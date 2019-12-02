MPLX: The 5 Most Likely Situations Required To Turn Bearish

The five most likely ones to eventuate in this situation are; valuation, rising leverage, weakening distribution coverage, solvency concerns at marathon petroleum and a focus on unit buybacks over distributions.

When adding a new investment it is helpful to have a clear and logical understanding of various situations that could be reason to reconsider the investment.

Introduction

Last month I published an article outlining the attractive value that MPLX (MPLX) still offers investors even if their future growth is disappointing and ultimately non-existent. After remarking that I may initiate an investment, I subsequently followed through and added their units to my portfolio the following week.

When adding a new investment into the portfolio I believe it is important to have a clear and logical understanding of various possible situations that are concerning and thus could be reason to reconsider the investment. Whilst it is naturally impossible to think of every possible situation that could eventuate, I have included the five most likely situations that could change my bullish rating to a bearish rating.

One – Valuation

This aspect is quite straight forward and should apply to absolutely any investment as there is no sensible reason to continue holding an investment that is believed to be overpriced. When previously performing my valuation I estimated that their units are worth between $35.85 and $51.43. This range depends on whether their future quarterly distributions either remain unchanged perpetually into the future or continue growing at $0.01 every quarter for the next ten years before remaining unchanged perpetually. If their unit prices reaches the lower end of this range I would consider changing to a neutral rating, whereas if it reaches the upper end I would subsequently change to a bearish rating, unless there had been a significant fundamental change that warranted the higher valuation.

Two – Rising Leverage

Although there are many different leverage ratios to consider, arguably the primary one for a Master Limited Partnership is their net debt to EBITDA ratio. Presently their net debt stands at $19.149b and during the first nine months of 2019 their EBITDA was $3.639b or $4.852b once annualized, which currently gives them a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.95. Considering the nature of their business and thus their fairly stable cash flow, this is currently no reason for concern.

Whilst their current leverage is manageable, if their net debt to EBITDA ratio were to rise to a result of 5.0 than I would be concerned and thus depending on market conditions may switch to either a neutral or bearish rating. Thankfully their net debt and thus leverage ratios should continue only changing slowly across time, barring any black swan events or large acquisitions. This provides ample time to not only monitor the situation, but also to assess the validity of the underlying causes and whether there are more attractive investment options.

Three – Weakening Distribution Coverage

Arguably the most important metric for investors to monitor is their distribution coverage, since receiving distributions is likely central to virtually all investment theses. Whilst normally I would be more concerned with their free cash flow payout ratio, given the unique nature of Master Limited Partnerships this is not the case in this particular situation. The primary difference between distributable cash flow and free cash flow stems from the former ignoring capital expenditure that relates to growth projects. Ideally funding these projects through debt is not necessarily problematic in this situation given their fairly stable and predictable cash flows, however, naturally these projects must at least increase their earnings by the same extent that their debt has increased to avoid rapidly rising leverage.

Throughout the third quarter of 2019 their distribution coverage was a solid 1.42, which indicates they can easily cover their distributions. If this were to fall beneath 1.25 than I would likely change my rating to either natural or bearish, once again depending on market conditions and the underlying causes.

Four – Solvency Concerns At Marathon Petroleum

Given their very close business links to their parent company, Marathon Petroleum (MPC), it is also important to monitor their financial situation, as theoretically it could create very significant counterparty risk if they experience solvency issues. Thankfully there are no reasons to be concerned at the moment, however, if this were to change than it is quite possible that my rating would be downgraded, depending on the extent of the solvency concerns.

Five – A Focus On Unit Buybacks Over Distributions

Presently their unitholder returns are entirely provided through distributions, which is both common and underpin my previous valuations. If this were to change in the future it would naturally impact the estimated value of their units and thus would provide reason to downgrade my rating. This stance largely stems from a risk management point of view, whilst I believe they have a positive long-term future ahead, nothing in the future should ever be taken as a certainty. Given the possible long-term demand changes facing the broader oil and gas industry, this is particularly relevant in this situation. Although possibly tax effective for certain unitholders, unit buybacks are effectively forcing the investor to reinvest in the partnership through increasing their ownership stake and thus if they perform poorly in the future, they are left with little to show.

Conclusion

Whether any of these situations will ever eventuate remains unknown and hopefully none arise, apart from the first one relating to valuation. Nevertheless having a broad but still clear and logical understanding of possible situations that warrant a downgraded rating from the beginning of a new investment helps with portfolio management and can make future decisions easier to assess.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from MPLX’s Q3 2019 10-Q SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.