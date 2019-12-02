Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide readers fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed security (“MBS”) price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/1/2019). This includes pricing for both 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. Due to the constant fluctuations of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, a growing number of readers have asked that I periodically provide this specific analysis showing how changes in MBS pricing directly impact the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. I believe providing more timely articles of this nature allows readers the ability to pursue more active investing strategies in times of heightened volatility to either enhance one’s total return or minimize one’s total losses.

In addition, I also include some general (and at times specific) impacts the recent MBS pricing fluctuations had on certain mREIT companies. This will typically focus on (but is not limited to) the following fixed-rate agency mREIT companies: 1) AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC); 2) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR); 4) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY);and 6) Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Technically speaking, AI’s 2018 “entity status” was not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. Beginning in 2019, AI has “switched back” to a REIT entity per the IRC.

In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies that I currently cover had at least a modest portion of each company’s investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); 2) Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX); 3) Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC); 4) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 5) MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA); 6) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT); 7) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); and 8) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Understanding recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements is a very important metric when considering a company’s quarterly performance. For this particular article, I will focus on how recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements have impacted ARR’s and ORC’s valuation fluctuations. I will likely provide a similar type of analysis on two different mREIT companies towards the end of the quarter (to provide additional insight within this sector). Near the end of this article, I will also provide my projection in regards to ARR’s and ORC’s CURRENT book value (“BV”) (BV as of 12/1/2019).

This quarter, I wanted to provide ARR’s and ORC’s valuation fluctuations within the same article to highlight the fact each mREIT has a fairly similar investment portfolio and risk management strategy. In addition, both mREIT companies distribute monthly dividends. As such, there is only three very brief intra-quarter “mismatches” between each company’s accrual of its monthly dividend. ARR accrues for the company’s monthly dividend in the middle of the month while ORC accrues for the company’s monthly dividend towards the end of the month. As such, as of 12/1/2019, each company has already accrued for its October and November monthly dividends. As such, each company’s projected CURRENT BV is currently not “de-coupled” as opposed to say AI, CHMI, and NLY. This article will also show how several different metrics between ARR and ORC can, at times, lead to differences in CURRENT BV. It should also be noted I previously correctly projected most mREIT peers world report a minor decrease-minor minor in BV during the third quarter of 2019 (though there were a few “outliers” to this general sector trend). This was pointed out in several mREIT articles/various comments throughout the prior quarter.

Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements for Q4 2019 (Through 12/1/2019):

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/1/2019). This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 2) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same timeframe.

Table 1 – 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q4 2019; Through 12/1/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 1 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/1/2019). It breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings by “government-sponsored enterprise/entity” (“GSE”). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. Since Ginnie Mae holdings typically account for only a minor percentage of a company’s investment balance, these fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 1 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 2.5-4.5%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 1 above.

Using Table 1 as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 9/30/2019. The cumulative net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 1 under the “Cumulative Quarterly Change” column. For example, during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/1/2019), a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative net price increase of 0.03, 0.16, 0.24, 0.07, and 0.34 to settle its price at 100.89, 102.36, 103.63, 104.13, and 103.19, respectively. As such, a minor (less than 0.25) price increase occurred on the 2.5-4.0% coupons while a modest (at or greater than 0.25 but less than 0.75) price increase occurred on the 4.5% coupon. When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 12/1/2019, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS within all coupons had a very similar-the same exact price increase.

Due to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) more “hawkish” rhetoric on monetary policy during 2018, along with quarterly increases in the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate, MBS prices (along with a majority of fixed income investments) experienced net price decreases during the first, second, and third quarters of 2018. This general trend continued through the first half of the fourth quarter of 2018. However, during the second half, mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields quickly reversed course due to renewed worries of the impacts of a U.S./China trade war and the beginning signs of slower global/U.S. economic growth. This caused mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields to revert back to levels seen earlier in 2018. This resulted in most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons experiencing a sharp reversal in intra-quarter pricing. This is due to the fact fixed-rate agency MBS prices (along with most types of fixed-rate mortgage-related pricing) typically increase when there is a decrease in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields (inverse relationship).

