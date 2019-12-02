December Update: Bloomberg 50 Companies To Watch In 2020

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of 10 top-yield Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchlist dividend dogs showed 46.82% less net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger high-price Bloomberg 2020/50 Watchlist dividend stocks led the pack.

Analysts at Bloomberg's Global Data Division identified 50 global stocks "poised to release products or services with blockbuster potential in 2020, as well as ones facing unusual challenges."

New Year stock lists are fair game for Dog Catchers. This Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchlist appeared on 10/28/19. Here's your December update.

Foreword

Bloomberg Global Data Division Analysts, who track over 2000 companies around the planet, identified 50 “poised to release products or services with blockbuster potential in 2020, as well as ones facing unusual challenges.”

The Bloomberg analysts considered revenue growth, margins, market share, debt, and factors such as economic conditions to determine their 50 to watch.

Thirty-one of their selections pay dividends. Three of the 50 companies have no tickers tracked by YCharts.

As with all such lists, the dogs prevail and the underdogs show themselves for what they are.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 10.5% To 54.94% November Net Gains For Ten Top Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchdogs

Five of these ten top Bloomberg 2020 50 watch stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these December dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. (The January report will include the single-analyst picks.) Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 27, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) was projected to net $549.40 based on a median of target price estimates from three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 84% more than the market as a whole.

MPLX LP (MPLX) was projected to net $503.06 based on the median of target estimates from seventeen analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% more than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $359.16 based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 13% less than the market as a whole.

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) was projected to net $342.29 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% over the market as a whole.

SalMar ASA (OTCPK:SALRY) was projected to net $218.70 based on projected annual dividends only, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for SALRY.

Constellation Brands (STZ) was projected to net $215.89 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 33% less than the market as a whole.

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) was projected to net $213.83 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from thirty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% more than the market as a whole.

American International Group (AIG) was projected to net $171.32 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 19% over the market as a whole.

The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) netted $126.01 based on the median of estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk, 3% more than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $105.80 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 28.55% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 10% above the market as a whole.

Source

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

Bloomberg 2020 50 Stocks Per December Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Bloomberg 2020 50 Stocks By December Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Bloomberg 2020 50 WatchDogs By Yield

Top ten Bloomberg 2020 50 Watch Stocks ranked 11/27/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. The first and ninth places were claimed by consumer defensive sector representatives SalMar ASA [1] and The Kraft Heinz Co. [9], respectively.

The second, sixth, and seventh places on this list went to energy enterprises MPLX LP [2], Enterprise Products Partners LP [6], and Schlumberger Ltd. [7], respectively.

Two financial services representatives emerged in third and fifth places by yield, Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCPK:SLFPY) [3] and Aegon NV (OTCPK:AEGOF) [5], respectively. After that, two communication services representatives placed fifth and eighth, BT Group PLC (OTCPK:BTGOF) [5], and AT&T Inc. (T) [8], respectively.

Finally, a lone real estate representative placed tenth, Wharf Real Estate Investment Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:WRFRF) [10], to complete the Bloomberg 2020 50 top ten watchdogs by yield for December.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Bloomberg 2020 50 WatchDogs Showed 8.33-51.1% Upsides, While (31) No Downsiders Emerged

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 46.82% Disadvantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Bloomberg 2020 50 WatchDogs To December 2020

Ten top Bloomberg 50/2020 dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, the top ten Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchdogs screened 11/27/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchdogs (32) Delivering 9.42% Vs. (33 ) 17.71% Net Gains by All Ten Come December 2020

Source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Bloomberg 2020 50 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 46.82% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest-priced, MPLX LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 50.31%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top-yield Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchdogs as of November 27 were: BT Group PLC, Aegon NV, Wharf Real Estate Investment Co. Ltd., SalMar ASA, Standard Life Aberdeen PLC, with prices ranging from $2.48 to $16.44.

Five higher-priced Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchdogs as of November 27 were: MPLX LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, The Kraft Heinz Co., Schlumberger Ltd., AT&T Inc., whose prices ranged from $23.80 to $37.66.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchdogs stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from IndexArb, YCharts, Yahoo Finance, analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: nodogaboutit.wordpress.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.