The Golden Age Of American Mega Cap Growth Stocks

During the past six years, the largest growth companies, all American based, have significantly outperformed. This has driven overall stock market gains.

In this article I will talk first about why most of these mega cap growth companies are American, why they outperformed, and whether they should be broken up. A summary of each company, including why it outperformed and the issues they face will be provided. I will finish by determining whether mega cap growth stocks will continue to outperform.

It has been well known for quite some time that you can beat the stock market, at least for a while, if you can find an anomaly in the market. Studies over the years have found dozens of anomalies. These include small cap stocks, value stocks, the January Effect, momentum, insider buys, stock buybacks and numerous others. No anomaly works indefinitely. What often happens is investors find out about them and pile in and the anomalies eventually get traded away. I personally benefited from two anomalies, small cap and value. In my case it was deep value. Both together worked very well over a 20 year period ending in 2013. Since 2013, both of these factors have been underperformers and I have had to drill down deeper to maintain good returns.

If you look at the returns on small caps and value stocks over the past five years or so, they have not done poorly. I actually do not believe small caps have been over traded, though value almost certainly has. There is something else going on that explains their under-performance. I believe we are in a golden age of American mega cap growth stocks. Stocks such as the FAANGS stocks [Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)] and others such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have done extraordinarily well despite already being huge. The law of large numbers has not stopped them as has happened in the past, and may even be helping them. All are IT related. However, not all IT related mega caps are enjoying strong growth. Others such as Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) have stagnated.

The original FANG stocks had accelerating outperformance to the S&P 500 from 2014 until about mid-2018, when things started getting choppier.

Apple's rise started earlier but has continued up strongly since 2014.

The largest companies in the world by market cap is shown above during 2019. Five of the six largest market cap stocks in the world are American IT oriented growth stocks.

The outperformance of all growth stocks accelerated starting around 2014.

America's Edge

What is interesting is that with few exceptions (such as Alibaba), all of the mega cap growth stocks are American. In the case of Alibaba, it simply applied things first developed in the U.S. into its own huge market. Is there something in the water here in the U.S. leading to this surge? Yes, I believe there is. Last year I wrote an article titled America's Edge: Yes America Is Still Great Here's How. This article detailed 12 areas the U.S. leads the world. These include the following.

1. Innovation - Despite having 4.3% of the world's population, over 50% of all inventions the past 20 years have been in the U.S. A lot of that is coming from our mega cap growth stocks.

2. Better Universities - There is a reason millions of the best foreign students go to U.S. universities. Many stay here and add to our economy.

3. Immigration - We still lead the world in immigration. Immigrants tend to work hard to take advantage of the opportunities in the U.S. Some become CEOs such as Elon Musk and Indra Nooyi.

4. Capital - We have by far the largest capital markets. In fact, the value of our stock market is almost as large as the rest of the world combined. Our bond market and banking system are also the largest.

5. Startups- Startups are more prevalent here than anywhere else. What helps new businesses and large ones entering new markets is the scale of the U.S. market, free enterprise protections, and access to talented employees and capital.

6. Infrastructure- Don't believe the criticisms here. Our roads, airports, ports, transportation and utilities are world class. Power outages are rare.

7. Military - The U.S. has by far the strongest, best funded military. This has led to numerous innovations to upgrade weapons and infrastructure. It also means more business for corporations.

8. Stability - Despite the current political divide, our government is more stable than most. We only have two significant political parties, which is unusual. There is a very strong rule of law, freedom of the press, and a system of checks and balances.

9. Culture - U.S. culture has had the most influence on the rest of the world. However, there is also a corporate culture that has developed that involves non-discrimination, no harassment, teamwork, and well defined opportunities.

10. Charity - America is by far the most charitable nation

11. Natural Resources - The U.S. is blessed with natural resources and has most of what it needs available domestically. Our farmland is also among the best in the world.

The twelfth reason is our large cap corporations. They are also my number one reason for America's edge. I will spend the next section of this article talking about them. But it starts with American innovation, so let's go there first.