Mainly due to the factors stated above, along with a quick decrease in overall asset valuations/multiples by equity markets, in January 2019 the FOMC basically made a complete reversal in its economic outlook which took on a more “dovish” tone. Simply put, it was implied further Fed Funds Rate increases were on hold through, in my opinion, over the foreseeable future. As such, this positively impacted fixed-rate bond/MBS pricing (along with most assets) and had also put a much needed “stop”/delay regarding continued increases in short-term borrowing rates. Since then, there have been three Fed Funds Rate decreases implemented by the FOMC during the second half of 2019. This more cautious tone caused overall rates/yields to decrease, on a net basis, during the first, second, and third quarters of 2019.

After a minor reversal to this trend during September-October 2019, intermediate to long-term rates/yields moved back lower during November 2019 to percentages that were very similar at the start of the fourth quarter of 2019. As will be shown later in the article, after a volatile start to the quarter, this gradual reduction in volatility has positively impacted the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/1/2019; decrease in spread/basis risk).

Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/1/2019), let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 2 – 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q4 2019; Through 12/1/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/1/2019). It breaks out the 30-year fixed agency MBS holdings by GSE. As was the case with the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, this includes both FNMA and FMCC holdings. As stated earlier, most mREIT companies have an immaterial balance of Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. As such, these specific MBS are excluded from this table. Table 2 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 3.0-5.0%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance below the 3.0% coupon or over the 5.0% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 2 above.

Using Table 2 as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 9/30/2019. For example, during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/1/2019), a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupon had a cumulative net price increase (decrease) of (0.13), 0.06, (0.03), (0.24), and (0.29) to settle its price at 101.41, 102.67, 103.75, 105.06, and 106.83, respectively. As such, a minor price fluctuation occurred on the 3.0-4.5% coupons while a modest price decrease occurred on the 5.0% coupon. When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 12/1/2019, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS within all five coupons had very similar-the same exact price fluctuations.

Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements, let us take a look at how these price movements (including multifamily and specified pool considerations) impacted valuations within two particular mREIT companies, ARR and ORC. These valuations will also be compared to the prior quarter.

ARR and ORC MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Analysis:

Let us start this analysis with a brief history of the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019. As the first quarter of 2018 progressed, a negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations had begun to develop (notable widening of spreads) which I highlighted to readers in “real time” as it occurred. This led to most mREIT companies reporting varying levels of BV decreases (which I correctly projected). During the second quarter of 2018, this negative relationship “abated” for the most part. During the third quarter of 2018, a minor-modest negative relationship occurred.

However, a notably negative relationship quickly developed during the fourth quarter of 2018 which ultimately led mREIT peers reporting a modest-notable decrease in quarterly BV (especially companies who had an elevated/above average hedging coverage ratio and utilized derivative instruments towards the longer-end of the yield curve [higher durations]). Simply put, ARR and ORC were not “immune” to this negative trend. While I correctly projected both mREIT peers would report a modest-notable decrease in quarterly BV, each company’s actual BV decrease was more severe versus my projection due to, in my opinion, several quarterly missteps made my management.

Moving to 2019, a notably more positive relationship developed during the first quarter which ultimately led most mREIT peers to report a minor-modest increase in quarterly BV (especially companies who lowered their hedging coverage ratio and increased their MBS portfolio).

Regarding ARR, management correctly lowered the company’s hedging coverage ratio from 91% as of 12/31/2018 to 76% as of 3/31/2019. In addition, ARR aggressively increased the company’s agency MBS portfolio; mainly through two large “bulk” common stock equity issuances (which were modestly dilutive) while also increasing both its on-balance sheet and “at-risk” (includes impacts from “to-be-announced” [TBA] MBS) leverage. Even though an equity issuance inherently lowers leverage, ARR’s on balance sheet and at-risk leverage ratio increased from 6.3x and 7.1x as of 12/31/2018 to 8.2x and 8.8x as of 3/31/2019, respectively. Put another way, this indicates ARR notably expanded their MBS portfolio during the first quarter of 2019.

