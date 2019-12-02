PolarityTE: Turning The Ship Around

There is no rush to buy. Treat it as a very high risk/reward proposition. Decide what you are willing to take a total loss on and bet that. If it flies, the ceiling is very high, so protect your downside.

The ceiling for revenue from SkinTE is absurdly high, but the overhang remains, as well as all the usual hurdles microcap biotechs face, including capital.

We are only four reported months into new management, who came on at the beginning of June, but the numbers tell us it is turning this ship around.

PolarityTE is a commercial-stage biotech in the regenerative medicine field. There is still a lot of overhang from poor management under a previous regime.

New Captains At The Helm

PolarityTE (PTE) is a commercial-stage biotech in the regenerative medicine field that has had a short and tumultuous existence and has been under new management since early June. I will go over some of its history in a bit, because the overhang from it is still with us.

Like with pretty much every microcap biotech, the risks to investors are tremendous. But this one has a massive upside if new management can execute.

Investors need to balance their own risk-tolerance, and a lot of overhang left over from previous management, with the commercial promise of its first product, SkinTE. The potential market here is in the multiple billions of dollars annually. But as always, it will come down to execution, and a little luck never hurts.

So let's begin by looking at a bit of the history and that overhang.

Fasten Your Seatbelts

Dr. Denver Lough is the inventor of SkinTE, and the platform from which the company hopes to produce a range of products for different types of tissue. I'll get to some of the clinical news in a moment, but the bottom line is that SkinTE holds a lot of promise to revolutionize burn and wound care.

But as a CEO and businessman, Dr. Lough lacked both savviness, and frankly, common sense. His first mistake was finding notorious investors Barry Honig and John Stetson as initial investors. They did a reverse merger with another one of their companies, Majesco Entertainment. The new company, PolarityTE, owns all the IP, and Dr. Lough got about 30% of the shares, a number which has increased and will continue to through share grants.

This mistake cost the company dearly, as it became lumped in with other Honig and Stetson companies that came under SEC scrutiny. PolarityTE is not a named in any of the SEC's legal filings or investigatory announcements, but the agency has requested information on the pair from the company. Thus began the short run, spurred by Andrew Left and Citron.

Again, PolarityTE is not named as one of the companies under investigation. Honig and Stetson have long been out of leadership roles, and Honig has actually increased his stake since the management shift.

At the same time, Dr. Lough made his second mistake, which was talking up the progress of commercialization, and not delivering in the September 2018 quarter. This was a huge blow to confidence, and the stock continued to tumble.

It was about this time I wrote my first article here at Seeking Alpha on PolarityTE, and this is what I wrote about Dr. Lough:

Denver Lough, CEO and head of R&D, is the founder and inventor of the whole thing. SkinTE is already working incredibly well in the clinic, and its pipeline shows great promise… But as CEO, he is infected with a mild case of Elon Musk Disease. He tends to express himself in TED-speak that I believe undercuts the seriousness of what he's up to. For example, this leads his official bio: "Dr. Denver Lough has always sought to investigate reality, pursue complex simplicity and develop a new paradigm in translational science." Huh? I believe this sort of thing turns investors off. Dr. Lough should be focused entirely on the SkinTE rollout, interfacing with patients and his fellow doctors, and also leading development of the pipeline. That's where his leadership efforts will be the most valuable. I think the announcement of David Seaburg in the newly created role of President of Corporate Development is an effort to get someone more finance-friendly in front of investors. He is a 25-year vet at Cowen and was already a board member.

This was my polite way of suggesting that Dr. Lough step down as CEO. I know, subtlety is not my strength.

Dr. Lough's poor performance as CEO continued. With limited capital, the company continued to pursue new products when it was still having trouble rolling out SkinTE, and it was not listening to feedback from doctors - its customers. This all came to a head in a June board battle that Lough lost. In his stead is a triumvirate composed of the aforementioned Seaburg, now President, COO Richard Hague, and CFO Paul Mann. Wall Street vet and board member Peter Cohen took over as chairman.

They cut costs, refocused sales, and most importantly, started listening to customers.

This was followed up in late August by their settlement agreement with Dr. Lough.

$3 million in cash. Half in October, and the rest in monthly installments over 18 months.

200k share grant over 18 months.

Retains 5% royalty on his patents.

In addition:

Release of all claims both ways.

Lough resigns all positions, including the board.

Lough agrees not to vote his shares against management.

