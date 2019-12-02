Blue Chip DRiP: November 2019 Dividend Income Portfolio Update

The Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio received a total of $1,329.55 in dividend income from 17 different stocks. That brings our YTD dividend earnings to $5,813.91.

November is in the books, so let's give thanks for a month stuffed with passive income.

Let's Talk Turkey

Not sure about you, but my belly is still bloated from Thanksgiving and all the leftovers that come with. As I slowly come to from the food coma, it's a welcome chance to reflect on a month chock-full of dividends and give thanks to the strong companies responsible for this passive income.

I was on a gig that concluded at the end of October, and I've been "funemployed" throughout November. Most of my investing this month came from dry powder reserves and dividend reinvestment, as I didn't generate much "active" income. My profession is cyclical, and I usually work around 6-7 months a year. So I'm not only used to time off, but relish it. I have learned to save what I can, when I can, and do my best to chip away at financial goals while simultaneously enjoying every minute of fleeting time on earth.

Without further ado, here's November in a nutshell.

A Quick Goal Update

I can't stress enough the importance of conceiving and achieving goals. No matter the size, each achievement is a stepping stone to greater success. In my October Review, I stated my two remaining goals for 2019. I'm happy to deliver these updates as I formulate new goals for 2020:

Generate $1,200 in dividend income in one month. We achieved that this month by earning $1329.55. Generate $6,500 in total dividend income by the end of 2019. As of now, we've received $5,813.91 YTD. That leaves $$686.09 needed in December to reach that goal... looking good!!

Dividend Income: Year to Date

As mentioned above, I've pocketed $5813.91 YTD. I started the Blue Chip DRiP portfolio at the end of February, which is why the first two months of 2019 show goose eggs for dividend income. Otherwise, there's been a consistent growth trend.

Dividend Income Received: November 2019

Ticker / Stock Name Dividend Income (August) Dividend Income (November) (ABBV) AbbVie $89.88 $138.03 (AM) Antero Midstream Corp. $52.28 $175.28 (BMY) Bristol-Meyers Squibb $18.45 $18.45 (BX) Blackstone Group $24 $39.20 (CAT) Caterpillar NA $30.90 (CVS) CVS Health Corp. $27.50 $27.50 (ET) Energy Transfer $91.50 $215.03 (GD) General Dynamics NA $38.76 (KMI) Kinder Morgan $62.50 $75.78 (LAND) Gladstone Land Corp. $10.04 $10.04 (PBCT) People's United Financial $30.18 $47.93 (PFF) iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF $15.95 $16.67 (SCCO) Southern Copper $20 $34 (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $71 $96.28 (SPG) Simon Property Group $96.60 $151.20 (T) AT&T $153 $153 (VZ) Verizon $60.25 $61.50 (WRK) WestRock $22.75 NA (not paying until 12/3) Total: $846.45 Total: $1329.55

Some noteworthy tidbits:

Our highest dividend payer for the month: Energy Transfer with $215.03. ET, phone home!

November income of $1329.55 was $483.10 more than the $846.45 received in August. That's a whopping 57.08% increase QoQ!

So, why the large QoQ increase in dividend income? A few reasons:

Dollar-cost averaging. I deployed new cash to these tickers before their most recent ex-div dates: ABBV, AM, BX, ET, KMI, LAND, PBCT, SCCO, SKT, and SPG.

I deployed new cash to these tickers before their most recent ex-div dates: ABBV, AM, BX, ET, KMI, LAND, PBCT, SCCO, SKT, and SPG. New positions. CAT and GD added income this month that didn't exist in August. Happy to have these industrial giants in the family!

CAT and GD added income this month that didn't exist in August. Happy to have these industrial giants in the family! Dividend increases. Blackstone increased its dividend by 2.1% - from $1.92 to $1.96 annually. Coincidentally, Verizon also raised its dividend by 2.1% - from $2.41 to $2.46. These combined raises account for a $5 increase to my annual passive income. This may seem like peanuts to some. Considering I would need to invest $125 in a stock paying a 4% yield to earn $5/year, I see it as a testament to the power of dividend increases.

Stock Transactions: November 2019

We made 13 cash purchases in November:

Ticker / Name Shares Price Amt. Invested Est. Annual Income (AM) Antero Midstream 100 6.42 642.00 123 (ARCC) Ares Capital 55 18.74 1030.7 88 (BPR) Brookfield Property REIT 50 19.04 952 66 (CSCO) Cisco Systems 25 45.44 1136 35 30 44.68 1340.4 42 (DEA) Easterly Government Properties 50 21.99 1099.5 52 (ET) Energy Transfer 100 12.27 1227 122 100 11.16 1116 122 (GLW) Corning 35 29.47 1031.45 28 35 28.49 997.15 28 (PFF) iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF 27 37.30 1007.1 54 (RDS.A) Royal Dutch Shell 20 57.71 1154.2 75.2 (VER) Vereit 105 9.59 1006.95 57.75 Tot: $13,740.45 Total: $892.95 * = New Position 6.50% avg. yield

We had 10 DRiP (dividends automatically reinvested) purchases in November:

Ticker/Name Div. Amt. Reinvested # of Shares Share Price Est. Annual Income (PFF) iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF 16.67 .46 37.08 0.92 (BX) Blackstone 24.50 .47 52.64 0.92 (JPM) JPMorgan 39.60 .32 127.09 1.15 (T) AT&T 51 1.3 39.24 2.65 (BMY) Bristol-Meyers Squibb 18.45 .33 57.03 0.54 (VZ) Verizon 61.50 1.02 60.53 2.51 (CVS) CVS Health Corp. 27.50 .41 68.12 0.82 (KMI) Kinder Morgan 75.78 3.74 20.26 3.74 (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 96.28 5.98 16.27 8.50 (ET) Energy Transfer 215.03 18.84 11.42 22.99 Total DRiP: $626.31 Total: $44.74

November Purchases - Takeaway

Cash invested $13740.45 + DRiP reinvested $626.31 = $14,366.76 total invested in November.

