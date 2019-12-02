The Current Case For 15%+ Yielding 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs

The reasons for these moves by UBS are discussed and there does not seem to be any additional UBS credit risks to the ETNs involved.

Recent announcements by UBS indicate that there may not be any arbitrage opportunities involving some ETNs trading significantly above their net indicative (asset) values.

Recent Developments in the 2x Leveraged mREIT ETNs

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and later, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) and Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic interest rate outlook to manage a portfolio constrained to only include securities with 15%+ current yields.

MRRL is essentially an identical twin to MORL. REML is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That's the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM). As can be seen in the Tables I and II below, the index that REML is based on is a slightly different index of mREITs, than that upon which MRRL and MORL are based, which is the MVIS® US Mortgage REITs Index. Thus, I have used REML as a somewhat interchangeable substitute for MRRL and MORL. I have also engaged in arbitrage between MORL and either MRRL or REML when MORL was trading significantly above its net indicative (asset) value.

On November 11, 2019, UBS issued a press release:

UBS files registration statement for eight ETRACS ETN Exchange Offers November 14, 2019 – UBS AG announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 to register proposed exchange offers (“Exchange Offers”) for eight ETRACS Series A ETNs (collectively, the “Series A ETNs”) for corresponding ETRACS Series B ETNs (collectively, the “Series B ETNs”), as set forth in Table-1 below. Upon commencement of the Exchange Offers, UBS AG intends to offer holders of the Series A ETNs the ability to voluntarily exchange their Series A ETNs on a one-for-one basis for the corresponding Series B ETNs, which are intended to be economically identical. Each of the Series A and Series B ETNs subject to the Exchange Offers are currently listed on NYSE Arca.

On November 14, 2019, UBS issued another press release:

UBS Announces Proposal to Redeem 13 ETRACS ETNs in 2020BY Business Wire — 7:40 PM ET 11/14/2019NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- UBS AG announced today that it expects to exercise its contractual call right to redeem in full 13 ETRACS Series A exchange traded notes, set forth in the following table, within a few months following the final expiration of UBS AG’s proposed exchange offers, which were announced earlier today. These 13 Series A ETNs, as set forth in the Table-1 below, are not included in the proposed exchange offers. The commencement date and duration of UBS AG’s proposed exchange offers have not yet been determined, but UBS AG expects that the exchange offers will remain open for approximately four months following their commencement. UBS has not made any final decision to redeem these 13 Series A ETNs and may elect not to redeem them. If UBS decides to proceed with the anticipated redemption of these Series A ETNs, UBS will make a further announcement to that effect..."

MORL and MRRL were not among the 13 ETRACS exchange traded notes in the list that UBS expects to exercise its contractual call right to redeem in full.

On November 14, 2019, UBS also issued another press release:

UBS files registration statement for eight ETRACS ETN Exchange Offers November 14, 2019 – UBS AG announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 to register proposed exchange offers (“Exchange Offers”) for eight ETRACS Series A ETNs (collectively, the “Series A ETNs”) for corresponding ETRACS Series B ETNs (collectively, the “Series B ETNs”), as set forth in Table-1 below. Upon commencement of the Exchange Offers, UBS AG intends to offer holders of the Series A ETNs the ability to voluntarily exchange their Series A ETNs on a one-for-one basis for the corresponding Series B ETNs, which are intended to be economically identical. Each of the Series A and Series B ETNs subject to the Exchange Offers are currently listed on NYSE Arca..."

The press release included a list that indicated holders of MORL would be offered the ability to voluntarily exchange their MORL for MRRL on a one-for-one basis, which is intended to be economically identical.

