America and the industrialized world in general massively over-emphasizes it. Humans ideally need 10% of calories from protein, 10% from fat, and 80% from complex carbohydrates. Except for during severe famines, protein deficiency does not exist. Even rice or a potato yields 9% of calories from protein. Spinach comes in at 51%. The hard part is to avoid getting too much protein and not enough fiber. If in doubt, just check the stats for CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) and the sales of Metamucil and Benefiber.

The new nutrition is gradually filtering into medical schools, a trend that is set to grow rapidly, for our healthcare crisis cannot be solved without prioritizing nutrition and food habits. Clearly, it has not reached the executive suites of food companies that still think there is a need for them to provide protein foods, based on 19th century notions of nutrition.

To summarize this in table form:

Environment Animal Welfare Health Benefits Plant-based Substitutes Yes Yes marginal Lab-grown Meat Yes Yes marginal Whole Foods,Plant-Based Yes Yes Yes

To form a view of big picture, we need to see the trends in meat together with the closely related acceleration of consumers dumping dairy and switching to plant-based alternatives. Note how recently even Chobani announced an oat-based yoghurt product.

Wholesale signals - the big picture

• Just in little Holland, a large meat processor named Vion is converting a plant that was processing 2,500 heads of cattle a day into one that makes vegan burgers instead. The article I referenced here mentions research from Sainsbury’s that 91% of consumers now identify as "flexitarian."

• California's oldest dairy, Giacomazzi, is switching 500 acres from dairy to almond farming and in 2018 alone, 3,000 dairy farms closed down in the US. Dean Foods (NYSE:DF), America's largest milk producer, just filed for bankruptcy.

• Think tank RethinkX just published a report that says by 2030 cattle ranching will be reduced by 50% and by 80%-90% by 2035, and similar reductions will happen for other animal agriculture, including for chicken, pigs and fish. They expect farmland values to collapse by 40% to 80% by 2035 while the meat and dairy industries should shrink by 90%. RethinkX is also quite optimistic that the new foods that are evolving will be healthier, which I fear is not a foregone conclusion. But perhaps the most notable thing is that they also believe the meat alternatives will on the whole be cheaper than meat, which tends to be more decisive than any other argument.

• Kamala Harris gets it. And, to top it off, Sir Richard Branson is on board: "Plant-Based Meat will Become the Norm and Animals Will no Longer Need to be Killed For Food" is the title of a recent article about him. We are at the beginning of cataclysmic changes in the meat and dairy industries. Some of the commentary in the financial press is inane. This is not about any one company; this is about an entire industry. The big picture needs to be appreciated. It gets much more dramatic when you refer to the forecast by RethinkX above. The Economist has produced some interesting articles and a video on the vegan trend.

Another important aspect of the mega trends relates to the environmental angles affecting the meat industry, by virtue of the fact that it is very resource-intensive to get protein second hand from animal sources instead of directly from plants. Another environmental and public health issue is antibiotic resistance, which is rapidly becoming an ever bigger problem. In other words, not only might the meat alternatives become cheaper faster, but meat is becoming unaffordable. The problem of antibiotic resistance has become an existential crisis.

What does government have to do with it?

Canada recently took dairy out of its nutritional guidelines and took meat down a peg or two. I can attest myself, that, while I might not have been lactose intolerant, per se, my allergies cleared up after three decades when I eliminated dairy from my diet. The US is still resisting, in spite of the searing testimony of Dr. Michael Mills before the Dietary Guideline Committee earlier this year, who simply explained to the committee that keeping dairy in the guidelines amounts to institutional racism, since 65% of the population is lactose intolerant. But while the federal government is still ignoring the science, it seems consumers are making another choice in ever-larger numbers. The recent Netflix release, James Cameron's documentary The Game Changers, has been a rip-roaring success even though it focused only on male athletes, leaving out such icons as the Williams sisters. Still, the message of plant-based nutrition is catching on in the sports world as well as the entertainment world.