Signs on to financing lock-up requirements as if he were still a board member.

As a large shareholder (he owns about a third of the shares), he has 60 days to register his shares for resale as per SEC rules, and he made that request.

On that last bit, the stock took another tumble on the reasoning that Lough was going to dump his shares out of spite, but the 60 days came and went without him selling any, other than withholding taxes on his share grants.

By the time his share grants are vested, Dr. Lough will own about 35% of shares and have voting power over another 2% owned by others.

The most recent act in this drama was the institution of a "Shareholders Rights Agreement," aimed at preventing a hostile takeover. From its filing:

The overall effect of the Rights Agreement and the issuance of the Rights may be to render more difficult or discourage a tender or exchange offer or other acquisition of the Company's Common Stock that is not approved by the Board. The Rights Agreement does not prevent the Board from considering any offer that it considers to be in the best interest of its stockholders.

Two things can trigger the board to institute the plan. An "Acquiring Person:"

Acquires ownership of 10% or more of the stock, or a person or group who already owns 20% or more acquires any more shares.

All shareholders except the Acquiring Person get to purchase preferred shares with equal voting rights to their common shares. The second trigger sounds like it's aimed at Dr. Lough, but the first one seems like it could be someone else they see on the horizon, especially with the market cap so low right now.

This is what that story looks like on a chart:

Fun times.

So, the overhang:

The stench of Honig and Stetson lingers.

The terribly stale and misleading 2018 reports from Citron that still show up high in Google searches.

The loss of confidence by early investors in fall of 2018.

Leadership change, and loss of founder.

Dr. Lough may sell all his shares.

Dr. Lough may try and regain control of the company. He would need another 14-15% of shares roughly, less when all his shares vest.

The stock price is now so low that a hostile takeover at a low price is a real threat to current shareholders.

The Rights Agreement addresses the last two items.

We are not even six months into the new regime, only four months of reported results, but we are already seeing the kind of commercial progress people were hoping for last year. It is slow, and sales are still very small, but everything is at least headed in the right direction finally. But before we get to that, let's look at what the company is selling.

SkinTE

SkinTE is a regenerative medicine technology meant primarily to replace split-thickness skin grafts (STSGs), but also other treatments in the burn and wound care segments.

Burns: These come in all sizes, but tend to be the largest of the treated indications.

Traumatic wounds: Wounds from auto accidents and similar.

Chronic wounds. Primarily diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), venous leg ulcers (VLUs) and pressure wounds. These are the smallest, but as the name suggests, keep coming back. They are repeat customers. There are many millions of these out there.

STSGs have the advantage of being from the patient (the alternative being corpse-skin transplant) and not requiring a full-thickness harvest. They have been used for many years now, so doctors have experience with them and trust in the procedures. From the doctor's perspective, the most important thing is getting that wound closed quickly, and preventing amputation or death.

However, STSGs lead to very poor post-operative quality of life for patients. The grafts do not have the fat layer, hair follicles, sweat and sebaceous glands, etc. They are very tight and dry, itch constantly, and in the worst cases, restrict movement and cause pain. Many current procedures use a grid under the graft to aid in uptake during the crucial first 48 hours, and it gives the wound the look of scarred reverse alligator skin once healed.

Unlike many so-called competitors like RECELL (RCEL) which aim to make STSGs work better and more reliably, SkinTE is a replacement.

The doctor takes a small full-thickness skin harvest from the patient, usually on the inner thigh, about 1.5 square centimeters. It is transported to the PolarityTE labs where it is processed and turned around the next day, or at the time of the doctor's choosing. The treatment is in a white pasty medium which comes back to the doctor in a syringe. They spread it on the wound and dress normally.

Little white "islands" of new full-thickness skin grow on the wound. These islands get bigger, form archipelagos, connect to each other, and eventually close the wound. Small wounds are as quick as 2-3 weeks for closure. The large burns can take up to 12 weeks. All the layers and structures of the skin develop over time including pores, sensitivity and hair. Lighter-skinned patients see their natural skin pigment return pretty quickly, while darker-skinned patients have to wait much longer, but it does seem to come back eventually.

I'm not going to put up pictures, as these wounds are a little grizzly, but you can see some of the progression on its study posters. Don't click that link if you don't like grizzly clinical photos. Here, however, are a couple of "after" photos from one of the early SkinTE patients.