UBS had a press release on October 8, 2015, which included the launch of MRRL:

UBS RELEASES STATEMENT ON UBS ETRACS ETNs AND LAUNCHES SIX NEW PRODUCTS "...UBS AG also announced today the launch of six new ETRACS ETNs, identified below, which form part of a series of UBS AG debt securities designated as “Medium-Term Notes, Series B“ (the “Series B ETRACS ETNs”). The six new Series B ETRACS ETNS are each linked to an index underlying one of six Series A ETRACS ETNs subject to this announcement as identified in Table II below. In connection with the previously announced transfer by UBS AG to UBS Switzerland AG of specified assets, UBS Switzerland AG became a co-obligor of all outstanding debt securities designated as Series A, including the Series A ETRACS ETNs, issued by UBS AG prior to the transfer date. Any UBS ETRACS ETNs issued after the transfer date have been or will be designated as Series B, including the six new products launched today, and do not have the benefit of the co-obligation..."

The issuer of both MORL and MRRL is UBS AG. As described in the press release, UBS Switzerland AG became a co-obligor of MORL because of a transfer by UBS AG to UBS Switzerland AG of specified assets. The creation of the Series B ETNs such as MRRL has the effect of restoring the original status, at least for the Series B ETNs, where the ETRACS ETNs are solely obligations of UBS AG. The reason for UBS Switzerland AG was to comply in advance with the "too big to fail" regulations that were being enacted by the Swiss government.

UBS tweeted:

“Today, UBS is taking another significant step towards improving the resolvability of the Group and substantially complying, well ahead of schedule, with Swiss Too-big-to-fail requirements.”

and issued a press release on June 14, 2015:

UBS announces successful implementation of UBS Switzerland AG "...With the implementation of UBS Switzerland AG, UBS has taken another substantial step to improve the resolvability of the Group in response to regulatory requirements affecting the entire banking industry. UBS Switzerland AG is now operating as a fully-owned banking subsidiary of UBS AG with its own banking license. As part of the changes to UBS's legal structure, UBS AG's Retail & Corporate and Wealth Management businesses booked in Switzerland have been transferred to UBS Switzerland AG, effective June 14.."

The removal of UBS Switzerland AG as a co-obligor, does not in my view, impair the creditworthiness of the Series B ETRACS ETNs as they are still obligations of the parent UBS AG. They are economically identical. However, the creation of the series B ETNs and subsequent suspension of sales of some new Series A ETRACS ETNs had created some arbitrage opportunities.

MRRL is essentially an identical twin to MORL. Until September 6, 2018, MORL and MRRL usually traded very close to each other and to their net indicative (asset) value, which is identical for both. The price relationship between MORL and MRRL changed after September 6, 2018. UBS then announced that they would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. While typically called "shares," ETNs are actually notes. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement. However, MORL began trading far above MRRL (and the net asset value of both). The spread between MORL and MRRL eventually widened out to $0.97 on September 17, 2018.

This enormous spread prompted my article "Sell MORL, Buy MRRL," which noted:

...Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL...

The spread between MORL and MRRL narrowed dramatically soon after the article appeared on Seeking Alpha. The spread has bounced around since then, with MORL generally trading higher than MRRL. The chart below shows the MORL-MRRL spread for the period after September 6, 2018. On June 26, 2019, the spread closed at an all-time high of $1.45. The spread bounced around after that, until the period where major brokerage firms began to adapt zero commissions, in light blue. I do not think the decline in the spread, was unrelated to the zero commissions.

I generally never consider arbitrage transactions when the transactions costs would likely be more than half of the potential gain from the transaction. Transaction costs include commissions and bid/ask spreads. When dealing with small holdings, it is usually the commissions that are the bulk of the transaction costs. I had a number of small MORL positions, that I never considered switching into MRRL or Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) even when the spreads were at very high levels, since commissions made such arbitrage trades uneconomic. I think the collapse of the MORL-MRRL spread was prompted by many holders who were holding MORL, but had held off on switching to MRRL, because they were unwilling to incur the commissions that such switching would entail.

