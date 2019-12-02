Franco-Nevada: Maybe Too Successful

I recommend selling about 40% of your FNV position at or above $98.50 due to a rich valuation and a potential retracement in the next few weeks.

Despite good results, the stock price has not moved much lately. Perhaps the new 885,000 shares sold under the new ATM program is to be blamed.

Franco-Nevada delivered a whopping $235.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 owing to high commodity prices.

Courtesy: Madison

Investment Thesis:

The Toronto-based Franco-Nevada (FNV) is rated as one of the most compelling amongst the "streamers" category with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) or Royal Gold (RGLD). Two other smaller streamers can be viewed as good investment material in this category, like Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Sandstorm Gold (SAND).

Franco-Nevada fits the long-term profile, and there is no doubt about it. I view FNV as a reliable proxy for gold, which offers fewer risks than gold miners that often behave more like equity, due to difficulties of extracting gold from the ground.

What differentiates Franco-Nevada from the rest of the group is that the company is also investing in the Energy sector (US Shale).

Looking at the revenues per metals and energy, we see that Franco-Nevada is still highly dependent on the price of gold, which represents 64.1% of the total revenues of 3Q'19.

The new Oil & Gas segment was 15.9% and is rapidly increasing (oil & gas revenues come from the US Permian Basin, and the company is expanding in the Marcellus basin as well since July).

Source: FNV Presentation

The investment thesis continues to be the same since I covered the company on Seeking Alpha.

Franco-Nevada is my long-term choice because the company's fundamentals are solid. The company offers the potential for long-term growth and is generating an expected EBITDA growing by 30% in 2022.

Furthermore, Franco-Nevada has a low debt load and pays a dividend yield of 1.02%, which is supported by sufficient free cash flow.

However, I consider the quarterly dividend of $0.25 too low, and FNV should raise it to a quarterly dividend of $0.50 or more. The company can afford it, and it will surely help long-term investors to keep their holding for more upside.

Unfortunately, the low dividend yield is a negative characteristic of the entire "streamers" segment.

One useful attribute is that Franco-Nevada focuses on regions that are recognized as "safe jurisdictions" for the mining industry, which is a crucial requirement when it comes to planning long-term growth. It includes the energy sector, as well.

Finally, the stock has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and can be considered an excellent proxy for gold.

Data by YCharts

Sandip Rana, the CFO, said in the conference call:

[T]hird quarter was a quarter* of milestones for the company. We received the first delivery of gold and silver ounces from Cobre, Panama in third quarter. This is a precious metal stream that was originally entered into in August 2012. It has been a long time coming but it was worth the wait. First Quantum Minerals has built a world class operation and we look forward to receiving gold and silver ounces from the mine for years to come. The second milestone for the company was financial. Q3 2019 is the first quarter of the company has exceeded $200 million in revenue. In fact revenue for the quarter was $235.7 million, a 38% increase over Q3 2018 and Q2 2019.

I recommend trading actively short term about 40% of your position by taking advantage of the sector volatility using technical analysis and RSI. This dual strategy (short term and long term) is crucial and provides not only a substantial increase in profit but reduces the risk attached to such investment.

Highly Diversified Portfolio - A Definitive Advantage

Franco-Nevada owns a majority of assets in North America and Australia, which are regions considered as "safe jurisdiction" for mining. The map is from the 4Q'18 presentation.

Source: FNV Presentation

Franco-Nevada: A Solid Balance Sheet And Production In 3Q 2019

Franco-Nevada 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 173.1 161.3 170.6 148.2 179.8 170.5 235.7 Net Income in $ Million 64.6 53.6 52.1 -31.3 65.2 64.0 101.6 EBITDA $ Million 77.4 64.9 66.6 44.1 141.0 138.3 193.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ Million 139.9 126.3 134.7 118.7 140.9 137.9 192.9 EPS diluted in $/share 0.35 0.29 0.28 -0.17 0.35 0.34 0.54 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 137.5 111.3 128.2 97.8 143.6 119.1 170.4 CapEx in $ Million 523.2 -523.2 703.4 286.2 57.6 38.5 341.1 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -385.7 634.5 -575.2 -188.4 86.0 80.6 -170.7 Total Cash $ Million 87.7 72.1 76.9 69.7 72.6 432.3 91.7 Long term Debt in $ Million 0 0 0 207.6 157.2 432.2 242.4 Dividend per share in $ 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 185.9 186.0 186.1 186.1 187.3 187.5 188.1 GEO's 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Production gold equivalent K Oz Eq. 115.671 107.333 120.021 104.877 122.049 107.774 133.219 Gold price 1,329 1,306 1,278 1,228 1,304 1,310 1,472

Data Source: Company document and Morningstar/YCharts

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $235.7 million in 3Q'19

During the third quarter of 2019, revenues were $235.7 million, a multi-year high, up 38.2% from the same quarter a year ago, and up 38.2% sequentially.

