Semiconductor Deep Dive On Marketplace

Editors' Note: This article is meant to introduce Robert Castellano's Marketplace service, Semiconductor Deep Dive.

Providing a deep knowledge base for better semiconductor stock investments

With 35 years of experience in analyzing the semiconductor markets, I have established an extensive knowledgebase of companies and the sectors they compete, including the size, growth, end applications, and competitive market share of all participants. Now, I’m launching a service on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace that is built on that experience and designed to help you stay ahead of the curve in a fast-moving sector. Semiconductor Deep Dive provides investors/traders with recommendations for stocks with greatest near- and medium-term growth potential. Subscribe today for instant access to our weekly newsletter.

What you should expect when you subscribe to the Semiconductor Deep Dive?

There are numerous newsletters available to investors, providing a valuable service to subscribers. Semiconductor Deep Dive is unique, communicating to the reader a knowledge of not only a particular company, but an understanding of the industry the company competes, the technology driving the market the company participates, its competitors and their offerings and strategies, an understanding of end-application markets for the company’s products, and macroeconomic factors that could influence the success or failure of a company’s products. My newsletter will provide the reader with:

The technology a targeted company offers, and any competing technologies that will impact the company The targeted company’s revenues and revenue growth as well as those of competitors in the same sector - market share A forecasting of revenue growth of served available markets of the targeted company and how it will compete based on a variety of factors such as:

a. Targeted company product strategies,

b. Competitor product technologies and strategies,

c. Forecast of end applications the company participates,

d. Evaluation of micro and macro factors that will impact the technology and the sector.

e. Semiconductor Tech Direction & Roadmap

f. Guidance

g. Outlook

h. Investment Thesis

i. Price Target

Why your service?

I’ve been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2008, one of the longest running tenures on the site. Through 330 Seeking Alpha articles I’ve written, potential subscribers to my Semiconductor Deep Dive newsletter are able to see the detailed analysis and empirical approach I use to “connect the dots” about all facets of a particular stock or sector. My free Seeking Alpha articles will continue, but my weekly Semiconductor Deep Dive newsletter will go into greater depth, as well as my investment thesis, guidance, outlook, and price target for the stock.

About Me

I received a Ph.D. degree in chemistry from Oxford University (England) under Dr. John Goodenough, inventor of the lithium ion battery and 2019 Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry. I've had ten years experience in the field of wafer fabrication at AT&T Bell Laboratories and Stanford University. I have been editor-in-chief of academic journals, a published author, and an executive in the solar industry.

I believe my credentials and track record speak for themselves, but you're also welcome to review my recent articles to get a sense of what readers think. To take one, some of the comments you'll see:

"Outstanding research analysis - Thank You Sir for sharing."

"Roberto is genius and have a crystal ball. I will jump out Micron when he turn bear to it"

"Hi Robert. Your article is wonderful and puts light to several technological aspects that I didn't know."

This is based on my public article commentary. In Semiconductor Deep Dive, I go further. And you'll be able to chat with me regularly to get fuller understanding of the latest in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.