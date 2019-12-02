Valaris Fleet Status: More Of The Same

Valaris is an excellent vehicle for short-term trading. The challenge is to guess the right timing.

The total backlog is now estimated at ~$2.4 billion, which is slight progress from the precedent fleet status. However, it is hard to be optimistic.

Valaris Plc announced that it had secured $285 million in new contract awards since October 25, 2019. Unfortunately, while the jack-ups are performing well, the floaters are not.

Source: Shipspotting Picture: Drillship DS-16 (Rowan Resolute)

Introduction

Valaris PLC (VAL) is one of the most significant offshore drillers in the world and represents a possible "risky bet" in this challenging sector, which has been struggling for survival for many years now.

I said "risky bet" because I assume that the industry will experience a weak recovery starting in the second half of 2020 and despite a lack of conviction on my part. When I refer to "recovery," I am talking about a global recovery in the offshore drilling industry, including jack-ups and floaters.

I have explained various times that I do not believe in the industry anymore, and I do not see an investing interest here. But that's just me.

Thus, a while back I have liquidated my Valaris long-term position and kept a small long-term position (dormant) with Transocean (RIG) that seems a little safer due to its substantial backlog well over $10 billion.

The only potential is short-term trading for the ones strong enough to handle the pressure. It is extremely risky but reasonably predictable. With focus and patience, it could be rewarding for traders who use a prudent accumulation, followed by a gradual selling with reasonable targets.

Many of my followers on Seeking Alpha have switched from their long-term strategy to a more short-term one and experienced first-hand the benefits provided by this adoption.

The industry suffers a sharp rig oversupply and must deal with a significant reduction of exploration CapEx due to the new players in town called US shale. Even if US shale is also experiencing some slowdown, the situation is irreversible.

Further, the world economy may be on its way to a mild recession, which reduces oil demand and consequently lessens the need to drill for oil or gas.

It will take a long time to overcome this negative cycle, and we have to get accustomed to that situation. However, it is not the death of offshore drilling, which is still essential for an adequate supply to meet demand.

Valaris' fleet composition after the merger with Rowan

Source: Valaris Presentation (montage)

Valaris: Fleet status update and analysis as of November 25, 2019

Valaris PLC indicated that the company had secured $285 million in new contract awards since October 25, 2019. The contract backlog is estimated at ~$2.4 billion as of December 1st, 2019.

Floaters:

1 - The drillship Valaris DS-18 (Rowan Relentless) has been awarded a contract extension for a one-well with EnVen in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The duration is estimated at 45 days, starting February 2020 and ending March 2020. The day rate is estimated at $180K/d.

2 - The same drillship got a two-well contract with an undisclosed operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The gig is expected to begin in June 2020 for 180 days at an estimated day rate of $200k/d.

3 - The drillship Valaris DS-15 (Rowan Renaissance) has been awarded a one-well contract with Eni (ENI) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico beginning in November 2019, with an estimated duration of 30 days.

4 - The same drillship has also been awarded a two-well contract with CNOOC offshore Mexico with a starting date of April 2020, for a total duration of about 160 days. The day rate is estimated at around $185K/d.

Jack-ups:

1 - The jack-up Valaris JU-292 (Rowan Norway) got a contract extension of a six-well by ConocoPhillips (COP) offshore Norway. The estimated duration is 300 days beginning early May 2020 and ending late February 2021. The day rate is expected to be $185k/d.

2 - The jack-up Valaris JU-290 (Rowan Viking) got a 50-days extension of its contract for accommodation services with Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) offshore Norway from early February 2020 to late March 2020. The day rate is estimated at $110k/d.

3 - The jack-up Valaris JU-249 (Rowan Gorilla VII) got a one-year contract extension with Chrysaor in the North Sea beginning in November 2019. The day rate is estimated at $95k/d.

4 - The jack-up Valaris JU-144 (Rowan EXL II) has been awarded a 12-well contract with Eni offshore Mexico beginning in April 2020, with an estimated duration of two years. The day rate is estimated at $90k/d.

5 - The jack-up Valaris JU-122 got a contract extension with Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) in the North Sea, with an estimated duration of 150 days starting November 2020 and ending April 2021. The day rate is estimated at $110k/d.

6 - The jack-up Valaris JU-117 (Rowan Ralph Coffman) got a contract extension for a two-well with an undisclosed operator offshore Trinidad, with an estimated duration of 60 days beginning February 2020 and ending in April 2020. The estimated day rate is $90K/d.

7 - The jack-up Valaris JU-115 got a 4-month contract extension with Mubadala Petroleum offshore Thailand starting in March 2020 and ending in July 2020. The day rate estimated is $85k/d.

8 - The jack-up Valaris JU-87 has been awarded a 21-well contract with Exxon Mobil (XOM) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico starting in November 2019, with a duration of 295 days. The day rate is estimated at $50k/d.

Graphs, analysis

Below, I show the significant slide in the backlog that Valaris PLC has experienced since 2015. However, we see a stabilization shaping up at around $2.3-2.4 billion. We should not forget the recent backlog includes Atwood and Rowan.

The backlog remaining for 2019 is estimated at $182 million.

The most crucial segment is still the jack-ups at $1.613 billion in contract backlog, or 66.9% of the total backlog. I present the details below:

The drillships and semi-submersibles segments combined to represent 31.4% of the total contract backlog.

Conclusion and technical analysis

This new fleet status is presenting the same narrative over and over again. While the jack-ups segment is recovering, the floaters division has not recovered yet.

The underlying problem is that the jack-ups alone cannot support the financial needs that the offshore drilling industry requires to balance its book, and this struggle has been going on for many quarters.

There is not enough money involved in the shallow water to create the level of cash flow that Valaris requires to cover the massive investment that the company has invested in to be able to compete. Hence, the lack of cash flow accumulates to a recurring loss, which has eroded the stock's valuation.

We recognize the same dilemma unfolding at various degrees of urgency, depending on the driller's debt load. From Noble Corp. (NE), Diamond Offshore (DO), Transocean (RIG) to Valaris PLC, all of them are down significantly for the past six months. Particularly Valaris, which tumbled 70% since the beginning of 2019.

Data by YCharts

However, the situation is not desperate, and the company can avoid a restructuring under Chapter 11, in my opinion.

Valaris has a net debt of $6.57 billion at the end of 3Q'19, and liquidity totaled $1.83 billion, including approximately $129.5 million of cash and short-term investments and a fully available $1.7 billion revolving credit facility through 2Q'22 (with no covenants).

(Source: Company Presentation)

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation here. While the line resistance seems accurate at $4.30, I do not agree with the line support.

My opinion is that we are experiencing a descending channel pattern with line resistance in violet (see graph) and a parallel formed by the low reached early in November and the low experienced a few weeks later. Line support indicates $3.75 now.

It is crucial to choose the right pattern to get a sense of where the stock is heading. In my opinion, we are still in a pattern of "lower lows," and VAL is likely to trade at a new low sooner or later. Unless, of course, oil turn extremely bullish, which is not expected.

My thinking is that a bottom between $3.50 and $3.75 is a possible short-term target. The question is whether this new low is also the bedrock support. It seems to be, but nothing is guaranteed.

The trading strategy is difficult to get right. If you own a winning position, I recommend selling gradually, starting at $4.40-4.50, about half of your position and waiting for a retracement later at $3.75 or lower. The next new low may be the real support unless something sinister happens to VAL.