The impact of the zero commissions on the spreads involving 2X Leveraged ETNs was discussed in The Implications Of The Collapse In The MORL-MRRL Spread. There was a question as to whether the collapse in the spread was a temporary phenomenon, that would reverse once those small holders were finished executing the trades out of MORL and into MRRL. However, the UBS press releases described above seem to have eliminated the spreads between the old and new 2X Leveraged ETNs. It appears that the prospect that old UBS Series A ETRACS will be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value, now outweighs the positive impact on the prices of the suspensions of new sales of the old UBS Series A ETRACS.

The chart below shows the spread from the period after September 6, 2018 through to November 29, 2019, when the spread closed at a negative .04. The light blue shading shows where zero commissions began and the darker blue shows where the UBS press releases were announced.

MORL - MRRL, Zero Commissions, UBS Press Release

While the saying "never say never" may apply, it looks like the prospect of the old UBS Series A ETRACS will be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value, means that the spreads may disappear as both the old and new UBS Series A and B ETRACS, will both trade very close to their net indicative (asset) values.

Outlook for the 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs

I still believe that the macroeconomic conditions still favor mREITs and especially the new 2X mREIT Leveraged ETNs. I have written about a portfolio where the most important constraint is to only include securities with current yields above 15%. Other constraints are the typical retail IRA account restrictions which preclude the use of short-selling, margin borrowing, most options strategies and futures contracts. Some brokerage firms also impose additional constraints on IRA accounts. I suspect that there are many individuals, particularly those either partially or totally retired, who either have somewhat similar constraints or they might possibly benefit from adopting them. There is nothing magic about the 15%+ current yield threshold. Originally, in 2001, it was a 10% current yield threshold. It reached 30% in 2008 and 60% in March 2009.

MORL later MRRL, and REML have been the core instruments in my 15%+ current yield constrained portfolio. These are 2x-leveraged mREITs High-Yield ETNs. Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, in order to meet the 15%+ constraint, my primary investment focus in the quest for 15%+ current yield has been and is, on 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs.

As described in my 2013 Seeking Alpha article, "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs," my macroeconomic rationale for investing in MORL - the only 2x leveraged mREIT ETN in existence at that time - was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That was one reason I concluded that interest rates would be relatively lower for longer than most market participants were predicting.

Another reason for my view that interest rates would not increase as much as the consensus, was based on the premise that the Federal Reserve was not artificially reducing interest rates, as most believed, but rather keeping rates higher than a free market in risk-free securities would otherwise result in. This was put forth in another 2013 Seeking Alpha article: "Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs." Thus, originally I focused only on securities with significant interest rate risk but not much credit risk.

The current economic situation would seem to favor "carry trades" where most of the risk comes from the possibility that short-term rates spike upwards. At this point in time, the possibility that short-term rates spike upwards in the near term is extraordinarily low. Federal Reserve officials have made it clear that it is highly unlikely that they will be raising their target short-term rates.

In business cycle terms, even though the expansion is at a record length, current conditions do not favor any tightening by the Federal Reserve. Unemployment is very low, although there is some question about the data. Real GDP growth is running about 2%. My view is that two opposing forces are contributing to the current economic conditions. First, is the harm to the world economy by the tariffs instigated by Trump. These are making almost everyone in the world poorer on balance. Some countries and some people more than others. In America, the weakness caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise consumer prices, above what free markets would produce, are offset by the stimulus provided by the trillion dollar Federal Budget deficits.

The trillion-dollar Federal Budget deficits could be characterized as boosting private sector income and wealth today, possibly at the expense of future generations. Additionally, the rollback of environmental regulations could also be characterized as boosting private sector income and wealth today, also possibly at the expense of future generations. Whatever one's view of the climate change issue, clearly switching away from fossil fuels to alternatives, makes almost everyone in the world poorer on balance. An example is coal that provided 27.5% of America's electricity in 2018.