Company Presentation

James was in a motorcycle accident. The STSG took on his left leg and healed, but there were multiple failed surgeries on his right leg before his surgeon tried SkinTE, and you can see the result. I met James along with another early SkinTE patient, Natasha, at a medical conference in San Antonio. James told me the difference to him is night-and-day, with the right leg being close to his real skin, and the left leg giving him all sorts of problems. You can see hair and his natural pigmentation coming back on the right leg.

Natasha had burns on 75% of her body. The doctors put STSGs on her arms, but quickly ran out of donor site for her legs and went with SkinTE. She reported the same experience as James, and you can see her tell her own story in the video above.

SkinTE has picked up a bit of heat on the medical conference circuit in 2019, winning a few awards. I've had an opportunity to attend five of these in 2019, the last being the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care in Las Vegas. It was presenting the results of the pilot study for its larger 100-subject controlled study on VLUs. The key findings:

All 10 patients underwent the harvest and application procedures. All harvest sites closed and graft take was observed in all patients. Overall, nine patients' VLUs closed and remained closed at the closure confirmation visit, and eight patients' VLUs closed within 12 weeks and remained closed on closure confirmation visit. Patient No. 3 had a VLU that persisted for 7 months and failed prior split-thickness skin grafting. It closed within 13.5 weeks of a single application of AHSC*, which was confirmed on follow-up visit. The VLU of patient No. 9 reopened prior to the closure confirmation visit as a result of a whitewater rafting incident that occurred after the wound was first observed healed. The median time to heal was 21 days. The mean time to close was 34 days. *"AHSC" is "autologous-homologous skin construct," and is how doctors refer to SkinTE clinically.

All the wounds closed, and at least half the cases closed in three weeks or less. The lead investigator on the pilot and full studies is Dr. David Armstrong of USC Keck Medical School. He's sort of a big deal in the wound care world, and the study got a ton of attention at the very large convention, and won an award. I literally heard buzz about it in the cavernous halls of Ceasars' (CZR) conference center.

There was also the announcement of SkinTE Cryo in this quarter's call. The company has been able to successfully freeze the SkinTE treatment for about three months so far, and it hopes to get that to at least 9-12 months. COO Richard Hague:

SkinTE Cryo would allow us to offer multiple deployments from one original harvest. We anticipate this being a valuable offering in several instances. First, patients susceptible to multiple chronic wounds. Second, in patients that providers suspect might require a second deployment of SkinTE due to past non-compliance with rehab protocols. And third, in large wounds where due to wound location or patient circumstances a provider may prefer a staged deployment regimen. We expect SkinTE Cryo to be available in the mid-2020 timeframe, and plan to finalize our business model and launch plan in the coming months.

The company has the results of its head-to-head study with STSGs for burn patients coming in early 2020, but most of its newly-minted studies, including the two large controlled studies enrolling right now, have focused on chronic wounds. These are the smallest of the wounds, and since the company's cost of goods is pretty much the same for every patient, and it charges by wound size, it has the smallest gross margin. Why is the company focusing on them?

The Chronic Wound Market

(All data in this section compiled from the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas, the most recent good epidemiological data for the US, and my conversations with Dr. David Armstrong of USC Keck Medical Center and the Southwestern Academic Limb Salvage Alliance).

The reason you see that initial spike in Polarity's price before it collapsed was the large burn market. Margins there are in the ~90% range, and analysts get very excited by that. But burn doctors, while impressed by the results, saw the 8-12 week closure window as opening up too much risk versus STSGs at 1-2 weeks, despite all their problems post-operatively. This is some of the customer feedback that Dr. Lough was ignoring.

But there was some other doctor feedback. SkinTE was working remarkably well on chronic wounds. As the name suggests, these keep coming back, and have become a huge and growing problem for patients, doctors, hospitals, and third-party payers.

I went over this in great detail in last quarter's report. Starting with DFUs, about half the total, the International Diabetes Federation estimates that there are around 450 million adult diabetics in the world, and that this number will grow past 600 million by 2040. Roughly a third will get a DFU in their lifetime.

In the US, there are about 30 million diabetics. From 2007 to 2013, the most recent time period where we have really good epidemiological data, prevalence of diabetes rose by 26% and the cost by 41%. $176 billion annually was the direct cost of diabetes care in the US in that period, and about one third of that, around $60 billion annually, is for lower extremity care. These numbers are all growing.

Somewhere in the neighborhood of 3 million Americans have DFUs. There are another 40 million outside the US.

The lifetime risk for diabetics is somewhere in the neighborhood of 35%.

