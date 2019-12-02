Boeing Outsold By Airbus

The order battle between Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because the order tallies give a nice impression of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability, and efficiency, and they give an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

In this report, AeroAnalysis will look at the order inflow in October for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets. The report for the previous month can be read here.

Overview for October

Airbus and Boeing together received 425 gross orders in October compared to 103 orders in the same month last year. You can attribute this increase in orders to the 300 aircraft ordered by IndiGo in October this year. Looking at the division of the orders in September, we'd mark Airbus as the "winner" as it sold 415 jets vs. the 10 jets that Boeing sold. In terms of value, Airbus obviously also has the edge: $24B vs. $1.4B for Boeing.

During the month of October, Boeing received a total of 10 orders valued at ~$1.4B after discounts:

Lufthansa ordered 2 Boeing 777Fs.

Air Lease Corporation ordered 5 Boeing 787-9s.

An unidentified customer ordered 2 Boeing 787-9s.

A second unidentified customer ordered 1 Boeing 737 MAX.

The full report on Boeing's orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customer reveals in October can be read here.

During the month of October, Airbus received 415 orders valued at $24B after discounts:

IndiGo ordered 87 Airbus A320neos and 213 Airbus A321neos.

AirAsia X Malaysia ordered 30 Airbus A321neos.

An undisclosed customer ordered 2 Airbus A320XLRs.

A second undisclosed customer, likely GECAS, ordered 12 Airbus A330-900s and 13 Airbus A321XLRs.

Air Tanzania ordered 2 Airbus A220-300s.

Air Austral ordered 3 Airbus A220-300s.

China Airlines ordered 11 Airbus A321neos.

Aviation Capital Group ordered 3 Airbus A320neos.

JetSmart ordered 12 Airbus A321XLRs.

Wizz Air ordered 20 Airbus A321XLRs.

The full report on Airbus's orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customer reveals in October can be read here.

Overview year-to-date

Figure 1: Infographic October 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In October, Airbus received 415 orders and 0 cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 415 net orders for the month and 542 net orders for the year. Boeing received 10 orders and 21 cancellations, bringing its net orders for the month to -11 aircraft and -95 for the year. What we see is that the lead from Boeing's strong start of the year is completely gone and net orders are still negative while Airbus now passed 500 net orders for the year.

Conclusion

October was a strong month for Airbus as it logged big orders for the Airbus A320neo family. I think it really shows the overall appeal of the aircraft family. Boeing obviously is not in a rosy position due to the MAX grounding. Where we’d like to see a little bit more robustness for Airbus orders is the Airbus A330neo and Airbus A350 programs, which will likely come in the form of an Emirates order during the Dubai Airshow. For Boeing, wide body performance has been rather weak. Most of the orders announced during the month for Boeing were either conversions or customers swapping slots.

Compared to last year, order inflows for the month of October have increased due to the huge 300-unit order from IndiGo. When looking at the order inflow year-to-date, we observed that both jet makers booked 898 gross orders vs. 1,217 last year. So, we are witnessing a significant cooling in order activity in 2019. Obviously, this is driven by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, but the political climate likely also is not one that invites for committing to aircraft worth hundreds of millions of dollars unless strictly necessary. Apart from that, in various parts of the world, the odds of a recession have risen. Given that several airlines have ceased operations in the past few months, we might be at a point where airlines are going to prefer a disciplined capacity deployment a bit more than they previously did. Either way, the backlogs are robust, so I'm not too worried about that, but it could very well be the case that some customers will be more cautious when it comes to ordering aircraft and instead are spreading out deliveries of the aircraft they already have on order.

Boeing is simply in crisis mode, and we don't expect them to be announcing many orders as long as the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX persist.

What remains for both manufacturers is that they are oversold on their single-aisle programs, and there's the possibility of hiking production rates beyond levels currently announced, though the supply chain, and especially the supply chain of the propulsion systems, should be stress-tested thoroughly before a commitment to rate increases beyond the ones already announced.

Airbus likely will be looking at a higher production rate just to facilitate demand and not necessarily to benefit from the MAX crisis. For Boeing, the year has turned into one big black hole where the company has to be managed from day to day with plans in place for the recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX.

