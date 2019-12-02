Another Repo Hiccup Highlights Year-End Uncertainty

But it seems like the Fed contributions will have to keep inching up here.

The Fed was able to stabilize the repo market in November by beefing up nightly offerings and increasing outright purchases of T-bills.

The Fed offered this up to calm fears over a big year-end repo crunch like last year, but how it went down only probably heightened these fears.

It Happened Again

The turmoil in the overnight repo markets had largely subsided in November. The last time I had occasion to write about this was on October 28, so you get the picture. Fed injections of overnight liquidity, and also outright purchases of Treasuries - largely short-termed T-bills - kept Fed Funds and the repo rate pretty steady this month.

(The gap is Veteran’s Day. The Secured Overnight Rate is the volume-weighted average of overnight repo deals.)

Nice and steady, just as we would like to see. How the Fed accomplished this magical feat was a spell called “More Money."

(Source: Federal Reserve)

An extra $16 billion a day will do that.

But what happened on Monday morning was the Fed, which had been funding 1-day and 2-week repo contracts, came up with a 6-week contract to extend the contracts into next year. The Fed had $19.75 billion on offer, but banks were looking to collateralize $33.55 billion in Treasuries, a 74% oversubscription. Something like that has not happened since the early days of this in late September.

Why this is important is that it highlights a fear that people have. The whole thing began in mid-September, when corporate tax payments, payroll and a large new issue of Treasuries all happened at once - the Perfect Storm scenario. What spooked everyone was that everyone saw this coming, and the boat got swamped regardless.

And even with the Fed stepping in and returning to managing the overnight market like it did pre-crisis, we are still seeing turmoil around the 1st and 15th of the month, when cash is moving around.

(Gaps for holidays.)

That line is the spread between the repo rate and effective Fed Funds (the difference between the red and blue lines from the first chart). We would like this to be right around zero every night, and it mostly is. But you can see those spikes when cash is moving, though the November 15 spike is much more modest than the rest.

But let me back that up even further so you can see what has people worried:

You can see how huge that perfect storm in mid-September was, but the first pop, after a decade of this running pretty smoothly, was over last New Year’s Day. The recurring fear has been that we are setting up for an even more unhappy new year in 2019-2020.

This is why the Fed is taking almost $20 billion in Treasuries off the table through January 6 this far out. It wanted to calm everyone’s nerves about the end-of-year issues. The 74% oversubscription likely had the opposite effect. There will be more of these long-term contracts.

If you want a refresher on the September Repo Revolt and how the overnight markets work, that’s here.

How Did We Get Here?

Let’s step back a bit, because like so much, this goes back to the crisis. Pre-crisis, every overnight was like a circus balancing act with a bear and hundreds of cats. The NY Fed monitored overnight reserve trading, and bought, sold, and did repo deals to keep Fed Funds where it wanted it. The first side effect was a Fed balance sheet that grew very slowly over time. The second side effect was that the incentive for the banks was to keep their reserve levels just above the penalty-free minimum. They did not get interest on excess reserves, so aggregate excess reserves remained relatively low. As such, small Fed purchases or sales could have a large effect on the overnight rate.

When the crisis hit, there was already a plan in place to beef up reserves, and keep the Fed from having to mess around every overnight. The Fed began paying a low, but non-zero rate on excess overnight reserves to encourage more availability for repo. Effective Fed Funds and repo are higher, so it’s basically free money, almost 100% risk-free for the banks. In conjunction with the Fed taking a large chunk of bonds off the table with QE, this kept reserves as high as $3.2 trillion.

But if you notice, as soon as the Fed stopped purchasing in that chart, reserves begin trending downward. This is because new Treasuries are hitting the market, and the Fed was no longer a customer in those periods. So, once QE ended, reserves began a long decline to under $2 trillion. QT accelerated the process.

Contemporaneous with this was a reduction of foreign purchases, so that the proportion of the Federal debt held outside the country went from 34% to 30%.

Putting it together, in 2014-2015, when reserves peaked, 48% of the federal debt was held either outside the country or by the Fed. Almost half the debt never even showed up in the overnight repo markets, so there was abundant liquidity every night.

