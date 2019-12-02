DNB: Norway's Largest Bank Is On Sale With A 5.5% Yield

I show you why the allegations seem relatively minor and why it might be a good time to take a long look at DNB.

Allegations of corruption seem to have done the trick however, with the bank dropping almost 10% in a day.

The largest Norwegian bank and one of the largest shipping financiers in the world, DNB, is rarely ever truly on "sale".

It seems to be a good year for writing about Scandinavian banks. Institution after institution seems to fall to some sort of allegation of misconduct. The latest in the line is DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF), the largest bank in the country of Norway.

In this article, I'll show you why I consider DNB to be a quality bank and use historical valuation metrics coupled with a quick analysis of the allegations against the bank to justify a closer look and potential investment into the company. You'll recognize the argumentative points from other similar articles on other banks - such as Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF), Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) and Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF).

DNB - By far the largest financial services group in Norway

Let's get the introduction out of the way first, for those who don't know the bank.

DNB was founded almost 200 years ago, back in 1822 as the Christiania Sparebank, and is today the largest financial services group in all of Norway. They have combined assets valued at nearly 2 trillion NOK, and they are headquartered in Oslo.

For those of you familiar with Norwegian stocks, you may already expect state ownership here - that is true. The Norwegian Ministry of Trade and Industry, together with the customers itself through a foundation, owns 34% and 10% of the bank respectively. Not a majority stake, but it may as well be one, all things considered.

Overall, DNB's banking operations are mainly found in Norway, but it's also one of the largest shipping banks in the world as well as a major player in all things energy. It has representative offices across the globe to ensure customer access to the bank's operations.

There are some significant benefits to investing in Norway and in DNB. Among them are region-leading low volatility rates and employment flexibility (in terms of labor regulations).

(Source: DNB Investor Presentation November 2019)

We can also mention that Norway is one of the richest nations in the world in terms of financial liabilities, and it owns the Sovereign Wealth Fund, also known as the oil fund.

( Source: DNB Investor Presentation November 2019)

The economic profile of Norway is certainly one of the reasons why recent investments on my part have focused strongly on the nation, coupled with appealing FX.

I'm investing heavily in companies like Europris (OTC:ERPSY), Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF), Data Respons (No Symbol), Equinor (EQNR) Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY), Orkla (OTCPK:ORKLY), Gjensidige Forsikring (OTC:GJNSF) and Atea (OTC:ATAZF). There are however several Norwegian companies I want to own where I still don't have stakes due to lack of historical undervaluation or better potentials at the time - DNB has been one of these.

DNB - Some Numbers

DNB is an extremely well-capitalized and profitable bank. Let's go with some numbers:

Maintains a >12% ROE

CET-1 ratio of almost 18% (17.9%), bringing it to near Europe-leading levels

Maintaining a >50% payout policy in terms of annual earnings (Currently over 70% including buybacks)

Cost/income ratio target of <40%, currently coming in at 40.9%.

We can also mention that the bank's RoE has proven surprisingly resilient even during downturns, including the latest financial crisis.

( Source: DNB Investor Presentation November 2019)

This steady earnings trend has flown through well when it comes to the dividend.

( Source: DNB Investor Presentation November 2019)

The bank's equity base is better than all of its peers. I speak often to relative safety, due to a number of reasons, of Swedish banks which I follow diligently. DNB puts many of these banks to shame when it comes to metrics like the leverage, and it has 2.5X the current equity base as during the last financial crisis. If a recession were to come, DNB would act as a veritable bulwark to its customers and investors.

( Source: DNB Investor Presentation November 2019)

For the past 4 years, the bank has delivered a CAGR of 4.2% and has successfully integrated several hikes of the national interest rate, with a loan and deposit growth of 3-4% per annum and delivering 9.1% net interest income increase YoY since the last hike. Unlike many European nations including Sweden, Norway does not have a negative interest rate, but has hiked the interest to nearly the level of the Fed, standing currently at 1.50%.

During these hikes back up to 1.5%, the bank has successfully grown its commission and fees Q-on-Q across more or less all business areas.

( Source: DNB Investor Presentation November 2019)

Its ambition is leveraging growth through strategic partnerships in building non-life insurance partnerships, a JV with Nordea, and developing e-banking and digital technologies (including AI) in collaboration with partners.