Why is innovation so strong in the U.S. versus elsewhere? First of all, we have a strong patent and patent protection system. Companies that innovate get paid and have recourse to sue if their IP is taken without compensation. This is a big reason the Chinese have not come close to matching us despite all their efforts. Secondly, we are importing highly skilled and highly motivated immigrants. They have to be highly motivated if willing to leave their homeland, friends and families to come here. Thirdly, our brand of capitalism allows an unlimited payoff. There is no cap to how much a person or company can be paid from executing on a good idea. Fourthly, the payoff is bigger here than elsewhere due to the size of our economy, the largest in the world by far. Fifth, we are willing to pay what it takes to get qualified people to carry out the research and for management. We just pay more. The highest paying fields are IT and medical, the same fields where most of the innovation is. Finally, we are more willing to take risks. This is due to the potential payoff just mentioned but it's also part of our culture as it is praised. Private equity is willing to lose a lot of money funding good ideas in order to invest in one that makes it big.

Why American Corporations Outperform

I will start by talking about U.S. corporations in general and why they far outperform the world. Then in the next section why mega cap growth stocks (mostly American) have outperformed recently.

The twelfth American edge I listed above is large corporations. As mentioned above, despite having 4.3% of the world's population, our corporations have almost as much market value as the rest of the world combined. In fact, of the 12 items I listed, I believe our corporations and especially our large ones are the biggest reason for our outperformance. That is a very minority view, so let me explain.

American large and midsized corporations lead the world in innovation, return on investment and profit margins. Innovation was discussed above. There is a reason for this, many actually. We have a corporate culture in this country not matched anywhere else in its strength and size. We believe in the most powerful factor in economics, the profit incentive. We pay our executives more and in return we get more qualified executives who work harder. Many like Elon Musk and Indra Nooyi immigrated here because of the opportunity. They work longer hours and develop strong communication skills. Our universities teach them problem solving which they apply to the situations they face.

One thing investors around the world like about American corporations is you can trust the numbers. Yes, there are occasional restatements required, but it is much less than in emerging and frontier markets. It is also because our auditors, SEC, IRS and others are looking so closely. Trusting the numbers is a big issue for the Chinese at the moment as detailed in the documentary The China Hustle.

Corporations have also become a force for common good. Most now have strong policies for inclusion and diversity. This is not just about doing the right thing. Diversity benefits corporations by providing a larger universe of qualified workers, more diverse input, and lines companies up better with customers. The workplace in large and midsized corporations is much less prone to harassment than people get elsewhere. This is due to policies put in place the last 20 years at almost all such companies. We can argue that a lot of this was in response to laws and lawsuits, but that is beside the point. Corporations are bucking the climate in Washington on the environment and in social issues such as LGBT rights.

Our large corporations are strong, deep in executive talent, innovative and motivated to the point that it will be hard for our governments to mess it up. However, policies such as limiting immigration, heavy regulation, excessive litigation, and high taxes can all do damage.

Why Mega Cap Growth Has Outperformed

We are in a new age of growth. Major advances in recent years that have led to resurgent growth are detailed below.

1. Automation - This improves productivity

2. Outsourcing - Everything can now be outsourced including IT, HR, finance, manufacturing and procurement. This makes it easier to startup a business or product line.

3. Online - Instant communication and information has sped everything up

4. Logistics - A whole asset light industry has sprung up to lower costs and speed up shipping

5. Software - The amount of functions made more efficient with software keeps growing

6. Workforce - More college graduates are available

7. Cloud - IT has become more efficient

8. Artificial Intelligence- AI is helping in many areas such as pricing, targeted marketing, detecting fraud, and predicting consumers.

Add these items to the advantages previously listed and there has been an explosion of growth. This growth is widespread but primarily focused in two areas, information technology and healthcare. It is no accident that all of the mega cap growth companies discussed in this article are IT related.

American Mega Cap Outperformance

The next question then is, why are American mega cap companies significantly outperforming? After all, the law of large numbers usually leads to slower growth for mega caps. That has certainly been true in the past. Even today many mega caps such as Exxon, GM and IBM grow slowly if at all.