But now, only 40% of the Federal debt is held outside the country or by the Fed. When we compare the amount of Federal debt that may show up in the overnight repo market (the other 60%) versus how much cash there is in currency, savings, checking and short-timed deposits (the money stock, aka M2), there is only a 10% margin. In 2015, that was a 20% margin. That is very thin on the days where there is high demand for cash reserves.

I went over this in much greater detail a month ago, but if you want to know what the problem is, it’s too many bonds.

What Is the Fed Doing?

The Fed has been pretty active since September 17. It has done over $4 trillion of liquidity injections, mostly overnight, but some 2-week terms and also Monday's 6-week. Only 7% are reverse repo deals, so we’re going to focus only on the repo contracts, $3.9 trillion in all, and the Treasuries in particular, $3.2 trillion. The other $700 million is mostly mortgage debt, but also some Federal agency debt.

Also, the first two weeks through October 1 were very tumultuous overnight, so we're going to start the clock on October 2. October was much calmer, and November more so, until last Monday.

From October 2 through November 29, the Fed did a total of 59 rounds of financing. 42 of these were overnight, and 17 rounds of 2-week or longer terms.

We are going to use the spread between the high and low contract rates as a measure of market depth and volatility. The market-weighted rate is typically closer to the low, which tells us that when the spread spikes, it’s only a few desperate bondholders out there looking for the last scraps of Fed cash that day.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

The blue columns are the main thing we’re looking at: the spread. When that spikes, that means that market depth was shallow. The first thing is that at 16 bps, this Monday's action tops everything, including October 15’s overnight $60 billion offering that had a 12 bps spread.

Two patterns emerge:

More demand around the 1st and 15th (though November 15 went pretty smoothly). More demand for the longer terms.

The first one is as discussed above - there is more cash moving around in these periods. The second one is more interesting. Let’s split that chart up. First, the overnight contracts:

(Source: Federal Reserve)

October was a little rocky, especially on the 15th and 31st, but this settled down completely in November due to the super-sized offerings. A different picture emerges with the longer terms:

(Source: Federal Reserve)

Every one of these offerings saw at least a little price action all through November until last Friday. While only one overnight offering was oversubscribed by 3%, the longer terms at the end of the month are very oversubscribed

(Source: Federal Reserve)

So, what we’ve learned is that the banks want no part of that end-of-the-month period. They want as many bonds off their books into the next month as they can.

But all this tells us is that year-end fears are still with us and may be amplified by last Monday’s action. The Fed is going to have to keep raising its levels here.

It is still too early to declare the Abundant Reserves regime a failure, but the whole point was to not have the circus balancing act every night, and we are right back to it a decade later.

And Then There’s This Other Thing

So, there’s also this:

That blue line is weekly net additions of Treasuries to the Fed’s balance sheet. As you can see, current rates of balance sheet additions (red line) are consistent with QE. Are we in QE4?

Not quite. The three rounds of QE added over $2 trillion to the Fed's balance sheet. Since August, the Fed has added $168 billion, with $125 billion coming just since mid-October, when the Fed realized its repo facility was insufficient.

So, in the first place, though we are at a QE pace, the overall scale is still an order of magnitude smaller than QE.

But the bigger difference is that while QE focused on maturities in the 2-10 year range, in this round the Fed has been purchasing mostly short-term bills, which will come off the balance sheet soon enough:

(Source: Federal Reserve)

In total, about 83% of this round of purchases has been bills since October 17. Until August, bills were 0% of Fed holdings and purchases.

So, this is not QE, but:

What happens if this is not enough?

What happens if the Fed has to replace every dollar of expiring T-bill when it comes due?

Conclusions

The botched 6-week offering only highlighted the fears going into the year’s end. It seems as if, with new debt coming on every day, the repo market cannot keep pace unless the Fed keep pumping more liquidity in through these repo contracts and outright purchases.

We should pay very close attention to how the Fed proceeds here. Likely it will be adding new longer-term contracts that carry past the New Year. But it doesn’t look like anything has been solved. Keep your eyes on what happens around 15th December, and that may give us some clues to the year-end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.