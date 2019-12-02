Lakeland Financial Corp Trading At A High Market Price

The target price implies limited price upside, therefore it is advisable to wait for dips in price before buying.

Quarterly dividend is expected to be maintained at $0.30 per share leading to a modest forward dividend yield of 2.5%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation's (LKFN) earnings are expected to dip in 2020 as net interest income is expected to increase only slightly, which will be insufficient to absorb the natural growth in non-interest expense. Lower non-interest income is expected to further exacerbate the pressure on earnings. Consequently, I'm expecting the company's earnings to decline by 4% next year. Despite the anticipated fall in earnings, I'm expecting dividends to remain unchanged.

Loan Growth to Suffer From High Loan Payoffs

The growth of LKFN's loan portfolio declined significantly in the third quarter to 0.6%, from 1.5% quarter over quarter growth in 2QFY19. I'm expecting LKFN's loan growth to decelerate even further in the coming months due to the recent industry-wide trend of heightened repayments. Moreover, as mentioned by managements of LKFN's peers, the increased cash richness of businesses has propelled the trend of low utilization of credit lines throughout the industry. In the third quarter earnings release LKFN's CEO noted:

...we continue to see elevated levels of loan payoffs related to several factors, including long term non-bank financing and the sale of companies. Clearly, our commercial borrowers are approaching capital investment conservatively as our commercial line utilization has been lower than our historical levels.

On the other hand, some support is expected from resilience of Indiana's economy. The state's leading index was estimated at 1.02 by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, suggesting an expansion in the economy in the coming quarters. This index is lower than the 5-year average, but still at a decent level. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's leading index was also at 1.02 for Indiana in the latest report.

I'm expecting LKFN's loan portfolio to increase by 0.5% quarter over quarter in 4QFY19 and 2.0% year over year in 2020.

Asset Sensitive Balance Sheet to Result in Margin Compression

A majority of LKFN's loans are based on floating rates, which is why its assets are highly sensitive to interest rate movement. As mentioned in the third quarter presentation, around 55% of LKFN's loans were linked to floating rates at the end of September 2019.

The liability side is less sensitive than assets to interest rate movement. LKFN has substantially improved the funding mix by reducing borrowings (which are less rate sensitive than transactional deposits) to $31 million by the end of September 2019 from $146 million at the end of June 2019. Nevertheless, LKFN's liabilities are still less sensitive than assets to interest rates as of the end of September 2019. Consequently, LKFN's net interest margin will decline following the three Fed rate cuts.

In the presentation the management gave guidance that a 25bps cut in interest rate can reduce net interest income by 1.56% in the next twelve months, holding the balance sheet constant. The chart below has been taken from the presentation and shows management's guidance related to interest rate sensitivity.

I'm expecting LKFN's net interest margin to decline by 4bps quarter over quarter in 4QFY19. In addition, I'm expecting the average net interest margin in 2020 to be around 3.31%, 8bps below the 2019 average.

Non-Interest Income and Expense to Contribute to Earnings Decline

The net interest margin and balance sheet estimates for 2020 combine to give 0.6% higher net interest income next year than in 2019. This slight growth in net interest income is expected to be undermined by normal growth in non-interest expense, thereby leading to a fall in earnings next year. Moreover, non-interest income is expected to be slightly lower in 2020 compared to 2019 because the income is expected to remain at a normal level after being unusually high in the first half of 2019. As a result, I'm expecting LKFN's earnings to decline by 4% next year to $3.20 per share.

Offering Modest Dividend Yield of 2.52%

Despite the prospects of earnings decline, I'm expecting LKFN to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.30 per share in 2020. My expectation of dividend maintenance is mostly attributable to a comfortable level of payout ratio, of 37.6% in 2020. Further, LKFN's Tier I ratio of 13.62% at the end of September 2019 was above the minimum regulatory requirement of 6.0% (for capital adequacy purposes), thereby limiting the need to cut dividends. The dividend estimate suggests forward dividend yield of 2.52% for 2020.

CECL Implementation to Erode Equity

Retained earnings are expected to drive equity up next year. On the other hand, the implementation of the new accounting standard, Current Expected Credit Losses, CECL, is likely to reduce equity in January 2020. According to management's guidance, CECL implementation can increase the balance of allowance for loan losses by 5-15%. Therefore, I'm expecting LKFN's equity to decline by $4 million in the first quarter of 2020. The impacts of retained earnings and CECL implementation is expected to lead to 8% growth in equity book value to $25.0 per share by the end of 2020.

Limited Potential for Capital Appreciation

I'm using the historical average price to book multiple, P/B, of 1.94 to value LKFN.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $25.0 gives a December 2020 target price of $48.5, which implies only a 2.1% upside from LKFN's November 26 closing price. The table below shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Rating

As my target price implies a potential price upside of only 2%, I'm maintaining a neutral rating on LKFN (previous rating on the stock was also neutral). LKFN is a fundamentally strong company with an estimated high return on equity of 13% for 2020. The current market price, however, is not attractive. Consequently, it is advisable to purchase the stock only if its price dips to $44, which is 10% below the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.