The bank has also seen significant success in its Asset Management segment, seeing an annual increase in AUM YoY, with investment banking services delivering 7.1% CAGR for the past 4 years. Norwegians are accumulating their wealth and the market for the segment is growing due to government incentives to do so.

Like all banks, the company is also delivering on a current in-effect cost management program, where DNB has delivered on measures such as a new organization, simplification of the non-Norwegian legal structure, automation in processes, AI and offshoring. All of this comes at a gross cost reduction of 1.5-2B NOK until 2022.

Its customers, both private and corporate, are well-diversified. In a nation like Norway, you may expect the majority to come from energy, shipping or oil. Their current portfolio, however, looks like this, with heavy exposure to secure assets in the form of real estate.

( Source: DNB Investor Presentation November 2019)

The bank has also worked to bring down its exposure to high risk/non-performing assets or holdings/EAD (Exposure at default), with the current exposure now down to 8.5% (from 11.3% back in 2017). In fact, over the past few years, DNB has become far more conservative and selective in terms of its EAD exposure, reducing Asia, North America, and Europe by nearly 80-90B NOK in only 4 years.

DNB - The market share & Takeaways

In Norway, it's even clearer than Sweden the market share dominance that the largest player has.

( Source: DNB Investor Presentation November 2019)

The secondary players in this market are Bank Norwegian (No Symbol), Handelsbanken, Storebrand Bank (OTCPK:SREDF), Sparebank 1 SMN and others. None of them come even close to DNB's market share in major segments.

The bank owns the #1 savings app in Norway. 78% of Norwegians use the DNB-owned payment services, and the top-5 most visited websites in Norway include the bank's homepage, DNB.no. Over 67% of customers use DNB's mobile banking app/services for their daily banking needs.

So - to quickly conclude here.

DNB is the undisputed leader of banking, across the board, in all of Norway. It's a profitable, ancient banking institution with excellent safeties and positive development both over the short and long term. In the event of a downturn or recession, the bank seems much safer than its peers, and Norway as a whole benefits greatly from not being part of the EU, and a stronger monetary policy/currency on par more with other nations as opposed to European nations with current negative interest rates.

So, if the bank is so good, why wasn't this the first bank I invested in and spoke about?

Well - DNB has a tendency of being chronically overvalued/"fairly" valued. Where other banks offer 7-8% yields which can be considered relatively safe or well-covered, DNB at normal valuations comes in at 4-5% yield, which in European terms is low for a financial institution, and this is added to with another metric (RoA) we will speak more about in a little while.

So let's see why DNB dropped 10% in a single day.

DNB - Corruption?

(Source: Avanza)

DNB started falling as a result of the Norwegian Economic Crime Authority, Økokrim, which has initiated an investigation regarding suspected corruption. This investigation/suspicion comes at the same time as the Icelandic fishing company Samherji (No Symbol) is suspected of bribing officials/ministers from Namibia to get access to valuable fishing contracts outside of the coasts of Namibia.

Two Namibian ministers resigned their posts after allegations of bribery from this Icelandic company. This was the result of thousands of internal corporate documents being leaked, and the bribes amount to at least 10 million USD over the course of several years. The leak was done by a former employee of the fishing company. Samherji has been fishing outside of the coast of Namibia since 2012.

So - the reason why DNB dropped 10%, or about 25 billion NOK in terms of market capitalization, is, among other things, a bribe of around somewhere $10M over the course of several years which the bank had a part in transferring. Even a cursory examination of the involved current facts indicates very clearly that the market may indeed be overreacting to this piece of news.

But before we write things off completely, I've done a bit of digging in Norwegian, Icelandic and Swedish papers and sources. (Source: DN.no, Islandsbloggen.com, DI.se, SVD.se, Verdens Gang) The following facts are also relevant to consider as risks here:

While the bribes themselves number perhaps around $10M, there are alleged transfers to off-shore tax haven accounts involving DNB of 650M NOK (Around $65M). DNB may have failed to act on warning signals which they, according to due diligence/compliance protocols, should have done.

There were clear inconsistencies regarding company ownership of Cape Cod, the company registered on the Marshall Islands used for the transactions.

There may be further inconsistencies brought to light as a result of this investigation, though the sums involved (Bribe and tax haven-related transfers) seem clearer.

So - to summarize. DNB may have acted as a transferrer of funds in an illegal laundering operation on the part of a large, Icelandic fishing company now accused of bribery and corruption. The total sum involved - and let's be generous here and assume that it may rise more - shouldn't, as of today's information, rise above $100M.

