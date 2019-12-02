Home Depot: Still Great But Might Stagnate

The stock seems fully priced, and is likely going to trade sideways for the next quarter or two.

Introduction

The first article I wrote when coming back to Seeking Alpha in April was on Home Depot (HD). In that article, I stated that “I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock price increase an extra 10% this year”.

With just about a month to go in 2019, the stock is up 9.7% since I wrote my article.

That makes it look like my prediction was quite accurate, although it overlooks the fact that the stock recently dropped from $238 to its current price of $220. Management gave weaker than expected guidance, and investors had a knee jerk reaction, pushing the stock lower.

At the current price, the stock yields about 2.4%. For a long time, I’ve considered HD to be the gold standard in terms of dividend growth stocks. This hasn’t changed, but as revenue growth and earnings growth matures, I become more cautious about the rate at which the company will be able to grow its dividend over the next decade.

Nonetheless, based on my M.A.D Scores, HD has a Dividend Strength score of 97 and a Stock Strength score of 78. This article will present and discuss the factors which make me believe that HD remains a fantastic dividend stock. I wouldn’t add more at current levels however, since I fear that momentum might be turning against us.

I will first give an update of the company’s dividend profile before assessing the stock’s potential for capital appreciation from current prices.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks are first and foremost safe dividend stocks. It is essential that the dividend is well covered, that management has shown long term commitment towards paying it, and that the dividend has room to grow. This last point is even more important with stocks with lower yields and histories of growing the dividend at sky high rates. Growth is fantastic, the problem is that it is its own worst enemy. The more you grow, the harder it gets to maintain the same rate of growth, because in dollars the increase needed grows exponentially. Good dividend potential happens when there is enough room to grow the dividend at an attractive rate even if revenue growth and earnings growth come under expectations.

Dividend Safety

51% of Home Depot's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 39% of dividend stocks.

Dividends represent 41% of HD’s operating cashflow, which puts the company in front of 31% of dividend stocks.

57% of Home Depot's free cashflow are paid out as dividends, putting it ahead of 40% of dividend stocks.

01/11/2015 30/10/2016 29/10/2017 28/10/2018 03/11/2019 Dividends $2.2400 $2.6600 $3.3600 $3.9800 $5.1100 Net Income $5.33 $6.18 $7.20 $9.17 $10.06 Payout Ratio 43% 44% 47% 44% 51% Cash From Operations $7.34 $8.07 $9.88 $10.80 $12.49 Payout Ratio 31% 33% 34% 37% 41% Free Cash Flow $5.45 $6.01 $7.44 $7.90 $9.03 Payout Ratio 42% 45% 46% 51% 57%

Like I said growth is its own worst enemy, let’s look at the table above to understand this. For instance, growing at a rate of 20% per annum implies doubling every 4 years, which is what happened in the dividend these past four years, it pretty much doubled. However, there simply comes a time, when doubling free cashflow every four years becomes complicated. Over the past 4 years, free cashflow increased by 50% on a per share basis. Quite an impressive feat, but the consequence has been an increase in payout ratio from 45% of FCF to 57%.

Now don’t get me wrong, at 57% of FCF, the dividend is still very well covered. But what happens if FCF increases by 50% every 4 years, while the dividend continues to double? In 4 years, you’d be looking at a payout ratio of about 75%, and within 8 years a payout ratio of about 100%.

And that assumes that free cashflow per share can continue to increase at 10% per annum.

There is no doubt that HD’s dividend is safe, but the latest earnings call got me thinking, when management lowered guidance, stating that full year EPS should increase by 3.1% compared to the previous year.

HD has been a fantastic stock to own in my dividend portfolio, as you’ve seen with income increasing at a phenomenal rate. But for the dividend growth which occurred in the past 10 years to occur over the next 10 years, we’d need to see the quarterly dividend increase from $1.36 per share to over $8 per share.

HD’s dividend safety isn’t in question, it is still super safe, but the runway for historic levels of dividend growth is getting shorter and shorter. This is a concern which will impact the stock’s dividend potential.

Dividend Potential

Home Depot's dividend yield of 2.46% is better than 51% of dividend stocks. In other words, it is very close to the median dividend yield of dividend stocks.

Historically, dividend growth has been fantastic. The 2019 increase was no exception: the dividend grew 32% which is well above the company’s 5 year CAGR of 23%.

Invariably this dividend growth has come from the company ramping up the percentage of capital it has been returning to shareholders, since during the past 5 years, revenues have grown at a 6% CAGR and net income at a 13% CAGR. Note that on a per share basis, net income has increased at a 15% CAGR, courtesy of the company repurchasing 16% of its shares.

I might sound extremely picky with Home Depot. I am forcing myself to do so, because it is easy to become complacent with great stocks which have been doing so well for so long.