About 60,000 people are employed in coal mining (including both thermal and metallurgical). Wind and solar combined provided 8% of America's electricity in 2018. Some claim that over a million people are employed in wind and solar combined. Certainly in terms of productivity, output per hours worked, which is the ultimate source of increases in private sector income and wealth, regulations requiring switching from coal to wind and solar reduce efficiency and productivity and hence, the rollback of those environmental regulations increases efficiency and productivity, at least in the short-run.

The negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs and the positive impacts of both fiscal stimulus from the trillion dollar deficits and rollback of environmental regulations, impact different segments of the population differently. More important, is the fact that different segments of the population are very different in their ability to offset the negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs.

The segments of the population whose wealth and income is primarily derived from labor, are mostly unable to offset the negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs. They generally must pay the higher prices that tariffs cause for all products made from steel and aluminum, and many items that come from China such as bicycles and Christmas tree ornaments. Furthermore, the reductions in productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise input prices, reduce the ability of most workers to obtain higher wages from their private sector employers.

For those segments of the population whose wealth and income is primarily derived from investments, it is much easier to offset the reductions in productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise consumer and input prices. For many investors the low interest rates, caused in many cases worldwide by actions of central banks, in response to the reductions in economic activity, productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions, boost the value of their fixed-income secuities. Lower interest rates also lift equity prices.

One group of investors that particularly benefits by low short-term rates are those engaged in carry trade type strategies. A carry trade is a trading strategy that involves borrowing at a low interest rate and investing in an asset that provides a higher rate of return. Buying 2X mREIT Leveraged ETNs is a carry trade, that does entail the risk of negative equity, as is the case when someone explicitly borrows money for the purpose of buying an investment asset with borrowed proceeds. The asset could decline so much and so fast that the value of the investment asset is less than the amount owed, thus the investor may have to come up with additional funds to repay the amount borrowed.

With ETNs not financed with borrowed funds, the worst that could happen is they go to zero, but they cannot create a liability for the investor. While 2X mREIT Leveraged ETNs have some advantages over buying fixed-income securities with borrowed funds, such as no possibility of the position having negative equity, there are some other things to consider.

One consideration is that, in contrast to many fixed-income securities, it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity. They will pay whatever the net indicative (asset) value is at the maturity date. That is not as scary as it might sound.

As is explained in "Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%":

...That the net indicative (asset) value and dividends from a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN should be expected to decline over time can be a cause of concern or even scary. However, understanding that this is due to the fact that expenses and fees are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, should alleviate some of the concern. Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

Lower LIBOR rates would alleviate this concern, since, at current levels, the implicit LIBOR interest expense comprises most of the total expenses and fees that are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN.

The prospect of weaker economic growth has already caused the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, much sooner than many had forecast during the last 8 years. The next move by the Federal Reserve might be to further lower rates.

As was discussed in "Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs," a French court ordered Switzerland's largest bank, UBS, to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008. Also relevant is that UBS is the sole source of the interest and principal payments made by the ETNs it sponsors. The ETNs are notes and, thus, obligations of UBS.

Even without any enforcement action, UBS could suffer such credit losses in a severe economic downturn, so as to impair their ability to pay their obligations to the holders of 2X leveraged ETNs. Another concern relating to UBS is the negative interest rates in Europe. UBS is the world's largest asset manager. The negative interest rates have caused UBS to charge large clients a fee to keep cash in their accounts. Some such investors have already taken their cash out of UBS and have literally put pallets filled with 500 euro notes into vaults.

Analysis Of The December 2019 MORL And MRRL Dividend Projection

My projected December 2019 MORL and MRRL monthly dividend of $0.0546 is a function of the calendar. Most of the MORL and MRRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL and MRRL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the $0.0546 MORL and MRRL dividend paid in December 2019 will be a "small month" dividend.

As can be seen in Table I at the end of the article, only four of the MORL and MRRL components - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) - now pay dividends monthly. Only one of the quarterly payers: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR), will have an ex-date in November 2019. Thus, it will contribute to the dividend paid in December 2019. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

The Table I below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the contribution to the dividend for the MORL and MRRL components that will contribute to the December 2019 dividend.

