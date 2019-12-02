Netflix's Latest Move May Be Its Best Chance To Win Over Film Industry Critics

Investors should be pleased by the decision but also understand what’s at stake here, as if the company can’t win over its industry critics, it will limit its long-term potential.

The move was designed as an olive branch to the industry and will house screenings/events for the company’s projects, but it is still possible some critics may be skeptical.

Netflix recently took out an extended lease on the majestic “Paris” theater, a one-screen cinematic institution that had recently shuttered - ironically, in part, to the onset of streaming.

This year, Netflix will have three big entries that each have top-tier names and are produced in a more traditional fashion, which should again make it a major player.

Netflix’s battle with the film industry continues to be a hot topic, especially as this year’s award season rolls around and the streamer looks to build on last year’s success.

(Image Credit: Netflix)

As it turns out, Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) biggest award season play may have nothing to do with any of its movies.

I have to give the streaming giant credit, as what it recently pulled off is smart, savvy and just could be the key to winning over the company's most vocal industry critics... and this was the year to do it.

Shareholders have seen an uncertain future emerge from the original mass streamer with the rise of Disney+ (DIS), HBO Max (T) and Apple+ (AAPL), so the more the company can do to keep a high profile, the better its chances of retaining its pole position.

As for what that ground-breaking move was, I’ll dive into that in a second. But first, as always, some background.

Netflix has built its business on disrupting the traditional model, and because of that, it has made a lot of enemies along the way. The old guard has not taken kindly to this new way of watching movies and TV. To be fair though, I get it, TV shows are one thing (and their decline was a self-inflicted wound by the networks), but theater chains are a different animal.

You can watch TV in multiple ways, but to see the latest releases (legally), you have one option - going to the theater. It’s just that simple. Theaters remain a shared experience where, for around two hours, you can clock out from reality. It’s a completely different experience than TV, where you have numerous devices around you and a greater risk of being distracted.

Netflix is blurring that line by creating its own movies but for home viewing. On one side of things, a movie is a movie, but on the other side, a theatrical movie and a TV movie are very different things. Since Netflix is day/date on nearly everything, large theaters are boycotting Netflix’s films because it runs counter to their business model.

If you own any stock in any theaters, studios or streaming services, you are already likely aware of what I’m talking about, so I’ll refrain from going too in-depth here - but simply put, you can see the conflict, and it’s not going to get better anytime soon. Now that stalemate has expanded into the profitable award season races that will engulf Hollywood for the next few months, and Netflix knows that could be a problem.

Netflix has been laser-focused on breaking into that race for years and only saw its first real success last year with Roma. However, while the film won prizes for its director and creatives, the film itself was snubbed where it really counted.

By not giving Roma the win, it was seen as a referendum on the streaming day/date model. The thought was voters would reward those responsible for making a movie of that type (i.e., limited theatrical run) but not those who distributed it.

Now, Netflix aside, let’s also remember Roma is a two-hour long, black-and-white movie in a foreign language, so the odds of it winning Best Picture were not strong regardless of who backed it... but add in the streaming element and it was a burden that was too great to overcome.

But now comes the real test - What happens when you have a contender with big American names, in color and in English?

And instead of one, you have three?

That’s what we are looking at for this Oscar season.

Now, everyone knew The Irishman was going to be a player, since it has Martin Scorsese, Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and a ton of other big names attached, but Marriage Story with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as well as The Two Popes with Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce have quietly slipped into the mix.

Combined, that is an embarrassment of riches and something that could result in a staggering three nominations for Netflix in this year’s Best Picture group.

Of course, even if you have what may really be the “best picture” or nearly all the nomination slots, voters can still decide to make a point. Remember, it was rumored last year that voters specifically tried to sink Roma’s chances (even if they didn’t actually see the film) by ranking the film low on their ballots. Regardless, it was clear a number of influential Oscar voters were not fans of Netflix being able to compete here, and while others disagreed, that’s the beauty of a secret ballot - you can say one thing and do another.

So, what’s to stop voters from again taking umbrage to the Netflix model and continuing to slight them? Nothing... absolutely nothing.

And while it may be a moot point because eventually something will break through, Netflix wants its prize now and just took a giant step towards its goal.

For those of you from New York or who grew up in the city, you are likely very familiar with the single-screen theaters that are right out of old Hollywood. They are an institution in the industry, but now sadly, they are also dinosaurs and many have closed.

The “Paris” in New York’s iconic 5th Ave area was one of the last to fall, but this year it too shuttered. With high rent and specialty fare, it was only a matter of time.

Enter Netflix. The company recently rented the space for screenings for Marriage Story, and rumors abounded the streamer was looking to make it a permanent deal. Shortly after, those rumors became fact and Netflix signed a long-term lease to take over the venue and save the “Paris.” This is a big deal.

Investors have long seen Netflix go on buying sprees for projects to help its customers' insatiable need for new content. Sometimes the deals work and sometimes they do not, but in any case, content is content, and to survive in this space, this is what you need. However, this is the first time shareholders have seen the company make a play to showcase that content at the level its analysts say needed to happen.

Netflix taking over the “Paris” is a lot more than just renting a place to show its films - it’s an act of goodwill designed to win over its critics.

Some may say it’s a stunt, and it probably is, but there’s meaning here and it really looks to be a genuine gesture. The “Paris” is a cinematic landmark, and saving it sends a message. This is Netflix extending an olive branch to the traditionalists that it understands the industry and is only trying help pull it into the future.

With the major chains unlikely to switch gears and allow Netflix’s films into their Cineplexes, the idea of owning (or renting) a space of its own has long been in the cards for the company. Right now, Netflix “four-walls” its pictures, meaning the company pays for screenings/run to ensure they qualify for the arcane rules that are coming back to bite the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Last year, there was even talk of amending those rules to keep streamers like Netflix out, but nothing came from it and likely won’t for the foreseeable future. Even Amazon (AMZN), which has followed the traditional model for releasing its movies, has begun to play with the idea of shifting closer towards day/date.

It's a slippery slope, to be sure, and the ramifications are massive, but that’s a story for another time. For now, Netflix is entering an important few months. This Oscar season is going to be the one where it breaks through for good or is sent an important message by voters about the company’s long-term prospects of winning big.

It is easy to discount Roma and understand why it ultimately couldn’t win the top prize, but the film was never expected to be the litmus test... it was always Irishman. If that film and Netflix’s two other top contenders don’t make a solid mark, it will resonate with investors.

The studio spends untold millions of its investors' money on these lavish campaigns, and its board understands the need to show results to justify the spend. In the same way, the studio needs to show its board and its investors that it can win over even those harshest detractors so it can even have a fair chance to compete... otherwise, it's just throwing money away that could be used elsewhere.

It is too early to say if this act of goodwill be seen for what I believe it is - a peace offering - or what rivals can easily spin as a shallow gesture designed solely for its own personal gain. Regardless, it will have implications both on how people vote and whether Netflix can show its investors they have the potential to change minds.

No matter how you look at it, for now at least, a classic piece of Hollywood’s history will live to screen another day - and at the very least, that’s a nice win for everyone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.