There will be about 100,000 amputations from current US DFU cases. The amputation rates are typically higher outside the US.

Around 40% will have a recurrence within a year. 75% in five years. These things are not cured; they go into remission.

The five-year survival rate among patients with DFU amputations is in the same range as pancreatic and lung cancer.

Moreover, diabetics are using more and more of scarce hospital resources:

20% of all hospitalizations are related to diabetes.

80% of patients who visit the ER with a DFU are admitted.

16% of those admissions result in amputations.

From 2007 to 2013:

6.7 million ER visits for DFUs or DFIs (diabetic foot infections).

Compared to other ER patients, DFU patients were 3.4 times more likely to be admitted to in-patient.

2.1 times more likely to be referred to another doctor.

1.9 times more likely to have been a repeat visit.

An average visit that lasted 40% longer.

This has become a huge burden to hospitals and their emergency departments. Insurance companies are also seeing it.

Remember, these are only half of the chronic wounds out there.

PolarityTE has three SKUs, for small, medium and large wounds. These small wounds are $1,000 per case. Just in the US, the potential revenue from DFUs alone is $3 billion for current cases and another $453 million in new annual cases.

Globally, there are 43 million DFUs currently and 6.4 million in new annual cases. At $1,000 per case, that's $43 billion for current cases and $6.4 billion in new annual cases. Those are estimates for 2017, and these numbers tick up every year. That's the ceiling.

Now add in VLUs and pressure sores, and you can double those numbers.

I did a DCF model for just the DFU market for last quarter's report, and you can find the results in this Google Sheet, and change the assumptions and see what happens.

Most importantly, we have to guess at its capital structure in five years, as the company will almost assuredly have to hit up capital markets again. The current share count is 27 million, so I just doubled it and left debt the same. Even with that, we'll see some pretty astounding numbers. In the Google Sheet, you can change the share count and debt to see how that changes the numbers.

I looked at Tall, Grande and Venti scenarios. Like the Starbucks sizes, these are all different versions of large. What we're trying to look at is what a good next five years might look like, because the alternative is probably $0.

See Google Sheet for the math here, and to change assumptions. The 5.87 multiple is the average biotech revenue multiple according to Aswath Damodaran of NYU/Stern. Likely though, if it was showing this sort of growth, the multiple would be higher.

As you can see, these numbers grow fast. I don't feel like the Tall scenario is absurdly optimistic for 2024, and we're looking at $18/share in revenue with a double share count.

Cranking through the DCF math:

Yeah, I know. I didn't believe it either the first time I did this six months ago. But this is a huge, expensive problem that needs a solution badly. What you see is the reward for solving that problem. This is with a doubling of the current share count.

Remember, this is only for DFUs, just half of chronic wounds, only one of three indications. There is a very, very high ceiling here.

I encourage you to go over to the previous article where I walk through all the assumptions in much greater detail and look also at what the downside scenarios look like. They are not pretty and likely lead to bankruptcy by 2022.

Progress

(All data from company filings)

New management is only in place since June 3rd, so it had a month running the company in the June quarter, and then the full September quarter. We only are really going to see four months of its performance in the numbers. So far, the numbers are still very small, but the progress is encouraging.

An issue arises on PolarityTE's income statement. It was using most of the capacity of its contract lab in Salt Lake City, so it bought it last year. The company still uses most of the capacity, but sells out the excess. It continues to run at full capacity, so it has some income and OpEx from that, and throws off the income statement a bit. Helpfully, the company breaks out SkinTE revenues, gross profit, and bottom-line losses.

Beginning with cash losses from operations:

As you can see, new management was able lower losses by cutting costs, mostly out of R&D. Management took 50% pay haircuts in exchange for share grants. Sales and marketing are growing as the company builds out the sales operation.

So aside from Sales/Marketing, new management has brought down OpEx 19% over two quarters, mostly by refocusing R&D on SkinTE.

SkinTE revenues are still very small, but growing nicely.

At the same time, gross margins are growing:

This could be a noisy number in the future, as it is highly correlated to the average wound size in the quarter. The average price per patient in the previous quarter was $10,957, and $10,358 this past quarter (-6%), so it looks like average wound size is staying pretty stable.

But as revenue grows, so should margins. CFO Paul Mann:

As you will see from the incremental gross margins achieved between the second and third quarter, at current average wound size, approximately $0.90 of every incremental dollar of revenue falls through to gross profit. [emphasis added]

90% marginal gross margins. Hello. The company has also made some changes to packaging and processes that have boosted gross margins, especially on the smallest SKU.