Reasons for the outperformance of mega cap IT related growth companies such as, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google and Salesforce.com (FAANGS) are summarized below.

1. Innovation - In the past, large corporations became bogged down in bureaucracy, and less nimble. The FAANGS have hired the best and brightest and spent big on R&D. They have also sped up the decision making process.

2. Moat- All of the FAANGS have a massive moat that not only protects them from competition but also leads to sustainable growth. They have built these moats over many years. It would be very hard for competitors move past them.

3. Earnings and revenue growth - Stocks in the intermediate and long term move primarily based on earnings growth. Rapid growth stocks also move based on revenue growth. The FAANGS have enjoyed stellar earnings and revenue growth despite their size.

4. Risk taking- Most of the FAANGS have had major failures showing they are willing to take risks.

5. Leadership- They have created, or were early movers, in whole new industries.

6. Long term planning- The FAANGS continue to pour money into moonshots, projects such as self-driving cars that won't payoff for years.

7. Well capitalized- All of the FAANGS have solid balance sheets. This allows them to finance all of their projects, whether moon shots or current growth. They can afford to have failures.

8. Scale of the domestic market - The U.S. consumer and business markets are the largest in the world. This means a company can become world class just operating in the domestic market. They can then use the knowhow, scale, and profits to expand internationally.

9. Disruption- Each of the FAANGS have heavily disrupted entire industries including; Apple (personal computers, phones, music) Google (search, videos, phone software), Netflix (TV), Amazon (shopping, cloud storage) Facebook (Socializing) Salesforce.com (cloud software).

10. Top talent- Twenty years ago, the top college graduates were going to Wall Street and making money for themselves. Today, they go to rapidly growing, disruptive companies such as the FAANGS and expand our economy.

11. The IT industry- It is no accident that all of these companies are in the IT industry. That is where the greatest advances are occurring along with healthcare. The surprise is why there aren't more healthcare companies on this list. The growth in these two industries reflect the change in the U.S. from manual labor to using your mind. We outsource the labor intensive manufacturing and focus on the higher value areas such as innovation, capital, marketing and management.

12. Less issues- The FAANGS are all newer companies that have few of the legacy issues older companies have such as unions, environmental issues and pensions. They also have less capital expenses, factories, inventories and other items that require funding.

Should We Break Them Up?

There has been a growing call to break up the largest tech growth companies. My response is…Absolutely Not!

For some reason, in this country we don't like big. Whether it's big government, wealthy people or big corporations. It probably has something to with our rugged individualism, but envy plays a role too. The left wing is using envy as their calling card to entice voters in this election cycle, making big corporations an issue. Large corporations are often criticized for profiteering, reducing competition and damage to the environment. However, a strong case can be made that large corporations are the backbone of our economy and our society. Not only do they provide the best paying jobs, they are increasingly leading us in positive social change too.

Socialist presidential candidates such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have called for our largest growth companies to be broken up. This would cause a lot more damage than good for the following reasons.

1. National Champions - The FAANGS are our national champions. Every other country in the world would absolutely love to have them. They are one of the main reasons we lead the world in so many categories including good jobs, innovation, capital, immigration, universities and inclusion. We weaken them, we weaken ourselves.

2. How do you break them up? - How do you break up any of the FAANGS in such a way that improves anything? They each dominate in areas that can't be broken up. How do you break up an internet search, smart phone, or social media site?

3. Capitalism means no limits - Part of what has made America great is the concept of no limits. This has led to the innovation, risk taking, immigration and capital that we have. There has been talk recently by certain Socialist presidential candidates of punishing the wealthy with taxes. That has not worked elsewhere. Wealth taxes were tried in several European countries and terminated. Hurting our growth companies means hurting the jobs creators of some of our best jobs.

4. Stock market gains - These mega cap growth stocks have played a large part in our stock market gains since the last recession, and especially the last six years. They have increased our national wealth considerably. They are a major reason our stock market has outperformed the world during that period. This has led to increased wealth for most people with a 401K, pension, mutual funds, ETFs or stock portfolios.