This, to me, makes the current DNB valuation interesting.

DNB - Valuation

As I said earlier - DNB is very rarely undervalued. I would go so far as to argue that compared to other financial institutions in the Nordics, it actually isn't table-poundingly undervalued now either.

However, during times when DNB climbs to a >5.2% yield in terms of share price, I try to pay attention.

When valuing banks, RoA (Return on assets) is of central importance. We may expect a "good" bank such as DNB to have a RoA of at least 1% or above - it does not. Current DNB RoA falls in the realm of other Nordic banks, and comes in at about 0.82%. Warren Buffett would, because of this, perhaps expect DNB to trade at <1X to tangible book.

However, despite this, and because of this expecting a sub-1X price/tangible book value, the bank still trades at 1.09X of tangible book, meaning according to some valuations, it could still be considered overvalued (Source: TIKR.com). When comparing the bank to other Nordic banks, its current valuation from these indices alone certainly indicates that the other banks offer better "deals" as far as potential rates of return. And in some ways, they do.

However, we cannot forget that in relation to even other Nordic banks, DNB could be considered even safer - and this warrants some type of premium for the bank, which I believe we're seeing expressed in the disparity between these otherwise typically-aligning metrics. The spread here isn't that large, of course. 1.09X tangible book isn't far above 1X - and the share may drop even further, giving us that <1X.

In terms of historical valuation, however, there certainly is an opportunity here - with valuations dropping from nearly 1.4X tangible book in late 2018.

(Source: TIKR.Com)

What I'm hoping for is a set of continuing drops that could pressure the bank's valuation back down to levels of <1X, which would justify further investment into the bank. However, this strong a drop from this alone, even just looking at what it has done to the historical price/book, to me indicates an overreaction warranting an investment.

During times of overall pressure, the lows in terms of tangible book valuation that this bank has been able to reach have been 0.87X, with a RoA of <1%. Given the bank's position in the finance world, this to me would indicate a table-pounding sort of buy.

For now, based on its tangible book value, the bank has certainly slipped into buying territory for me, and my previously unpublished Neutral stance goes to a "Bullish" and "Buy" one from here.

It could also be mentioned that in terms of earnings (P/E), the bank trades at a discount compared to its historical, 10-year average of >10X, now slipping to 9.79X because of what I view to be an unjustified overreaction. However, it also needs mentioning that other banks, such as Swedish ones, trade below this valuation, despite typical valuation metrics giving 4-5%/year earnings growth to companies at a fair value of P/E ~15.

Because of this, I would characterize DNB as a bank which, because of this recent scandal, has gone from a "fair" or "slightly overvalued" (due to its compressed RoA) valuation, down to a slightly undervalued one which due to the bank's position, safeties and results, warrants an investment.

This is the foundation of my thesis here.

Thesis

DNB to me represents a buy-and-hold-forever Financial stock. When looking at finance-sort of stocks, I usually am looking for a >6% return on yields alone, but because of this bank's quality, I'm viewing ~5.5% as perfectly acceptable here, given the potential for capital appreciation in the long run.

I view the investment in DNB perfect in part for increasing my exposure to the appealing NOK at a currently cheap price, and a possibility to lock cash away at an excellent rate of return - both due to dividends and due to potential capital appreciation in the long term.

DNB on its market occupies a position of near-absolute dominance seen in few banks across the world - at least not with regards to its safety. It has strongly-motivated state ownership (34%) and excellent dividend/buyout records. It's one of those stocks where I'd frankly be comfortable with a 5% portfolio exposure long term (only 6-7 stocks like that currently). I'll greet any further drop in valuation with joy, but I'm unwilling to simply "wait" for this opportunity to grow better. It's good enough as it is, so I'm putting some capital to work.

I think that if you hold interest in international stocks, you could do the same and take a long look at DNB here.

The only concern I'd have as an international investor is the rather unappealingly-high withholding tax - where each investor needs to look at what needs doing in order to recover the tax here.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Because of a recently-disclosed potential laundering/bribery scandal, DNB has dropped 10% in a single day. This new valuation makes DNB a "BUY" for the first time in months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNBHF, ATAZF, EQNR, ERPSY, GJNSF, NHYDY, NRBAY, ORKLY, OYIEF, SVNLF, SWDBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

