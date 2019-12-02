Twilio: Starts Unraveling

With no margin of safety, investors should call it a day here.

Twilio's growth rates are slowing down. Excluding SendGrid, Q4 2019 would only be growing at mid 30% Y/Y.

Investment Thesis

Twilio's (TWLO) stock performance these past two years has been terrific. Consequently, the sell-off these past six months has led many investors to consider its stock reasonably valued.

I argue that the stock's organic growth is slowing down at a rapid clip, and that investors are not sufficiently concerned.

On balance, this stock is fully primed for disappointment and shareholders would do well to consider sidestepping this investment.

What's Twilio's Sustainable Growth Rate?

Twilio points out that during the back end of Q3 2018, it had a onetime political customer which offered its revenues a strong boost:

Investors looking out to Q4 2019 are now expecting 53% revenue growth rates. But what happens in Q1 2020? Starting in February 2020, Twilio will be lapping its acquisition of SendGrid, and that boost will make for a very tough comparison.

Excluding SendGrid Revenues Are Rapidly Decelerating

During Twilio's Q3 2019 earnings call, CFO Khozema Shipchandler noted that SendGrid grew by approximately 31% this quarter. Further declaring that looking out to 2020, even though not offering any formal guidance, he would expect roughly similar growth rates from SendGrid.

Accordingly, notwithstanding Twilio's lack of disclosure on its SendGrid's revenues, by my estimates, SendGrid's revenues would have approximately contributed $50 million to Q4 2019 total revenue.

Thus, we can infer that Q4 2019 benefitted from a nonrecurring boost of 19% revenue to its top line. Consequently, without this acquisition, Twilio's Q4 2019 revenue would have only been approximately 34%.

Now, let's reflect:

What sort of multiple will investors pay for a non-GAAP unprofitable company growing at 65%-85% per year?

Then, what sort of multiple for a company growing at 53%?

Finally, do we suspect a company growing at 35% to be valued at an even smaller multiple?

Quick To Dilute Shareholders

Over the past two years, Twilio's shareholders have seen their holding diluted by more than 60%.

Of course, one could argue that Twilio's management carefully considered all options and that on balance management considered the cost of diluting shareholders via the convertible to be lower than taking on debt.

Conversely, it is possible that Twilio did in actuality attempt to raise debt, but given its poor cash flow capabilities, creditors did not feel overly comfortable deploying capital to this enterprise.

On the other hand, we should note, at the end of December 2018, Twilio's balance sheet carried some maneuverability with just over $310 million of net cash.

Fast forward nine months, and even while pushing aside its operating lease liabilities and finance lease liabilities, its balance sheet now carries substantially more cash and equivalents at $1.3 billion.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Consider this, I'm not asserting that real‑time communications customer engagement via Application Programming Interfaces (“APIs”) are not in huge demand.

My sole assertion is that being amongst the first players to enter this space is in no way synonymous with a moat (a strong competitive advantage). Particularly in tech, aside from a few exceptions, first-player moves rarely translate themselves into long-term stable dominant enterprises.

The table below compares Twilio's valuation with its peers:

Investors are pricing in Twilio's decelerating revenue growth rates at 12.3x. How is this in any way reflecting itself in a stock with sufficient margin of safety?

The whole point of investing is that we deploy hard-earned savings towards opportunities that later on reward us with a suitable return. Overpaying for an asset in the hope of selling that asset at an ever higher price rarely works out satisfactorily.

The Bottom Line

It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong [John Maynard Keynes]

Investing is never easy. The best course of action we can follow is to be selective when the opportunity is so positively skewed and the stock is so undervalued that a lot can go wrong and we'll still make positive returns. Does this sound like Twilio? I fail to see how.