The profit margins are what you would expect given the large losses, but they are trending the right way:

New management has also provided some new metrics on customers, which is manna for this customer-obsessed analyst:

A bit of stall in the June quarter was followed up by great progress in the September quarter. The number I am most interested in is the repeat users. These are the doctors who are going to drive growth in their hospitals and clinics.

Still, these are very small numbers.

Keep in mind, SkinTE is still at the stage of commercialization where it is giving out lots of freebies to get into new hospital systems. These numbers only count paying customers.

Finally, the contract lab business is not that interesting to us, except it gives us an idea of the pace of SkinTE lab activity. The lab runs at full capacity, but it only gets revenue from non-company activity. So lower lab revenue implies there is more activity turning around SkinTE product.

What we see from new management is everything headed in the right direction.

Lowering costs, including management taking a 50% salary haircut in exchange for share grants.

Sales/Marketing rising, but other OpEx shrinking.

SkinTE revenue, margins, customers, cases, and lab activity all heading in the right direction and at a nice pace as well.

Now for the bad news:

These are still very small numbers.

It had about $45 million in cash as of the end of September.

At last quarter's operational burn rate, that's cash through late August 2020.

Unless it slows down that burn rate considerably, it will be hitting up its mixed shelf again in 2020. The company netted $27 million from a share sale in Q2.

There is seasonality in healthcare spending, with December being particularly low, as many doctors are away. The December quarter may not show this kind of QoQ growth, and this could kill the momentum story.

So new management is finally getting the ship turned around and headed in the right direction, but all that overhang remains. As a reminder:

The stench of Honig and Stetson lingers.

The terribly stale and misleading 2018 reports from Citron that still show up high in Google searches.

The loss of confidence by early investors in fall of 2018.

Leadership change, and loss of founder.

Dr. Lough may sell all his shares.

Dr. Lough may try and regain control of the company. He would need another 13-14% of shares.

The stock price is now so low that hostile takeovers at a low price are a real threat to current shareholders.

Let's flesh some of this out. What follows is what you have read in my previous PolarityTE articles, so feel free to skip it if you are already familiar with all of this, as nothing has changed to date. For the rest of you…

The SEC

In March, the SEC opened an investigation into PolarityTE stock. I know nothing beyond what was in its SEC filing. That is all anyone outside the SEC knows, though I'm sure someone in the comments will tell you with great assurance they know what is going on. Don't believe them, they are likely just talking their book.

Here is the entirety of the statement, and everything everyone knows. You can make your own judgments. I have my own, but it is just speculation.

We have been the target of what we believe to be manipulative short seller attacks and coordinated "short and distort" campaigns, including, but not limited to, Citron Research, led by Andrew Left, Sharesleuth and Capital Forum, as well as anonymous persons and entities who post and/or publish what we believe to be coordinated, deliberately and purposefully false materials on or within internet-based platforms, including, but not limited to, blogs, chat rooms, forums and social media. We believe these materials, communications and "short and distort" efforts to be highly coordinated with purposefully manipulative trading activities of our securities and have therefore monitored closely these events, which we do not tolerate. In June and October 2018, Citron published reports with what we believe to be false and misleading information about PolarityTE, including a narrative about Barry Honig and Michael Brauser, the former co-chairmen of the board of directors (Mr. Honig is also the former Chief Executive Officer) of Majesco Entertainment Company, our corporate predecessor prior to its acquisition of PolarityTE NV and our current regenerative medicine business in April 2017. Despite what we believe to be clear inaccuracies in each Citron report and the Capital Forum report, our stock price was significantly negatively affected following the release of each report. After a third-party vendor we retained identified highly unusual trading activity in the Company's stock took place around the time of release of the Citron and Capitol Forum reports, we reported apparent intentional market manipulation by third parties to FINRA, Nasdaq and the SEC in October 2018. On September 7, 2018, the SEC filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (SEC v. Honig et al., No. 1:18-cv-01875 (S.D.N.Y. 2018)) alleging that certain persons, including John Stetson, our former Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Barry Honig, who is also a current 5% shareholder of the Company, and Michael Brauser, who is also a current 5% shareholder of the Company, manipulated the price of securities of three public companies (none of which is PolarityTE). This complaint, which was amended on March 8, 2019 (as amended, the "Complaint"), alleges that the defendants violated the anti-fraud and other provisions of the Securities Act, the Exchange Act and SEC rules promulgated thereunder by writing, or causing to be written, false or misleading promotional articles, engaging in a variety of other manipulative trading practices as well as filing false reports of their beneficial ownership or failure to file reports of their beneficial ownership when required to do so. In October 2018, we received a document request and inquiries from the SEC relating to subjects addressed in the short seller reports and cooperated fully by providing the SEC with all information relevant to their requests. On March 1, 2019, we received a subpoena from the SEC requesting additional documents related to, among other things, communications and agreements between us and, among others, John Stetson, Barry Honig and Michael Brauser, the transaction pursuant to which Majesco Entertainment Company acquired PolarityTE NV and our current regenerative medicine business, the performance of and communications with regulators regarding SkinTE, our lead product, and any promotion of the Company or its securities. On March 4, 2019, we obtained from the SEC a copy of the formal order of investigation of the Company and its affiliates with respect to possible violations of the federal securities laws, including, among other things, the anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act with respect to the Company's public disclosures, the beneficial ownership reporting provisions of the Exchange Act and the anti-price manipulation provisions of the Exchange Act. We intend to fully cooperate with the SEC regarding their March 2019 subpoena and this ongoing investigation. [emphasis added]