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as an ETN like MORL or MRRL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Analysis Of The December 2019 REML Dividend Projection

My projected December 2019 REML monthly dividend of $0.0924 is a function of the calendar. As is the case with MORL and MRRL, most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL and MRRL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the $0.2487 REML dividend paid in December 2019 will be a "small month" dividend.

As can be seen in Table II at the end of the article, only five of the REML components - AGNC Investment Corp., Colony Credit Real Estate, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) and Dynex Capital Inc. - now pay dividends monthly. Two of the quarterly payers. will have ex-dates in November 2019. Thus, they will contribute to the dividend paid in December 2019. Those two are: Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and iStar Inc (STAR). Table II shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the December 2019 dividend.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is a fund based on the same index as REML, rather than a note and does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions And Recommendations

Investors are in a much better position to offset the reduction in wealth and income resulting from the tariffs and trade restrictions enacted so far, than non-investors. Carry trades such as those involving 2x Leveraged High-Yield mREIT-based ETNs seem a good way to offset such reductions in income. There is some risk that trade restrictions could dramatically increase and cause much more harm than has taken place. Trump has threatened a major increase in tariffs if an intermediate agreement with China is not implemented. As Reuters reported on September 26, 2019:

The supreme court of world trade is close to breakdown after the United States turned down a last-ditch petition to reappoint one of the four remaining judges at the World Trade Organization. U.S. President Donald Trump has railed against the WTO judges, who have the final say on trade disputes. His ambassador in Geneva has accused them of overstepping their authority, breaking their own rules and interfering in U.S. laws. Three judges are needed for each case and all 164 WTO members must comply with their rulings. The WTO normally has seven judges but after a U.S. campaign to block appointments and reappointments only four remained. Wednesday’s meeting of the WTO’s dispute settlement body was the last chance of reprieve for Shree Baboo Chekitan Servansing, a trade judge from Mauritius, before his term expires on Sept. 30..."

If Trump succeeds in preventing the WTO from settling disputes, it could eventually bring a breakdown in the whole world trading system that has brought such prosperity since the victorious allies set it up after World War II. That could be a tremendous risk to the equity markets and could also harm fixed-income securities that have credit risk

My view is that Trump's removal would be a significant positive for the equity markets. In Nixon's case, there were never any articles of impeachment actually enacted and thus no trial. Nixon resigned and was given a full pardon by President Ford. Given the focus over the last year, regarding the issue over whether a sitting president can be indicted, a Trump resignation, in return for full pardon cannot be totally ruled out. As with Nixon, if the facts lead some of Trump's most ardent supporters to urge his resignation, this could spare the country and financial markets the turmoil of a trial. Of course, then the country and financial markets might start to worry about the possibility of the Democrats enacting some of the harmful policies and social programs that have been tried and, in many cases, subsequently rejected in Europe.

On balance, I still tend to believe that the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds, above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This will eventually result in an over-investment cycle with a recession, and that should ultimately be very good for the mREITs and 2X-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs. Some market participants recently seem not to believe that a possible recession will necessarily be good for mREITs.

I believe that this misperception by the markets mostly present a buying opportunity, and I am adding to my holdings of MRRL and REML. However, there are some real reasons why some market participants might be correct in their pessimistic perception of how mREITs will behave in a recession. This suggests diversification may be even more important than usual. In any case, it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

The phenomena of the old 2x leveraged high-yield ETN trading significantly above its net indicative (asset) value, after new sales are suspended, while the new one trades very close to its net indicative (asset) value, may be ending as UBS redeems the old ETNs at net asset value. This means that the holders of the old 2x leveraged high-yield ETN probably will not receive a windfall when new sales of it are suspended.