These investments add approximately $937.69 of annual dividend income.

This raises our estimated forward annual dividend income to $15,207.12

Moving forward, I can expect to pocket an average of $41.66 of passive income each and every day without lifting a finger! In my bachelor days, that might have been enough to live off of. But with two kids, a wife, and a dog, and living in a ski town and having a healthy addiction of traveling and mountain biking thousands of miles a year... I've still got a lion's share of work to do to achieve 100% financial emancipation. But the groundwork has been laid, and I wouldn't change a thing.

I didn't open any new positions in November. It was a month defined by diversified dollar-cost averaging. I tried to balance my purchases between lower-yielding/higher dividend growers and some higher-yielding players, with one higher-risk/speculative company sprinkled in for flavor (Antero Midstream). If you're curious about the reasoning behind some of my recent purchases, please read my articles on Cisco and Energy Transfer and Corning.

Diversification Checkup - Sector Allocations

Stock Sector Current % of Portfolio Goal % of Portfolio Basic Materials 4.71% (was 4.94%) 5% Communications 5.57% (was 5.94%) 5% Consumer Cyclical 4.61% (was 4.90%) 5% Consumer Defensive 7.30% (was 7.69%) 8% Energy 17.19 (was 17.50%) 12% Financial 11.95% (was 11.83%) 10% Health Care 11.70% (was 11.48%) 10% Industrials 8.66% (was 9.01%) 10% Real Estate / REIT 12.49% (was 12.13%) 12% Technology 8.32% (was 7.10%) 10% Utilities 5.97% (was 6.23%) 10% Misc (ETFs, Funds) 1.53% (was 1.26%) 3% 100% 100%

As you can see in the chart above, there are no major changes since last month. The biggest increase was in technology due to my purchases of Cisco and Corning. I'm still overweight in Energy and underweight in Technology and Utilities. That's ok. I'm not a "stickler" for exact allocations, and won't buy purely based on sector. I do like having a guideline to make sure we stay the course. In the coming months, I'd like to add to my Utilities, but they've run up pretty high and I don't want to chase. If they correct down to a more enticing valuation, I will pounce.

Diversification Checkup - Individual Holdings

Below are my Top 10 Holdings ranked by Portfolio Percentage and the income each company generates. Last month's rankings are included for fun:

Ticker / Name Ranking Percentage of Portfolio Estimated Annual Income (ABBV) AbbVie 1 (was 3) 3.63% (was 3.53%) $608.88 (T) AT&T 2 (was 1) 3.61% (was 3.91%) $614.65 (ET) Energy Transfer 3 (was 5) 3.5% (was 3.05%) $1127.09 (SPG) Simon Property 4 (was 2) 3.49% (was 3.72%) $604.80 (MMM) 3M 5 (was 4) 3.16% (was 3.31%) $334.08 (VLO) Valero 6 2.6% (was 2.84%) $306 (GD) General Dynamics 7 (was 8) 2.57% (was 2.65%) $179.52 (XOM) Exxon Mobil 8 (was 7) 2.51% (was 2.68%) $400.20 (CAH) Cardinal Health 9 (was 10) 2.47% (was 2.37%) $268.80 (QCOM) Qualcomm 10 (was 9) 2.3% (was 2.40%) $212.49

AbbVie overtook AT&T in my #1 spot because of the recent run-up in price. Energy Transfer moved up a couple spots after I added to the position. Other than that, my top holdings stayed pretty much the same MoM.

As a rule of thumb, I try not to let any single position grow over 5% of the overall portfolio value. This rule is not hard and fast, but keeps me from getting carried away with any individual holdings, no matter how glorious they may seem.

Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio as of 11/30/19

Last but not least is the "whole enchilada" - a spreadsheet of the entire Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio as it currently stands. Although overall value and unrealized gains/losses are not my primary focus, this is where I keep tabs of everything. This month, I added current yield to the chart after some readers recommended it.

Looking Forward

December is always a fun month in my household. Early season skiing and fat biking laced with hot cocoa and hot tubs. Sure, holiday spending puts a damper on saving and investing, but watching the kids open gifts under the tree is priceless. Can't wait! Anyhoo, I hope you find some useful nuggets in my monthly reviews that might help as you strive towards your personal investing goals.

Curious... how does this compare to your portfolio? What else would you like to see in my monthly reviews? What did you find most helpful, interesting, etc. (if anything)?

What's on your December watch lists? I'd love to hear from you.

PS: Thanks for clicking the "Follow" button, and feel free to read my other articles. Best of luck on your journey towards financial emancipation!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not stock advice. These are purely my opinions. I'm not a professional. Do your own research. Best of luck in your investing journey!