We have no updates in over a year from either the SEC, the SDNY or PolarityTE.

The Shorts

This gets into the short seller's case, which was launched by Andrew Left and Citron in two of their typically short, incendiary reports last year, including nine usages of the word "fraud". The case is essentially:

SkinTE does not work and is a fraud.

PolarityTE is run by a bunch of crooks.

It is a pump-and-dump fraud.

These claims are absurd on their face. In the first place, I have seen the results of SkinTE with my own eyes and have talked to patients. Moreover, I have spoken with world-renowned medical professors, surgeons and podiatrists who are using it in their practices and vouch for its effectiveness. Whom should I believe? Andrew Left or my own lying eyes and world-renowned medical experts?

Left also makes much of their patent-pending status in the US. While this is true, these things take a long time, and they were just recently granted their Canadian patents. Lough made mistakes in communicating the patent status, because again, he was a very poor CEO.

The second claim was true until September 2018, when it unloaded the last of the Honig group, John Stetson.

This was a shady bunch, and they are most likely going to face stiff fines or jail time for their shenanigans with Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and other companies. But this is not one of them. It is not a pump-and-dump scam.

How do I know? Well, in the first place, if this was a pump-and-dump, it is very, very bad at it:

Data by YCharts

They should have dumped when they were up 900%, but for some reason, they all held on to their shares. Honig even bought more this year in July after the management shift, as we saw above. Insiders also bought in after the management shift:

fintel.io

The green at the bottom is a round of buy-ins after the management change. The one sale you see there is Steve Gorlin, who was one of Lough's board members, was not down with the management shift and is off the board. Since then, it is all the awards in lieu of salary, and small sales to pay taxes on them.

This is all nonsense. There are plenty of real reasons to be afraid of investing in this company, but this is most decidedly not one of them.

So What Are Those Reasons?

I went over this in greater detail in my January article, but let's run it down.

All Microcap Biotechs Are Dangerous

Fear is normally not a healthy instinct in the market, but for high risk/reward investments like biotechs, fear keeps you on your toes.

All new biotechs launching a single product or pipeline are very risky by nature. More than any other business, the regulatory, competitive, news-cycle and macro pressures are huge. How does a tiny company navigate the thicket of the FDA, insurance companies and medical-group administrators? They have four customers for every sale - doctor, patient, hospital administrators, and third-party payers. How do they satisfy all these parties, whose interests are not always aligned? How can their sales force compete with Big Pharmas? Can they survive a bad news cycle? How will they be able to navigate the unpredictable when they already have such a thin margin for error?

The boulder they are pushing uphill is massive.

Never overinvest in risky assets. The rewards from the winners are outsized, so protect your downside. Don't read this report, get too excited, and start dreaming of that house in Aspen you want. Downsize your dreams to a Winnebago; you can always drive it to Aspen.

If you worry that you are overweight biotech, you likely are.

If you are not a doctor or a biologist with specific experience, you will always be operating at an information disadvantage, which is never a good thing. Unless you have devoted your professional life to it, you will never be able to fully understand the medicine involved, and there will always be a level where you will need to trust the opinions of experts: doctors, healthcare executives and patients. Especially in the wake of the Theranos fraud, everyone is on high alert.

