Enbridge Inc.: An Excellent Long-Term Prospect

As far as pipeline/midstream companies go, one of the more interesting prospects on the market today is Enbridge Inc. (ENB). Between aggressive spending plans and the fact that it operates in a fairly stable section of the energy industry, Enbridge has had a history of growing and creating value for its shareholders over time. With new data out earlier this month confirming that the company’s forecast for the current 2019 fiscal year is still on track (only in a lopsided manner), investors should be happy because it suggests, once more, that the long-term outlook for the firm is still sound and that, over time, investors who rely on management will be well-rewarded as a result.

Unless otherwise stated, and even then only on a case-by-case basis, all references to $ or dollars is to Canadian dollars, not US dollars.

This year is shaping up just fine

So far, 2019 is looking to be a really great year for Enbridge and its shareholders. To see this, we need only look at the company’s latest investor presentation. In the image below, for instance, you can see that Enbridge’s financial results have been on fire this year. Its DCF (distributable cash flow) in the first three quarters of this year came out to $7.17 billion. This represents a sizable increase of 24.6% over the $5.76 billion the company generated the same period last year. DCF is an excellent measure of the success of the firm, but it's not the only one that deserves attention. EBITDA and operating cash flows are also meaningful.

On an EBITDA basis, results for the company have also been quite impressive. In the first three quarters of this year, EBITDA came out to $10.09 billion. This is 5.8% higher than the $9.53 billion Enbridge generated the same time last year. A significant contributor to this improvement came from the company’s Liquids Pipelines business. During the year, revenue grew by 17.3% from $6.39 billion to $7.50 billion. As a result of this, EBITDA expanded 31.2% from $4.35 billion to $5.71 billion.

Operating cash flow is a little more challenging. Technically, 2019 has so far been worse for Enbridge on this basis than it was in the same period last year. In 2018’s first three quarters, operating cash flows came in at about $8 billion, while this year the figure has dropped to $7.41 billion, a year-over-year decline of 7.4%. This does warrant some discussion though, because operating cash flow can be tricky by nature. This is because one contributor to it is the net change in working capital for any company in question. Management can often play with these numbers by delaying payments to service providers and/or can be subject to the whims of their own customers in the same way. How cash is spent at the firm can affect all of this as well. If we zero out these working capital changes, the picture improves. Doing this, operating cash flow this year would come out to $7.86 billion. This compares favorably against the $7.06 billion adjusted figure for the same time last year, for a year-over-year improvement of 11.3%.

One great thing about Enbridge is that management is intent on growing the company in order to create value. This year, the company is on track to spend $9 billion on growth projects, with most of it already completed. Next year, the situation looks even better, with management planning to spend around $10 billion. For as long as these projects remain accretive to the firm, the end result is a positive benefit to shareholders in the form of growing DCF, EBITDA, and operating cash flows, but it’s also important to understand how large and complex Enbridge is and the impact this size and complexity has on affecting financial results over time.

As an example of this, we need only consider the M&A activities the company has participated in over time. Recently, Enbridge has been more into divesting of assets rather than acquiring them. This year, the company seems to be on track to sell off around $7.9 billion worth of assets. Of this, $1.8 billion in proceeds should still come sometime in the current fourth quarter, while the rest has been realized from the start of this year through November 1st. Purchases and sales of assets, especially major ones like the $1.8 billion sale of its Canadian G&P business that is still due to close, can obscure actual organic growth.

Even with this in mind, though, 2019 is still shaping up to end quite strong. According to management’s third-quarter investor presentation, its DCF per share should come out to a point above the mid-point of its prior guidance of between $4.30 and $4.60 per share this year. This compares to $4.42 per share last year. Though this improvement may not seem like much, we need to consider all that has happened. In December of last year, the company completed its merger with Enbridge Energy Partners LP and with Enbridge Energy Management. It also merged that same month with Spectra Energy. For all of last year, the firm’s diluted share count was calculated to be 1.727 billion. This year, that figure is 2.024 billion.

Next year, though, the picture should improve. In the absence of major acquisitions, and with management still investing several billion dollars to bring additional projects on-line this year, next year, and beyond, the company expects to see DCF per share of $5 at the mid-point. That represents an increase of 12.4% over the mid-point of what it was estimated to be this year. This translates to a forward price / DCF per share of 7.5. With adjusted debt of $64.79 billion and an adjusted TTM (trailing twelve-month) EBITDA reading of $14.07 billion, the firm's EV (enterprise value) / EBITDA multiple is about 10, while its net leverage ratio is 4.6. These are all reasonable, and when combined with a current yield of about 5.9%, it makes for an attractive long-term play for shareholders.

Takeaway

Right now, Enbridge is doing quite well for itself and its shareholders. Shares are actually really close to their 52-week high point, but with an attractive yield and a reasonable valuation, investors should consider it a really appealing prospect. Long term, so long as management can continue to make value-accretive deals, the picture should only get better, and with that we should see the company’s payout rise as well.