While I do not believe we should break up our National Champions, we do need to insure fair competition, privacy, and limit abuses. This is the same for all companies. Google in particular has been criticized and paid fines for anti-competitive practices. Its search algorithms affect so many that minor changes can have big impacts. Amazon has correctly been criticized for underpricing to gain market share. Facebook has allowed fake news on a scale that influenced the last presidential election. However, breaking them up does not help with any of that.

The pushback overseas is also picking up. The Europeans and Chinese want their own champions. They are pushing back with fines and limitations. We need to protect our National Champions, not hurt them.

Individual Mega Cap Stocks

For each of the FAANGS I will summarize why they have enjoyed sustainable rapid growth. I have not included Microsoft, though it would certainly be included by some. Microsoft has not recently had the amount of major disruptions the others listed here have but has resumed stronger growth due to pricing power in its older office suite and growth in cloud services where it trails Amazon.

1. Facebook

Facebook did not create the first social media website. There was America Online, Geocities, Prodigy and others. It disrupted them with a superior site (Facebook) that overwhelmed what came before. Along the way it became an integral way in which people around the world communicate. What used to happen through phone calls and letters now also happens more on Facebook, email and texting. Facebook's dominant and sticky website has allowed it to become the second largest internet advertising website after Google. Facebook has become so large that what happens there matters. Controversies include fake news, privacy, conspiracy theories, and too much advertising. Facebook has added significant resources to fight fake news. While younger people are moving away from Facebook, the company still captures them through its Instagram social media site. Facebook also is in the texting business through WhatsApp.

Facebook hopes to continue growth by investing in areas such as artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, and global connectivity. Recent new businesses included Facebook News, a dating site, Workplace (a Facebook for work), and $1 billion for TV shows. Another initiative, a crypto-currency called Libra has faced significant political pushback. Revenue growth continues to be brisk at 27.5% in the first 9 months of 2019.

In my opinion, the core Facebook website is probably running out of runway for growth and the new initiatives are increasingly important. Advertising, the biggest revenue source, is starting to get crowded on the screen. None of the new initiatives look like they can move the needle anytime soon. With a current PE ratio of over 30, it appears expensive.

2. Apple

Apple is perhaps the most innovative company since the days of Thomas Edison's lab. They created the PC, the smart phone, apps, the tablet, the smart watch, and changed the way we buy music and take pictures. The smart phone in particular changed the phone into a mobile internet device. Apple is also less controversial than Facebook, Amazon and Google in part due to its privacy policy. Its largest product, providing over half its profits, is the smart phone. While only the world's third largest smart phone maker, it is by far the most profitable due to having more features.

The biggest issue with Apple has long been a dependence on high margin hardware sales. Sales growth of its largest product the smart phone in particular has stopped. That product has a huge profit margin for a hardware product that requires continued major innovation to keep customers buying new ones, and from going elsewhere. Apple is slowly moving away from a dependence on hardware sales through expanding its ecosystem of software and services. These include apps, music sales, software, original TV content. Sales actually dropped 2% in the year ended September 28, 2019, though service sales increased 17%. Earnings were flat year over year. Apple currently has a PE ratio of just over 20 which is a lot for a no growth company with a currently mostly mature product line.

3. Amazon

Amazon has disrupted and dominates two businesses that continue to have significant growth. Those are online retail and the cloud through Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon has had less success overseas with its online retail than in the U.S. It also probably loses money on its own online sales, but more than makes up for that with profits from third party sales and fulfillment. While it was criticized heavily in the past for low or no profits, that has changed in recent years as AWS in particular has taken off. Amazon is famous for its failures, which Jeff Bezos actually takes pride in. That only shows its willingness to take risks. There remains a significant runway for growth in all three of its main businesses; online retail, online third party sales and fulfillment and AWS. It continues to outpace other online retailers with faster shipping, free shipping, more selection and pricing. It has its own ecosystem through membership in Amazon Prime. Other initiatives for growth include the acquisition of Whole Foods, Twitch, prescription drugs, Ring, and Alexa.