Nonetheless, I believe the company still has the potential for double digit dividend growth potential over the next 5 years, I just hope that they tone the rate of growth down to 12-16%, which would still be sufficient considering its 2.5% yield.

Sustaining a 20% dividend CAGR will be tough, but the good news is that dividend growth doesn’t need to be that high for you to still get a good return from Home Depot.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives HD a dividend strength score of 97 / 100. It scores top points all over the board. The dividend is safe, management are committed to it, the rate of dividend increases has been phenomenal for so long, that you want to give management the benefit of the doubt. Even if 20% dividend growth might not be possible for the next 10 years, 12% might be, since the company would “only” need to double free cashflow in 10 years to continue safely growing at that rate.

Stock Strength

As I was writing the above section on dividends, I couldn’t help but just keep repeating “Awww man!” to myself, every time I realized that HD would likely not continue increasing its dividend at 20% forever. Some consolation does come from the fact that I was correct in my assessment of price movements for the year, although for a while, it looked like I had underestimated by how much HD would climb.

Following the weak guidance communicated in the last earnings call, the stock dropped 9%. Where is it likely to go from now? I’ll turn to the four factors I use to determine the likelihood of a stock overperforming or underperforming: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

HD has a P/E of 21.94x

P/S of 2.18x

P/CFO of 17.67x

Dividend yield of 2.46%

Buyback yield of 4.12%

Shareholder yield of 6.58%.

These values would suggest that HD is more undervalued than 72% of stocks, which is mostly held up by the stock’s impressive shareholder yield. Otherwise, relative to earnings, cashflows and revenues, HD looks fully priced.

HD has historically traded very close to 20x earnings, rarely deviating above or below. So much so, that I’d go as far as saying that below 20x earnings, HD is nearly always a buy. But now HD is trading at 22x, a slight premium to its historical valuation. This would suggest that the stock is fully priced, and without strong investor sentiment, likely won’t be going much higher, and might even revert somewhat to the mean.

Value Score: 72 / 100

Momentum

Home Depot' price has increased 0.97% these last 3 months, 14.03% these last 6 months & 30.00% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $220.76.

HD has better momentum than 69% of stocks, which is encouraging, but doesn’t tell the whole story. In April HD had better momentum than 84% of stocks. All the way up until the November earnings release, it remained about the same. But the recent drop has significantly slowed the company’s momentum.While its 6 and 12 month performance are better than about 70% of US stocks, its 3 month performance is only better than 42% of stocks. Is momentum slowing down, or even turning?

Following the earnings release, the stock price crashed through both the 20 day and 50 day SMAs. This is a negative signal. For the better part of the last year, the 50 day SMA has served as support, but is now likely to serve as resistance. If the stock price fails to break back above these lines in the upcoming weeks, we will most likely see the 20 day cross the 50 day SMA, which would be another bearish signal. If the market sentiment changes around HD, we might not see support until we get below $205.

With the recently reduced guidance, I wouldn’t say there are many reasons why investor sentiment would swiftly move back to being bullish, in fact I fear the opposite might be true.

Momentum score: 69 / 100

Financial Strength

HD has a negative gearing ratio, but to get an idea of how well it can cover its debt, it has an interest coverage ratio of 14x. Home Depot's liabilities have increased by 22% this last year. Like many retailers, reported liabilities have increased because of the new accounting standards regarding operating leases. This doesn’t mean that liabilities have actually increased, only that the reported number has. Even with the large increase, operating cashflow can cover 25.6% of HD's liabilities, which is better than 80% of stocks. So you can understand my skepticism when these ratios would suggest that Home Depot has better financial strength than only 42% of stocks. My scoring process is hitting the stock based on its increase of liabilities, and because of its negative equity, although in this case, neither are necessarily bad. As the liability coverage suggests, HD is in a strong financial position.

Financial Strength Score: 42/100

Earnings Quality

Home Depot’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -9.9% puts it ahead of 56% of stocks. 74.4% of HD's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 31% of stocks. Each dollar of HD's assets generates $2.1 of revenue, putting it ahead of 95% of stocks. Based on these findings, HD has higher earnings quality than 75% of stocks. The key in HD’s earnings quality is its highly efficient asset base. The negative accruals are somewhat offset by the lower than expected depreciation levels. Overall while I consider HD’s earnings very high quality, I don’t expect any unusual dilutive or accretive elements to hit earnings.

Earnings Quality Score: 75 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 78 / 100 which is encouraging, if it wasn’t for the fact that the stock seems fully priced, and that the wind might be changing. While HD’s operational excellence should continue to lead it higher, I’d expect the stock price to trade sideways for the next quarter or two.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 97 & a stock strength of 78, Home Depot is still a good choice for dividend investors, although I wouldn’t rush to add more to my position right now.

