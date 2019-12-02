DXJ: A Golden Opportunity For Japanese Stocks In Year Of Olympics

DXJ, which hedges against depreciation in yen, is preferred over EWJ with USD/JPY likely bottoming along with inflation expectations.

It has been an impressive quarter thus far for Nikkei 225, the Japanese flagship stock index, with a stellar 7+% gain which outperforms both S&P 500 and Stoxx 600. However, in the bigger picture Nikkei 225 has been lagging its U.S. and European peers since 2018:

Index Performance Proxy ETF QTD YTD Since 2018 Nikkei 225 DXJ 7.73% 17.10% 2.96% S&P 500 SPY 5.94% 25.80% 17.95% Stoxx 600 HEDJ 4.24% 24.34% 5.30%

The nearly flat performance since 2018 in Nikkei 225 coincides with earnings peaking and actually rolling over to negative growth this year. Indeed, stronger yen and global economic slowdown resulting from trade tensions have been the main culprits to disappointing earnings this year. To wit from Yahoo Finance:

A total of 438 Tokyo-listed companies have cut their full-year earnings guidance, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Fifty-six of them announced a change to their currency expectations in addition to their lowered profit forecasts. Prominent corporates Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and Shiseido Co. all highlighted the impact of currencies when they revised their earnings guidance lower.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Nikkei.co.jp

Softening Economy and Earnings Picture

One economic indicator that is highly correlated with earnings growth of Japanese companies is the manufacturing ISM, which plunged to negative territory along with year-over-year growth in earnings. Note a similar cyclical downturn also occurred during 2015-2016:

Furthermore, diminishing domestic growth since the launch of Abenomics, which encompasses bold monetary easing, fiscal spending and structural reforms, has also dented investor demand for Japanese stocks. Despite generally rising prices since 2012, the Nikkei 225's index-weighted P/E ratio has actually been in a persistent downtrend:

Bearish Investor Sentiment

Indeed, after the initial buying spree during 2012-2014, the sentiment evidently turned negative based on the fact that foreigners, who account for more than two-thirds of trading volume according to JPX, have been net selling Japanese stocks the last 3 years:

Similarly, according to the Commitment of Traders report, large speculators have been decidedly bearish since mid 2018, with their net short position in Nikkei 225 futures exceeding the levels seen in 2012 earlier this year. In spite of recent recovery rally, they remain net short even though more than half of the position has been trimmed. Until large speculators turn bullish, the door remains open to further short squeeze resembling the one in 2013 should fundamentals and/or sentiment start to improve.

Reasons to Be Positive in Japanese Stocks

A potential boost to sentiment is the upcoming Olympics which is scheduled to be held in Japan next year. According to seasonax, "the stock markets of host countries typically started to rally approximately 11 months before the beginning of Olympic Games and/or Soccer World Cups." Numerically speaking:

The extent of the average gain from the market low 11 months before to the peak one month before the beginning of the sporting event amounted to 13.39 percent, or 15.78% annualized. By comparison, the annualized gain of the MSCI World Index between 1970 and 2018 was just 6.35%.

Source: Seasonax

In addition, a rebound in domestic growth may be in the cards with the Japanese government expected to announce the largest stimulus package since the aftermath of 2011 tsunami. Per Bloomberg:

In less than a month, expectations in Japan for a modest stimulus package with a face value of 5 trillion yen ($46 billion) have ballooned to 20 trillion yen, that’s despite the country having the developed world’s largest public debt load. While only half the amount is likely to represent fresh spending, a price tag of 10 trillion would still make it Japan’s biggest package since extra budgets to deal with the widespread destruction of the 2011 tsunami and the emergency spending that followed the global financial crisis before that.

Should the ailing domestic economy get a much needed boost, a V-shape recovery in earnings similar to 2016 can be expected as shown in the manufacturing ISM chart above. In summary, positive technical and seasonality factors along with improving fundamentals could propel Japanese stocks to a breakout year ahead.

DXJ vs. EWJ

Though both ETFs seek to provide exposure to Japanese stock market, the latter hedges against currency fluctuation in the yen (FXY). In other words, investors who anticipate depreciation in the yen would choose DXJ, and vice-versa for EWJ. In terms of outlook for Japanese yen, as below illustrates, further rise in USD/JPY hinges on inflation substantially picking up:

While the 5-year, 5-year forward inflation expectations are showing no sign of breaking a multi-year downtrend, it is also basing near the lowest level since 2016. Not to mention any further decline in inflation expectations most likely will lead to additional accommodative actions from the Fed. As such, we believe downside potential in USD/JPY looks limited unless U.S.-China trade war re-escalates. Hence, we prefer the DXJ relative to EWJ considering the yen unlikely to appreciate as long as the worst case scenario is averted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.