In short, this is rapidly becoming one of those situations where consumers are forcing the hands of government, not only in popular culture (how about the NBA is going vegan?), but also in the medical field. The American College of Lifestyle Medicine certified 500 doctors in Lifestyle Medicine at its convention this year. More and more doctors are eager to escape pharmageddon and start practicing medicine as it was meant to be, where they can guide and support their patients in becoming healthy, rather than just treating symptoms. Again, the government is completely oblivious to this quiet revolution and scientifically sound advice is not welcome at the moment, even though major authorities such as PCRM and Harvard Medical School are increasingly advocating plant-based nutrition, while on an international level the Global Burden of Disease study underscores the trend.

A tale of two trends

On résiste à l'invasion des armées; on ne résiste pas à l'invasion des idées. (Invading armies can be resisted, invading ideas cannot.) - Victor Hugo.

There are two trends at work here:

The rise of veganism is a fashionable trend that is gaining strength at the moment. It's happening faster in some regions than in others, but it's a worldwide phenomenon, strongly supported by the UN, mostly to help stop climate change. We can see it in Germany, Israel, UK, Holland, and yes, the good old USA and many other countries. It is occurring largely on ethical grounds, be it animal welfare or the environment, and has nothing to do with nutrition. Vegetarianism worldwide usually rests on religious grounds (mostly Hindu and Jain) and veganism seems to be a secular sequel. The environmental impact is potentially huge, and many studies point to the idea that a shift to plant-based nutrition by itself would be the biggest single thing we can do for the climate. Many celebrities have begun to promote these ideas. However, note that avoidance of certain foods by itself may not be nutritionally sound. Oreo cookies, potato chips and beer are all vegan or vegetarian, but not healthy. Enter the nutritional/medical angle, which is the next point.

From the medical field, the shift is towards a whole-foods, plant-based diet that is rooted in the first-ever complete peer-reviewed nutritional paradigm that was developed by Prof. T. Colin Campbell at Cornell, who now has his own institute, the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies. It was published in popular form in 2007 as The China Study, and this model is increasingly being picked up in the medical community as the most powerful tool in the fight against chronic illnesses such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and many others. In the Bronx we have the Cardiac Wellness Program under Dr. Robert Ostfeld, which is a center of lifestyle medicine. I recently attended the third annual Preventive Cardiology Conference there, and next year it is expanding to two days from one. At Bellevue, we have the wildly successful Plant-Based Lifestyle Medicine Program under Dr. Michelle MckMacken. In California it is mandatory that plant-based foods be on the menu in state hospitals, and prisons and New York are headed there as well. Doctors are increasingly balking about treating patients only to see them eat the very foods that made them sick.

These two trends are coming together in a way and reinforcing each other. The concept is simple. What is good for your body happens to be good for the planet as well. This insight is gaining traction in the scientific community. Not only that, but if we stop feeding grain to livestock, we have the potential solutions for world hunger in hand as well. In simplistic terms, shifting to plant-based nutrition comes with about an order of magnitude reduction in one's personal environmental footprint in the dimensions of air, land and water usage. Or, to put it another way, it is inefficient and unhealthy to get our proteins secondhand from the animals who get them ultimately from plants: It is plants that produce the amino acids in the first place and by obtaining them from animal food, we are adding fat and cholesterol to them, both of which we do not need - besides polluting the planet.

Segmenting the vectors of change

The "vegan" component is part popular culture and changing tastes, and part policy-driven, at least on the global level. It is a trend that is definitely gaining strength very noticeably. The strength of a trend like this is not to be underestimated, as we can see from retired NBA star John Salley, for instance, who is an investor in Beyond Meat and who simply says all the "smart" athletes are going vegan. The evidence is indeed incontrovertible and the first reactions always the same: faster recovery from injuries, combined with an immediate boost in performance - the central themes in the movie The Game Changers.