ARR’s investment portfolio (when excluding TBA MBS) went from a fair market value (“FMV”) of $7.9 billion as of 12/31/2018 to $13.5 billion as of 3/31/2019. When calculated, ARR increased the company’s on-balance sheet investment portfolio by 72% during the first quarter of 2019. Out of the twenty mREIT companies I currently cover, I cannot recall a larger percentage increase of one’s MBS/investment portfolio within just one quarter (excluding an initial public offering [IPO] quarter). Since ARR publicly provides monthly company updates, I was able to accurately quantify the impact from this rapid change regarding quarterly core earnings per share and change in BV. In a nutshell, MBS valuation gains “trumped” derivative instrument valuation losses by a minor-modest margin during the first quarter of 2019 which ultimately led to ARR’s quarterly 1.9% increase in BV (net of some equity dilution).

However, a notably more negative relationship quickly developed during the second quarter which ultimately led to most agency mREIT peers to report a modest decrease in quarterly BV (especially companies who increased, maintained, or only slightly lowered their elevated hedging coverage ratio and/or did not notably increase their MBS portfolio). Regarding trends ARR experienced during the third quarter of 2019, I discussed the company’s quarterly results in the following “rapid-fire” the REIT Forum Marketplace service article:

Diving Into ARR's Q3 Performance With Scott Kennedy

When it comes to ORC, management basically maintained the company’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio during most of the first quarter of 2019. As such, ORC “missed out” on more enhanced quarterly fixed-rate agency MBS valuation gains when compared to most sector peers. This especially holds true for specified pool MBS which experienced a sharp “uptick” in pay-up premiums towards the end of the quarter. In addition, while ORC’s hedging coverage ratio notably decreased from 141% as of 12/31/2018 to 95% as of 3/31/2019, this was still a fairly elevated ratio when compared to the company’s sector peers. For each respective point in time, ORC’s hedging coverage ratio was the highest and third highest out of all the 21 mREIT peers I currently cover (a negative quarterly factor/trend when it came to performance). Furthermore, a notable portion of ORC’s reduced hedging coverage ratio was a direct result of the company’s reduced ($600) million net (short) swaptions position (based on underlying interest rate swap’s notional value) which are less sensitive to valuation fluctuations versus interest rate swaps, Eurodollar futures, and U.S. Treasury securities. Since ORC’s swaptions were already notably written-down in prior periods, there was not a notable reduction in valuation losses when this position expired, was exercised, or was terminated. These were the main reasons why ORC reported a BV decrease of (0.3%) during the first quarter of 2019 which was an underperformance when compared to most sector peers.

Similar to ARR, the notably more negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second quarter of 2019 ultimately led ORC to report a modest decrease in BV. However, mainly by lowering the company’s hedging coverage ratio from 95% as of 3/31/2019 to 82% as of 6/30/2019, management was able to slightly-modestly exceed my expectations during the second quarter of 2019 when it came to valuation fluctuations (ORC’s BV as of 6/30/2019 was near the top-end of my projection range). However, offsetting this factor, ORC’s quarterly core earnings came in a bit weaker versus my projections. As such, ORC’s dividend sustainability remains under pressure as we head into 2020 (especially if rates/yields net decrease). Regarding trends ORC experienced during the third quarter of 2019, I discussed the company’s notable quarterly underperformance in the following “rapid-fire” the REIT Forum Marketplace service article:

mREIT Earnings Series: Assessing Five Factors That Led To Orchid Island’s BV Underperformance For Q3 2019

Switching gears to the current quarter, let us now take a look at my projected valuation fluctuations within ARR’s and ORC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/1/2019). This analysis is provided in Table 3 below.

