S&P 500 Resumes Setting Records During Thanksgiving Week

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) resumed setting records during Thanksgiving Week 2019, achieving a new high of 3,153.63 on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, before cooling off with the turkey dinner leftovers after the holiday to close the week at 3,140.98.

That puts the S&P 500 right in the middle of our newly added redzone forecast range, which assumes investors will remain primarily focused on the distant future quarter of 2020-Q3 from November 26, 2019, through January 7, 2020.

As for why investors would focus on that particular future quarter, that has a lot to do with the anticipated timing of the Federal Reserve's next change to the Federal Funds rate. The CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates that investors are currently giving better-than-even odds of a quarter point rate cut being announced by the end of September 2020.

The same can't be said for foreign stock markets however, where a number of representatives from various nation's central banks made similar statements during Thursday that they had to backtrack from on Friday.