The proliferation of both plant-based meat substitutes and lab-grown meats is in evidence in the fast-food sector and in the supermarket. For the moment it appears consumer tastes have shifted and that the industry is catching up - there is tremendous pent-up demand. It is noteworthy that the shift to plant-based milks is continuing to gain strength, as the evidence piles up regarding how disastrous dairy is for our health. In general, however, the predominant themes here are definitely animal welfare and the environment; health is not on the menu so much in this popular trend. We should note that hamburgers are mostly recycled dairy cows. We should also note that the meat industry is its own worst enemy in a lot of ways, given food safety problems including the systemic use of antibiotics. It was nearly a year ago that the German government stopped serving meat at all official functions in the name of the environment - and the trend continues to pick up speed.

By nature, the healthcare/nutritional/medical component of this change is slower moving. But it promises to be more sustained for the simple reason that doctors are telling patients that if they want to live, this is how they should eat: whole grains, legumes, vegetables and fruits, as per the Power Plate from PCRM. Heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and many autoimmune diseases are preventable or reversible by diet, without side effects and at essentially no cost since people are going to eat anyway - and since, overall, plant-based nutrition tends to be cheaper. 86% of healthcare spending is on treating these chronic conditions that are preventable or reversible with diet. We have a long way to go, but programs like the one at Bellevue hospital are growing by leaps and bounds. In its first year that program was nearly 100% oversubscribed.

The vegan/vegetarian component is not health-focused and the fake meats are aimed partially here, but more generally at "flexitarians," who really do not know much about nutrition, but have heard that more plant-based food is good for you. The silliest and most obvious way that the food industry is badly out of touch is that they are talking in terms of "alternative proteins," as if getting enough proteins were an issue, when in fact one of the biggest health problems in America today is getting too much protein. Again, protein deficiency simply does not exist except for in severe famine conditions.

Slicing and dicing the positions

If you choose to think that matching meat for taste is the mission here, then you would believe the analysis of George Atuan, cited earlier. He does a very thorough and common-sense analysis of the numbers based on that premise, and interestingly he does not see Beyond Meat coming out on top. On that I would agree with him, but for different reasons. I am bearish on the stock both because lab-grown meat will become better, cheaper, safer, faster and because plant-based alone is not the real issue. So in the long-run health concerns will prevail and fake-meat lose importance.

If you choose to believe that the "ethical" arguments, animal welfare and saving the planet will win the day, Beyond Meat might be a winner in the short run if nothing else for its catchy name. But the tremendous spike in the stock after the IPO was not justifiable by any rational analysis. Clearly the company's credo is focused on these issues, and for now this is a trend that is gaining in strength and should sustain it, but not for long at current levels. There is still room on the downside as more and more competition emerges.

If you prefer to think that the nutritional and healthcare issues will be more important in the long run, neither the lab-grown meat, nor the plant-based "fake" meats would be long-term winners. I happen to think this is going to prevail.

I happen to think that all of the above apply in the short run, but that the health aspect has the most staying power in the long run. The health/nutrition focus says whole foods, plant-based without added sugar, oil or salt and the plant-based meats all violate too many of those criteria - they are highly processed foods, with too much fat, which is necessary to match the taste of meat. On a more mundane level, the whole "fake-meat" approach is a dead duck, for once you learn plant-based cooking, you realize the immense variety of foods available to you and your repertoire will grow so fast, you will never look back. This is what happened to me, even though in the eighties I did believe that grass-fed organic filet mignon was a health food.

Conclusion

To a degree, I am treating Beyond Meat as a poster child for an emerging new trend in the food business. To understand it, you need to acquire the analytics for an emerging new food industry. By the numbers alone the runup after the IPO was over the top, the question now is: Does it have more upside potential or is three times the IPO price still overvaluing the company?

My read on that would be that it may run up again, but long-term (two years out or more), the serious entry of lab-grown meat is a real threat. Lab-grown meat is destined to become cheaper faster, and taste more like meat. While Beyond Meat does address the environmental and animal welfare concerns, its weakness there is that it is not much healthier than meat because of its high fat content, even if we give it extra credit for having no cholesterol. In short, I view the company as being in a vise-grip between those two trends in the longer term and likely to be more of a trading vehicle than an investment until a firmer readout on the viability of its market position can be formed. It may carve out a niche for itself, but the initial spike was not well-founded, and caution should guide us for the the longer term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.