Table I: MORL and MRRL Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc. NLY 13.11 9/27/2019 0.25 q American Capital Agency Corp. AGNC 9.04 16.54 11/27/2019 0.16 m 0.0236 Starwood Property Trust Inc. STWD 7.03 9/27/2019 0.48 q New Residential Investment Corp. NRZ 6.47 10/2/2019 0.5 q Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO 5.02 9/27/2019 0.4 q Chimera Investment Corp. CIM 4.97 9/26/2019 0.5 q Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. BXMT 4.87 9/27/2019 0.62 q Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR 4.51 9/26/2019 0.45 q MFA Financial Inc. MFA 4.49 9/27/2019 0.2 q Ladder Capital Corp. LADR 4.24 9/9/2019 0.34 q PennyMac Mortgage Investment PMT 4.2 10/10/2019 0.47 q Apollo Commercial Real Estate ARI 4.13 9/27/2019 0.46 q Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. HASI 3.9 10/2/2019 0.335 q Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ABR 3.66 15.16 11/14/2019 0.30 q 0.0195 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. NYMT 3.53 9/18/2019 0.2 q Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. - A CLNC 3.03 13.25 12/30/2019 0.1 m 0.0062 Redwood Trust Inc. RWT 2.56 9/13/2019 0.3 q Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT 2.1 10/2/2019 0.42 q ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. ARR 2.02 17.26 12/13/2019 0.17 m 0.0054 Capstead Mortgage Corp. CMO 1.34 9/27/2019 0.12 q Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. WMC 1.24 9/27/2019 0.31 q Ready Capital Corp. RC 1.16 9/27/2019 0.40 q Kkr Real Estate Finance Trust KREF 1.15 10/2/2019 0.42 q AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. MITT 1.14 9/27/2019 0.45 q Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc. TRTX 1.09 9/26/2019 0.43 q

Table II: REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc. 17.09% 9/27/2019 0.25 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp. 12.08% 17.32 11/27/2019 0.16 m 0.0530 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. 8.62% 10/2/2019 0.5 q STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc. 8.55% 9/27/2019 0.48 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. 4.52% 9/27/2019 0.4 q MFA MFA Financial Inc. 4.44% 9/27/2019 0.2 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp. 4.41% 9/26/2019 0.5 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 4.33% 9/27/2019 0.62 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 4.04% 9/27/2019 0.46 q IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 3.26% 9/26/2019 0.45 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.82% 10/10/2019 0.47 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 2.70% 10/2/2019 0.335 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp. 2.54% 9/9/2019 0.34 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc. 2.26% 9/13/2019 0.3 q NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 2.10% 9/18/2019 0.2 q ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 1.73% 15.16 11/14/2019 0.30 q 0.0163 GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.45% 10/2/2019 0.42 q TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 1.44% 9/26/2019 0.43 q ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 1.43% 17.26 12/13/2019 0.17 m 0.0067 STAR iStar Inc. 1.07% 12.99 11/15/2019 0.1 q 0.0039 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp. 1.03% 9/27/2019 0.12 q EFC Ellington Financial Inc. 0.81% 18.11 11/27/2019 0.14 m 0.0030 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. 0.75% 9/27/2019 0.31 q MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.73% 9/27/2019 0.45 q KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0.72% 10/2/2019 0.42 q RC Ready Capital Corp. 0.71% 9/27/2019 0.40 q ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. 0.60% 9/27/2019 0.33 q DX Dynex Capital Inc. 0.56% 16.89 11/21/2019 0.15 m 0.0024 JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc. 0.56% 5.68 9/30/2019 0.35 q ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.51% 5.68 11/27/2019 0.08 m 0.0034 XAN Exantas Capital Corp. 0.51% 9/27/2019 0.25 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. 0.48% 9/27/2019 0.1 q AJX Great Ajax Corp. 0.38% 15.23 11/14/2019 0.32 q 0.0038 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. 0.31% 9/27/2019 0.4 q AI Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 0.30% 9/27/2019 0.225 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.14% 9/27/2019 0.28 q

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, REML, MRRL, AGNC, ORC, REM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.