Biotechs require regular news-watching, as there can always be a relevant headline from a regulatory agency or from the clinic. Always check your confirmation bias daily; you may have been right yesterday, but wrong today. There is no substitute.

The Regulatory Thicket

There is a lot of confusion which needs a bit of clearing up. SkinTE is "registered" with the FDA, and that phrase smells funky to people, but they don't understand the specific regulatory framework under which these products operate. Human cells, tissues and cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps) are governed by FDA regulations that provide a different pipeline than for traditional drug candidates.

SkinTE is registered as an HCT/P under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act, FDA Title 21CFR1271.10. While still subject to strict oversight, the pathway allows self-designation and commercial use while clinical trials are still underway. So far there have been zero adverse effects from SkinTE, so the FDA has used a light touch.

This can change in a heartbeat. Either the FDA or Congress can choose to change the Section 361 requirements. Even though PolarityTE specifically designs around current requirements, the FDA might decide it doesn't meet them and push it back to the Section 351 pipeline, which is less self-regulated and requires about 10 years to market, rather than the 1-2 years for Section 361 products. It is also subject to snap facility inspections, and failure could stop it cold, albeit temporarily.

The good news on this front is the recent addition of Minnie Baylor-Henry to the Board of Directors. Baylor-Henry is an attorney who spent eight years at the FDA as Director of the Division of Drug Marketing, Advertising and Communications (now the Office of Prescription Drug Promotion) before 10 years at Deloitte and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), where she finished up as J&J Worldwide VP of Regulatory Affairs for Medical Devices & Diagnostics. She currently runs her own regulatory consulting firm.

Just a hunch, but she may be of some assistance here.

Just the VACs, Ma'am

Another big hurdle is getting approved by medical groups for use in their hospitals and clinics. This is a long drawn-out process, the procedures of which vary from institution to institution. There is no one way in, but all new products must get past the dreaded value action committees (VACs).

Like every committee in history, successful navigation for third parties depends as much on understanding its internal politics as having something of value to offer. Some committees only meet quarterly. The approval process takes up to six months and then of course, the first one's free. Because it takes months for SkinTE to do its thing, it can take up to a year to get from VAC to actual revenue. It is the Great Black Hole of Bureaucratic Uncertainty Number One (GBHBU1).

They are now approved for use in six of these very large groups.

GBHBU2

Insurance companies and other third-party payers - they are the Great Black Hole of Bureaucratic Uncertainty Number Two.

Insurance companies exist to pool and manage risk, so they are naturally averse to it. Changes move slowly and deliberately, and not until they've done a proper cost/benefit actuarial analysis. This can take years of clinical use.

There is not much PolarityTE can do here except keep pushing, but cost versus graft surgery is certainly in its favor. None of the analysts brought it up on the call this past quarter, but in the previous quarter they reported that all paid cases were covered by third-parties.

Big-Footed?

Here's a bit of unambiguous good news. The company's competition is the current standard of care, split-thickness grafts, an expensive and frequently unsuccessful surgical procedure. There is no big pharmaceutical company which is threatened by this except on the very margins, so there is no reason for Big Parma to Big Foot it. Yet.

Competition

Right now, there is nothing else in the exact category of SkinTE - it's sort of its own thing at the moment. But my conversation with Dr. Armstrong reminded me of one thing: he doesn't care about the company. He is excited about SkinTE because he sees the potential for solving some of the problems he's been working on for decades. But if something else came along that proved to be as effective at a lower price, or more effective, I think he would get excited about that.

Right now, however, they have this to themselves.

Recommendations

This is a very high risk/reward proposition; treat it accordingly. I used to recommend January 2021 calls, but the stock price is so low that it doesn't make much sense anymore. I picked up a little more before they reported at $2.95. Here's what it's looked like since reporting:

Data by YCharts

For now, at least, it seems to have found a bottom at $3, but I thought the same thing at $5 before the whole Denver Lough story exploded. A bumpy ride.

There is no rush here. There are no big remaining medical conferences in 2019, or data to report, or earnings - nothing to really trigger a buy-in. So take your time; there is no reason to buy in tomorrow.

If you have an appetite for risk, figure out what you're willing to take a total loss on and bet that. If this thing flies, there will be a pretty high ceiling, so think more about protecting your downside.

I will report back in three months. See you then.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.