Net earnings came at $101.6 million or $0.54 per share.

Oil and gas assets once again helped prop Franco-Nevada's overall results. Revenues from the company's energy assets for 3Q'19 came at $37.5 million compared to $26.2 million in 3Q'18.

Source: FNV Presentation

Sandip Rana, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Adjusted EBITDA was $192.9 million or $1.03 per share and adjusted net income for Q3 2019 was $101.6 million or $0.54 per share. These strong financial results continue to showcase the strength of the Franco-Nevada business model. Increases in commodity prices flow directly to EBITDA and earnings for our company.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $170.7 million in 3Q'19.

Free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial indicator when it comes to evaluating the company's strength.

Free cash flow for FNV is a bit tricky due to a significant CapEx in the third quarter of 2019. The company posted a loss in free cash flow this quarter of $170.7 million. Free cash flow yearly is now a loss of $380.9 million due primarily to acquisitions.

However, it is difficult to read any negative into this performance (e.g., Cobre Panama and Permian) into cash flow (Cobre Panama, etc.).

3 - The company has strong liquidity of $1.4 billion in 3Q'19

The company shows a robust capital availability of $1.4 billion at the end of 3Q'19 (see table below).

Source: Q3 Presentation

4 - Franco-Nevada has a net debt of $150.7 million in 3Q'19.

LT Debt included a short-term debt of $242.4 million. Net debt is now $150.7 million. Net debt to EBITDA ratio is now 0.47x.

5 - Production in Gold equivalent ounce was 133,219 Geos in 3Q'19

Gold equivalent production was nearly the same compared to a year ago. Production was 132,219 GEOs compared to 126,621 GEOs in the same quarter last year. FNV cash cost per ounce for 3Q'19 was $276, up from $238 sequentially, leaving a margin of $1,198 per ounce. The gold price realized was $1,474 per ounce.

Gold represented 76.4% of the total output in 3Q'19, excluding energy.

6 - Guidance 2019

Source: Q3 Presentation

Franco-Nevada's guidance for 2019 is a production of between 465K and 500K Au equivalent ounces for 2019 and increases. Energy revenues with the last acquisition are back to $100 million to $115 million.

Note: Cobre Cabana delivery will slow down in 4Q'19 and was 21,526 GEOs in 3Q'19.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The third quarter of 2019 was another good news for shareholders. The company topped analysts' expectations on adjusted earnings per share and also on revenue. One apparent reason is that the gold price was $1,474 per ounce this quarter, which provided a record profit margin.

The source of concern is about the new ATM initiated by the company in July. The company indicated that it sold 884K shares in Q3'19 for gross proceeds of $84.3 million.

My experience is that while it offers some significant benefits and savings to the company, it is often dilutive and usually harmful for the stock price and shareholders by putting a solid lid on FNV.

One element that turns me off is that management is not providing any clear explanation of why it has used the new ATM. Only a vague and insufficient statement in the conference call:

The program provides the company with another tool in managing its balance sheet and the liquidity available to the company. We look at the ATM program, the $1.1 billion in credit facilities and the significant cash that the company will continue to generate as sources of capital to help finance future transaction.

Finally, the company indicated nothing new about the CRA audit currently underway.

Technical Analysis

The double top indicated by Finviz could be a possible line resistance at $100.00. However, I believe we have already started a new downtrend cycle.

FNV is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $98.50 and line support at $95.25, which is a parallel to the line resistance passing by the low reached early last week.

If my interpretation is confirmed, such an intermediate pattern is generally bearish short term. It means that FNV may experience a breakout of the line resistance and retest the lower support at around $92.75 and eventually at or below $90.

The price of gold will determine the outcome, and I am bearish midterm. I think the price of gold is trending down and will retest $1,420 per ounce or even lower depending on what will be decided between the US and China.

The US President, Donald Trump, needs some breakthrough in the negotiations even if it is a "partial agreement" that is not solving anything (Phase I). His sanctions strategy has not paid off, and without some progress soon, it will be another blow for his reelection next year.

On the other side, if the USA is not securing an agreement, and the economy starts to show signs of weakness, the price of gold could eventually climb above $1,500 per ounce again. In this case, FNV could go as high as $104, in my opinion, but I do not see it as likely.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade FNV as well