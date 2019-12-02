Diamondback Energy: Laser Focus Of Mr. Market On The Wrong Thing

Oil production did drop from the second quarter, but it is up sharply from the year before.

One would think that Diamondback Energy (FANG) fell off an operations cliff from the reaction of the stock price.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website December 1, 2019

Emotional reactions from trained portfolio managers is really not something that is acceptable for mutual fund shareholders. This cyclical behavior nearly always results in industry layoffs down the road because it usually fails long term. It has resulted from a lack of "sure things" of the past such as the normally dependable increases in the stock prices of story stocks like Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX). The outsized increases of the past now appear to be firmly in the past. This makes it harder to hang on to institutional clients as returns become less attractive. Therefore the mad scramble into "favored" stocks is an attempt to reproduce those past results with considerably less success going forward. Decent returns in the future will be much harder for professionals to produce if past history is any guide.

A little more research is in order rather than acting upon one or two headlines because all of the colleagues in the industry are doing the same thing. Yet the latest market attitude appears to be "dump on the bad news" regardless of sound fundamental future prospects. The aging bull market has highlighted an increasingly momentum-based institutional strategy that will fade over time. But in the meantime, that institutional dumping strategy has created incredible bargains for individual investors.

Diamondback Energy reported a decline in oil production from the previous quarter. For some reason, this shocked the market even though the percentage decline was in the low-single digits. That decline brought all kinds of scary headlines along the thought process of "the end of shale growth" and "no more premier acreage in the Permian." Other ideas included "a lot more gas in the future of this company."

The reality is that it is far too soon for any solid conclusions about anything. Far too many market participants have no patience to wait for accurate information. Instead there is the risk of underperforming "the Joneses." Therefore, the fast exit due to a risk of loss is unavoidable. Sooner or later, an above-average management such as this one will return to market favor. All that is needed is investor patience for good solid long-term results.

But the facts are that this company is still digesting a very large acquisition. That means that things will happen for up to a year until operations are optimized. Market expectations of a smooth no-side-effects acquisition are simply not based upon reality.

Source: Diamondback Energy third Quarter, 2019 Earnings Slide Presentation

The facts are that the merger was accretive from the start as management forecast. Production grew more than 100% from the previous year while shares outstanding did not have anything close to that growth. Therefore, production grew by an accretive amount plus the 26% shown above in the slide. By any measure production grew comfortably over the previous year even if it did not increase over the second quarter.

This has been an excellent year for shareholders and it is not over yet. One hiccup is not a cause for alarm. Diamondback itself was going to grow production more than 20% within cash flow before the merger. A slowdown in that forecast as a large acquisition is digested should be a very reasonable assumption.

It takes considerable time for management to learn how to run the combined company. The notice that neighboring operators are having an effect on well production (during fracking) does not mean the wells themselves have serious long-term issues. Management indicated that all the issues encountered can be remedied. There is absolutely no reason to believe that this company cannot follow up this excellent year with another year of growth or growth for the foreseeable future. It is therefore an understatement that the reaction to the news was overdone.

The higher than expected gas production growth combined with the oil production decline was also related to the wells completed in the third quarter. Several of the wells had higher than expected gas percentages of production (and lower oil of course). Combine that with the sale of some oil-producing assets along with some well interference due to completion activities and the quarter did not meet Mr. Market's expectations. The roughly doubling of total production was totally ignored despite its accretive effects.

In addition, the market would have expected an immediate bounce-back plus growth. Instead management announced about a 3% growth of oil production from the second quarter. While that is certainly better than a decline, it was not what the market expected from this fast-growing company. Post-merger production is expected to grow about 26% this year. That is a remarkable accomplishment by any measure. But the idea that this growth has to be evenly spread throughout the year is utter nonsense. This market may not like surprises, but there is absolutely no indication that the company has permanently acquired a major challenge or two.

Next year growth will slow. That also did not exactly thrill Mr. Market. Then again, there are so many players out there with single-digit growth or worse due to the oil pricing and the market demand for free cash flow. This company will be able to buy back stock, pay a dividend and grow production more than 10%. That is a decent set of accomplishments for this industry.

Summary

This company still has some of the best acreage in the Permian. The slower growth projected by many in the industry including this company will allow midstream capacity to catch up with production growth. The pricing discount that has plagued at least some of the production should begin to disappear beginning in the fourth quarter.

This unconventional model is clearly very profitable. The generous cash flow will provide some downside support to the stock price as will the stock purchases. The nominal dividend should begin to satisfy the market demand for some return of profits to shareholders as well as the free cash flow demand. But the market has yet to realize that this company will be profitable and grow at lower oil prices.

In the meantime, the company is projecting 10% to 15% production growth next year plus a dividend and free cash flow. That forecast is outstanding when considering the glum outlook for commodity prices that Mr. Market appears to favor. There will be plenty of ways to continue to fund the stock repurchase program already approved by the board. Debt remains relatively low. The main barrier to a credit upgrade has been related to the size of the company and a lack of operating history at that size. The merger should enable this company to reach an investment grade rating in the near future.

Even without that rating, the debt can be very easily handled. The company has some of the lowest operating costs in the industry as well as a fair amount of high percentage oil production acreage. The main criticism was a failure to properly hedge the gas production and provide for adequate takeaway capacity. That resulted in an extreme discount of gas production value. Similarly, liquids are hard to hedge and their value has also declined sharply. Management is beginning to address these issues to make the best of a rough situation.

The future will probably mean slower growth for this much larger company. Still that 10% to 15% growth for this premier low-cost producer is a bargain at the current stock price. There are smaller companies that may be cheaper than this one. But the size of the company results in more liquidity and an efficient market. Investors have an easier time buying and selling the shares of a larger company.

This company should lead any industry recovery. The growth rate of the production at the slower level should allow the company to double production about every five years. There are still plenty of intervals to explore and develop on the company leases. Therefore, the current holdings should keep this company very busy for a very long time.

The time to buy industry leaders is when the industry is out of favor. Not only is this company out of favor, but the results show a significant financial hiccup in the eyes of the market. The growth shown (and other favorable metrics) by the acquisition has been completely ignored. Expect this company to recover from the market-perceived stumbles to trade at higher prices in the future. At some point, a well-run company like this will probably be acquired at a premium price.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Diamondback Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FANG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long dated put for both TSLA and NFLX

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.