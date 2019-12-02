Dividend Champions For December 2019

77 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 7.55% over their previous payouts.

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions list covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided “as is” with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

77 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 7.55% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividends Champions List is available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

The Dividend Champions universe has dropped to 850 companies. The average dividend streak has jumped to 14.6 years. The average yield has dropped to 2.86% from 2.88% the previous month.

HP Inc. (HPQ), Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM), KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC), Lincoln National Corp. (LNC), Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI), Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX), and Snap-on Inc. (SNA) have been promoted to Contender.

Matthews International (MATW) has been promoted to Champion.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) has been acquired by Prosperity Bancshares (PB).

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) has cut its dividend.

The following have been removed due to a frozen dividend: Alexander's Inc. (ALX), Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH), BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), CDK Global Inc. (CDK), Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI), Escalade Inc. (ESCA), Energy Transfer LP (ET), Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC), Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC), Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN), Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM), One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP), Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI), Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM), WPP plc (WPP).

It has been more than one year since the following companies last increased their dividend: Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM), Investors Bancorp (ISBC), Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC), New Media (NEWM), Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC), OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC).

Errors? Let me know! I don’t have time to manually verify every piece of data presented in this list. If you run across something that is clearly wrong, let me know in the comments or send me a message and I will do my best to get it fixed.

Suggestions? I am always open to your ideas on how the list can be improved.

Spread the word. There may still be people who used to follow David Fish and are unaware that this list is still being produced. Let them know!

