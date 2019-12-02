Tesla's Cybertruck Is Far From A Failure

Well, it’s finally here. The pickup truck that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has been teasing for over a year now has finally been unveiled. After the truck rolled onto the stage I, like many other spectators, was shocked. I had expected a radical design, after all we were repeatedly told to expect one, but I had clearly underestimated Musk’s vision. I did not like the truck at all, I still don’t, but my opinion on its looks don’t really matter. What matters is if enough people will actually like the truck to create substantial demand. While the event will likely be remembered by the Cybertruck’s failed “Tesla Armor Glass” demonstration, the vehicle itself is not a failure. This article will tackle, mainly, the issue of demand and why this vehicle is not a failure.

Unmatched Functionality

On paper, this truck seems like a no-brainer for many pickup truck buyers. The performance is impressive, sure, offering up to 2.9 seconds from 0-60 mph, but the utility is where the vehicle really shines. Tesla showcased a video of its Cybertruck towing a Ford F-150 uphill, showcasing the power of the truck. With up to 14,000 pounds of towing capacity, made possible by the electric motor, the vehicle is at the top of the food chain. Tesla is able to take advantage of its electric power in more than one way though. Through 120 and 240v outlets, the Cybertruck allows for electric power tools to be used by connecting directly to the truck, eliminating any need for generators to be brought to worksites. Additionally, an on board air compressor, utilizing the standard adaptive air suspension, demonstrates another aspect of the truck’s heightened functionality.

Their adaptive air suspension also allows for more than just an on board air compressor. The ability to achieve up to 16” of ground clearance can enable off-road adventures that are not possible with any other vehicles, including pickup trucks. Adaptive air suspension also allows for a more comfortable ride by adjusting to the terrain and operating accordingly. The bed of the Cybertruck is also quite impressive. The size alone is pretty standard, touting a 6’6” bed length, though components such as its roll-down bed cover are not. A roll-down bed cover can provide easy cover and protection for loads that may require it. Being able to secure and protect loads with a metal roof with no manual labor required is a clear improvement over tying a tarp over the bed. The Cybertruck’s payload capacity is 3,500 pounds across all models, putting it, again, in a league above other pickup trucks. The functionality of the bed is further enhanced by a retractable ramp that extends to the ground, allowing for easy transport of practically anything on wheels.

Source: Tesla

In essence, pickup trucks are tools. Tesla’s Cybertruck is the ultimate tool. With more functionality than any other pickup truck on the market, some buyers may be more willing to look past the “different” design of the pickup itself and purchase the vehicle purely for its functionality. The range of the truck is also pretty impressive. Up to 500 miles of range is, without question, a pretty impressive feat and more than acceptable for the average driver.

Even the base model, offering 250 miles of range, provides more than enough range for the average American and allows plenty of freedom to take the truck where you desire. There is no denying the functionality of the truck, the real question is whether it can outweigh people’s disgust with how it looks. Quite frankly, I don’t think that it will for most truck buyers, but for those that really do value functionality, the Cybertruck will become their vehicle of choice.

Vehicle Demand

Often times, when looking at demand, I like to talk about their market first. Realistically, this truck doesn’t have a definable market and I don’t think that using the pickup truck market is a viable assumption, as I stated above. Though there may be slight penetration into the market, I doubt the core audience for this new pickup is America’s classic pickup truck segment. I do think that the made-in-America appeal may help contribute to their slight penetration, as well as the lack of any Tesla branding, a company whose message doesn’t seem to resonate with many American pickup truck drivers. Instead, I think that their core audience will likely be those that want to stand out, make a difference, or just want a big toy. The overwhelming advantages that the truck provides in terms of specs may also end up being a reason that some pickup truck buyers ultimately fold and purchase the truck as well.

Tesla has famously claimed to have never spent a dime on advertising their products, instead relying on word-of-mouth to spread the news of their products. With this in mind, how their word is getting spread, and if, is incredibly important. This makes the promotion of the truck by many of the most popular tech YouTubers such as MKBHD, JerryRigEverything (who discussed the appeal of the functionality), and UnboxTherapy, a meaningful seal of approval.

The endorsement of the Cybertruck by these various influencers is an important step in normalizing the design of the truck and bringing it a larger audience of people who may enjoy it. The strong fan bases that each of these people have can also help sway their opinions of the Cybertruck’s design as well. The opinions of each of these tech reviewers are also relied upon by a lot of their viewers to determine which products to purchase, furthering the power of these particular endorsements. The smallest reach of these YouTubers is JerryRigEverything, who has almost five million subscribers. Overall, an unsolicited endorsement of these various public figures is an important step in the truck’s eventual acceptance and general demand.

The most important thing that we’ve learned this far about the truck’s demand, is the amount of reservations that have been made. With over 250,000 reservations in just a couple of days, with steady growth from the initial launch, the Cybertruck seems to be doing quite well. This number is made even more impressive as initial reservations showed 42% of customers were interested in the dual motor option, 41% in the tri motor option, and 17% were interested in the single motor option. As is to be expected, the more motors, the higher performance is, but so is the cost. Higher costs means higher profits for Tesla which is incredibly important, though this also demonstrates that there may yet be a desire for the high functionality of the Cybertruck from pickup truck buyers.

One thing to note here is that a $100, fully refundable deposit does not represent an order, but it is still a significant measure of demand. There would be no purpose behind making this $100 deposit to hold your spot in line, if there was no plan at all to purchase a truck in the future. While some of these deposits will likely be refunded before the truck’s debut in about two years from now, it should also be noted that two years is a long time to wait.

So any amount of reservations at this time is an important milestone to note and two years is also plenty of time for these deposits to grow far past 250,000. As with any product, orders, and pre-orders, grow much faster once the product is closer to release or has actually been released. As such, this initial demand indicates that the Cybertruck may have enough demand to satisfy production. I don’t think that it will come close to the Model 3’s demand, where it continues to surpass production even as it increases, but it likely will be able to meet production, which will likely be quite a bit lower.

Impact Of Cybertruck

I think that the first, and most important thing for investors to note about Tesla’s Cybertruck launch is the hit that their stock took from it. A 6.14% drop in just one day is a significant fall for the company and was almost certainly unjustified. This large sell-off and fall in the share price represents fear from investors that the Cybertruck will be wildly unpopular and not really capture any real audience. However, as I have made the case for above, there already is evidence of sufficient demand, which puts Tesla’s 1% rebound on Monday on the weaker side, especially after dropping over 2% on Tuesday. If the stock fell due to concern that there wouldn’t be any demand, why has the proof of decent demand, at the very least some demand, not contributed to a greater rebound? What this shows me is that Tesla is slightly undervalued right now, based off of its previous value and its recent stock movements.

Beyond just being undervalued right now though, Tesla’s Cybertruck has the potential to sell and become a legitimate member of Tesla’s growing vehicle lineup. All of this information makes the claim that the event was a failure seem a bit strange. Additionally, the fact that this new vehicle has decent demand makes it much more than not a failure. It was a success. Because of this, I expect to see a 4.6% surge in Tesla’s stock price by the end of this week, following similar trends of Tesla’s vehicle unveilings and how this event brought Tesla’s stock below what it should be. In the long term, the vehicle will have more value than this, due to its sufficient demand, but with no manufacturing details available it is impossible to estimate what that exact value will be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.