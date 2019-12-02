Macy's Dividend Yield Looks Attractive

Macy's (NYSE:M) dividend stock idea was presented to members of Stout Opportunities on September 30, 2019, before the market opened. Below is a chart of the price-performance versus the S&P 500.

As you can see from the chart below, the shares traded lower after the idea was suggested before rebounding somewhat. This is a higher risk dividend idea.

Data by YCharts

Issues tend to land on my radar after a sharp selloff, and the price performance of Macy’s sure fits the bill. The share price has fallen sharply as investor sentiment for retailers has turned negative, and Macy’s has reduced earnings guidance.

The dividend ideas presented by Stout Opportunities are longer-term ideas, with the dividend payment being a source of income that an investor can enjoy while the management and the market make adjustments.

10-Year Forward Price Earnings Ratio

Investors have reduced the price they are willing to pay for $1 of earnings, as the forward Price-Earnings ratio chart below shows.

Data by YCharts

Earnings Per Share

Data by YCharts

Dividend Yield has increased as the price has fallen

Data by YCharts

10-Year Price

Data by YCharts

2043 Bond Price has been steady

Macy’s 2043 Bond

Idea as presented to members of Stout Opportunities

Macy’s closed September 27, 2019, at $15.29 with the most recent quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.3775 per share, or $1.51 annualized. At the current quarterly dividend rate, the shares yield 9.87%. The high yield is a concern as the market sentiment for Macy’s and many other retailers is negative. However, Macy’s in an August 2019 presentation guided for diluted earnings per share excluding gains of real estate of $2.60 to $2.80.

1-Year Chart

Data by YCharts

While it is possible that Macy’s fails to meet the earnings target, the share price performance appears to reflect continued challenges and disappointments.

Three possible positive catalysts that could help the share price performance.

A positive trade deal with China and the reduction of tariffs A robust consumer lead holiday shopping season Less talk about negative interest rates and/or the need for lower interest rates. This is seen as a sign of economic weakness; a steepening of the yield curve would be viewed as a sign of better economic times are around the corner.

New Information

Since the initial dividend stock idea, the share price fell before the recent recovery. Macy’s also reported earnings on November 21, 2019, and lowered guidance. The lowering of guidance was disappointing, but given the uncertainty over trade policy and tariffs, it was understandable.

Updated Guidance Macy's, Inc. is updating its previously provided annual guidance. Highlights of these revisions include: Revised 2019 Annual Guidance Prior 2019 Annual Guidance Comparable sales (owned plus licensed) Down 1.5% to down 1.0% Flat to up 1% Comparable sales (owned) Approximately 20 basis points below comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis Flat to up 1% Net sales Down 2.5% to down 2.0% Approximately flat Adjusted Diluted earnings per share $2.57 to $2.77 $2.85 to $3.05 Asset sale gains Approximately $150 million (or $0.37 per share) Approximately $100 million (or $0.25 per share) Annual tax rate 23% 23% Complete guidance can be found in the presentation posted on the company’s investor relations website here.

Bottom Line:

For patient investors, Macy’s dividend may help generate income while management and the market make adjustments. However, there is a risk of a dividend cut in 2020 unless the 2019 holiday season surprised to the upside. Bond investors, at present, appear comfortable with the financial performance. However, this can change quickly; therefore, equity investors will want to keep an eye on the bond prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May adjust positions with the sale of put and or call options depending upon market conditions.