Amazon has faced pushback for anti-competitive practices such as underpricing, labor issues and privacy abuses. The anti-Trump slant of the Washington Post (owned personally by CEO Bezos) may have cost some military business to AWS recently. It is addressing some of the issues but privacy will likely become a bigger issue. Meanwhile, the traditional bricks and mortar retailers have found online religion and become more competitive there.

Revenue growth was 20% for the 9 months ended September 30, 2019 and earnings per share increased 17%. The PE ratio is about 80 which is high for a company growing 20%. However, it is clear that earnings are significantly reduced by growth initiatives. I believe that Amazon is fairly priced based on the growth.

4. Netflix

While not as large with regard to market capitalization as the others on this list, Netflix has had similar growth and disruption. It started out as a DVD rental service but pivoted to video streaming once the technology existed to implement it. Video streaming has disrupted the television and cable businesses by providing cheaper content. Not content just to stream content, Netflix has increasingly created its own often award winning content.

Growth remains brisk. Revenues increased 27% in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Earnings per share grew more slowly at 18% as the company spent heavily to support growth. Future growth is expected to come more from international. Like the other FAANGS, Netflix is running into increased obstacles to growth. In their case its increased direct streaming competition from Disney, Hulu, Apple and Amazon among others.

The stock is trading at a PE ratio of close to 100. That is expected to decline to around 60 in 2020 helped by a recent price increase. Netflix appears to have a significant runway for growth but is expensive. It appears to be fairly valued.

5. Alphabet (Google)

Alphabet dominates what has become one of the largest IT industries, internet search. It also dominates smart phone operating systems (Android), a product it has chosen not to monetize yet. It is far along in driverless car technology. This business, while without revenues, may already be worth over $100 billion. Alphabet owns YouTube, the largest online video service. It has an increasing cloud business that trails but competes with Amazon and Microsoft. It also dominates other services it mostly gives away such as Google Maps, Google Translate, Google Chrome. It has moved into hardware by selling smart phones, tablets and home speakers.

In recent years the company has faced increased pushback in areas such as privacy, tax avoidance, antitrust, political censorship, and search neutrality. It has faced fines, particularly from the Europeans for privacy and anti-trust. The U.S. government has also announced an investigation into anti-trust. Several far left presidential candidates have called for Google to be broken up. To this point, none of this appears to have slowed it down. The strength of the original search business allows it to spend billions on other growth areas. As a result, earnings are understated.

Revenues for the first nine months of 2019 increased 19% and earnings per share increased by 9%. EPS is expected to increase 17% next year. The PE ratio is currently about 28. Based on the growth, and understated earnings I believe Alphabet is a solid core holding with plenty of growth ahead.

6. Saleforce.com

Salesforce.com was an early mover and the largest player in cloud based software. Investors love a recurring income revenue model as it is much more stable than other revenue models. Software is also generally a sticky business as it can be tricky to convert to another software system. Salesforce is a simpler business than the other FAANGS, pretty much sticking to cloud based software. Salesforce has faced less criticisms and obstacles than the other FAANGS.

Revenue growth is starting to slow but remains brisk at 23% for the six months ended July 31, 2019. It claims its addressable markets are growing at about 13% per year. The company has a small profit margin versus other software companies due to growth initiatives which include massive spending on sales and marketing and R&D. It currently trades for about ten times revenues which is relatively high for a company with its growth. There is the risk that at some point investors will want to see more profits, as has happened recently with other growth companies. It appears to be priced for perfection but has shown little sign of misfiring.

Can the Outperformance Continue?

Based on my review of each of the FAANGS above, my best guess is the outperformance of American Mega Cap stocks is nearing an end. A combination of declining runway for growth for their biggest business lines, increased competition and increased obstacles are starting to have an impact. Obstacles include calls for breakups, privacy concerns, anti-trust concerns and higher taxes. Growth is slowing for all of them. Anomalies that outperform the market never last forever. However, smaller American growth stocks in general may continue to outperform for the reasons I gave earlier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.