Table 3 – ARR and ORC MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Fluctuations (Q4 2019 [Through 12/1/2019] Versus Q3 2019 [Through 8/23/2019])

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations. This is merely a summary sheet which is directly supported by various underlying valuation models and sub-lead spreadsheets)

Using Table 3 above as support, let us compare and contrast what has occurred during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/1/2019) versus the prior quarter (through 8/23/2019) regarding ARR’s and ORC’s MBS and derivatives valuation fluctuations. Using the top right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 8/23/2019 I projected ARR’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($38.3) million. This net valuation loss is solely the valuation fluctuations of ARR’s investment/MBS (including multifamily and specified pool considerations) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts (also excludes changes to conditional prepayment rate [CPR] percentages; contra-interest income account). As readers can see, after a notable positive relationship in July 2019, a notably more negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations occurred during August (through 8/23/2019) which was partially mitigated through the end of the quarter. In a nutshell, during August 2019, MBS valuation gains were trumped by derivative valuation losses.

Now using the top left-hand portion as of 12/1/2019 last quarter’s pattern has basically “reversed itself.” During October 2019, a negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations had quickly developed. This led most agency mREIT peers to either report, or I projected would have reported, a monthly decrease in BV. However, as the U.S./China trade war made some potential “headway,” along with some other macroeconomic factors/metrics, a more positive relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuation had taken shape during November. I believe it is a high probability most agency mREIT BV decreases in October 2019 have been either mostly or completely “wiped out” by the end of November 2019. For example, I am projecting ARR’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of $17.0 million as of 12/1/2019 when compared to 9/30/2019.

Next, using the bottom right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 8/23/2019 I projected ORC’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($2.5) million. Now using the bottom left-hand portion, as of 12/1/2019 I am projecting ORC’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($12.8) million. So, unlike ARR’s investment portfolio that experienced a positive net change in valuation fluctuations during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/1/2019), I am projecting ORC did not experience the same type of overall valuation fluctuations. With that being said, one point should be highlighted when it comes to ORC.

This net valuation change is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of ORC’s investment/MBS (including specified pool considerations and the company’s prorated “premium lost due to paydowns” figure) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. When compared to most mREIT peers, ORC’s valuation fluctuations are typically more “skewed” to the downside due to a different accounting classification/methodology for one figure (which I’ve fully discussed in past articles). As a quick “refresher”,through ORC’s aforementioned premium lost due to paydowns figure, the company expenses all actual prepayments/repayments of investments within its gain (loss) on MBS/investments account as they occur (which is included in Table 3 above). Most other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers that I currently cover account for their premium amortization expense within a contra-interest income (or related) account and base this figure off estimated repayments/prepayments (including a quarterly “true-up” or “true-down” figure based on an estimated lifetime CPR adjustment).

In addition, when compared to most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, ORC’s derivatives portfolio continues to have a very low weighted average tenor/maturity which has not been beneficial, from a valuation perspective, during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/1/2019; a break from trends experienced earlier this year). This is due to the fact the yield curve has steepened a bit this quarter. For example, as of 9/30/2019, ORC’s derivatives portfolio only had a weighted average tenor/maturity of 2.4 years. This was the lowest weighted average tenor/maturity out of all the fixed-rate agency mREIT peers I currently cover. This specific metric was solely provided to subscribers to the REIT Forum within the following article (see Table 1; 2nd purple shaded column from the left):

Scott Kennedy’s mREIT Sector Comparison Article: Annaly Capital’s BV, Dividend, And Valuation Versus 20 mREIT Peers – Part 1 (Post Q3 2019 Earnings)

As Table 3 above shows, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations constantly changes. As such, one needs to be constantly vigilant. An unfavorable relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations is always a possibility in the mREIT sector and was highlighted earlier in this article as “spread/basis risk.” While companies can take steps to “minimize” spread/basis risk, a company can never completely “mitigate” this risk. For instance, there was a notable widening of “option adjusted spreads” (“OAS”) during the fourth quarter of 2016, second quarter of 2018, fourth quarter of 2018, and the second quarter of 2019. This more recent heightened spread/basis risk was basically the result of the FOMC’s now growing dovish tone/rhetoric regarding future monetary policy during 2019-2020 (three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019). This caused some volatility in markets which caused a short-term unfavorable relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations in August 2019 and, to a lesser extent, in October 2019. Since then, as pointed out earlier, this fear has mostly subsided through the end of November 2019.

Conclusions Drawn:

This article provided to readers fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/1/2019). During October 2019, a negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations had quickly developed. This led most agency mREIT peers to either report, or I projected would have reported, a monthly decrease in BV. However, as the U.S./China trade war made some potential headway, along with some other macroeconomic factors/metrics, a more positive relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuation had taken shape during November.As such, after a volatile start to the quarter, a gradual reduction in volatility has positively impacted the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2019 (through 12/1/2019; decrease in spread/basis risk).

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting ARR’s and ORC’s BV as of 12/1/2019 was approximately $20.35 and $6.00 per common share, respectively. This calculates to a projected BV decrease of (0.4%) and (3.5%), respectively when compared to each company’s BV as of 9/30/2019. These projections include ARR’s and ORC’s common stock dividend for October and November (ex-dividend date has occurred).

With that being said, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, “StockTalks”, and/or comments). In addition, I believe readers should understand most sector valuations have already “priced-in” most negative factors/trends (mainly the recent rise in prepayments and narrowed spreads). Case in point, I currently believe ARR is attractively priced (see below).

My Buy, Sell, or Hold Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ARR as a Sell when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected Current BV (BV as of 12/1/2019; projection provided above), a Hold when trading at through less than a (10.0%) discount to my projected Current BV, and a Buy when trading at or greater than a (10.0%) discount to my projected Current BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last public ARR article (approximately three months ago) and my last the REIT Forum ARR article (approximately 1.5 months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate ARR as a Buy. As such, I currently believe ARR is undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for ARR is approximately $20.35 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a Sell. This is a $0.35 per share increase when compared to my last ARR article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a Hold is approximately $18.30 per share. This is a $0.30 per share increase when compared to my last ARR article.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ORC as a Sell when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or less than a (2.5%) discount to my projected Current BV (BV as of 12/1/2019; projection provided above), a Hold when trading at greater than a (2.5%) but less than a (12.5%) discount to my projected Current BV, and a Buy when trading at or greater than a (12.5%) discount to my projected Current BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last public ORC article (approximately three months ago) and my last the REIT Forum ORC article (approximately 1.5 months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate ORC as a Hold.As such, I currently believe ORC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for ORC is approximately $5.85 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a Sell. This is a ($0.05) per share decrease when compared to my last ORC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a Buy is approximately $5.25 per share. This is also a ($0.05) per share decrease when compared to my last ORC article.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations;and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the recent “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and now August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued).

Each investor's Buy, Sell, or Hold decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 10/26/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.388 per share. On 12/18/2018 and 12/20/2018, I increased my position in ORC at a weighted average price of $6.215 and $5.845 per share, respectively. When combined, my ORC position had a weighted average purchase price of $5.992 per share. On 1/25/2019, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $7.027 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.00 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.3% and a non-annualized total return (when including weighted average dividends received) of 19.1% within a couple of months. These ORC trades were disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. On 9/10/2019, I increased my position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $16.785 per share. When combined, my ARR position has a weighted average purchase price of $16.975 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each ARR trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a Buy recommendation on NRZ.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, 7/23/2019, and 9/5/2019 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, $15.325, and $12.435 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $13.739 per share (yes, my latest purchase was proportionately large). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a Buy recommendation on CHMI.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a Hold recommendation on CHMI.PA.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position has a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TWO.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a Hold recommendation on NYMTN.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This GPMT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on GPMT.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MITT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a Buy recommendation on MITT.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in IVR at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This IVR trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a Hold recommendation on IVR.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) at a weighted average purchase price of $3.475 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This ANH trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a Buy recommendation on ANH.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in AI’s Senior Notes Due 2023 (AIW) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.13 per share ($25 being par). This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded. This AIW trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a Buy recommendation on AIW.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of November 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 96.6% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 97.9% out of 47 total past and present positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I have yet to realize a “total loss” in any of my past positions. Both percentages experienced a minor increase in October and November due to the continued reversal of the previous sell-off within the mREIT sector; mainly due to a partial easing of fears of narrowing net spreads and higher prepayments.