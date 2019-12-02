eBay: Selling StubHub Provides Catalyst

The company could be on the pace for selling StubHub and Classifieds for roughly half the stock value.

eBay (EBAY) has stumbled in the last few quarters, but the company successfully sold their StubHub division for a sizable gain. My investment thesis wasn't ready to cash in gains over the summer around $40, and the stock is an even better deal now with a sizable cash infusion and a catalyst for higher prices.

StubHub Divestment

For a business that doesn't generate a lot of operating income before corporate expenses, eBay got a very strong $4.05 billion from Viagogo for StubHub. The business contributes about $1.2 billion in annual revenues making the deal value of $4.05 billion a premium to the current revenue multiple assigned to the stock as a whole at about 2.8x sales targets.

On CNBC, the interim CEO claimed the business was sold for about 25x EBITDA estimates for StubHub. For 2019, StubHub was a minimal part of the operating income generated by eBay with only $31 million for Q3 and $68 million in the YTD period.

With corporate costs of $247 million in the last quarter, an assignment of nearly 15% of those costs would actually push the division into a breakeven level for a business just sold for over $4 billion. The company didn't provide any details on the financial impact of stripping StubHub out of eBay.

The only problem here is that StubHub was one of the revenue growth businesses. GMV for the marketplace was down 2% while revenues grew 1% in the quarter. StubHub only had flat GMV, but revenues were up a strong 5% to easily exceed the corporate wide flat revenue growth.

Classifieds, payments, and the burgeoning ads business were the actual revenue drivers of a business with limited growth. Overall, revenues were flat and up 2% adjusted for currency.

The point here is that eBay got a solid cash payment for the StubHub business. The price was at the midpoint of the estimated value listed by Elliott Management. A similar deal for the Classifieds business in the estimated $10 billion range by Elliott Management would provide a total value to eBay of $14 billion (half the current stock value) for two business units that only generated ~20% of revenues in the last quarter.

The issue remains whether the company can ever turnaround the main marketplace business to make the revenue growth from payments and ads as a growth driver versus just offsetting revenue declines in the core business. Selling these two units doesn't necessarily solve the problem, but they do highlight how cheap the stock is around $35.

Big Capital Returns

eBay ended Q3 with a net debt position of $3.6 billion. The $4 billion in cash from StubHub will place the company close to a net cash position depending on the taxes payable after only paying $310 million to buy the business in 2007.

New capital returns won't necessarily drive the stock without a new CEO fixing the business, but the company has a strong history of repurchasing stock that provides support for shareholders. For Q3, eBay spending $1.0 billion on share buybacks on top of the current dividend yield of 1.5%. In the last year or so, the company has consistently spent over $1 billion on repurchasing stock.

eBay has one of the top net payout yields in the market which generally indicates strong value in a stock. With a market value of ~$29 billion, the net payout yield calculates to 20% based on $5.39 billion in net stock buybacks and a 1.5% dividend yield.

The yield could easily rise further as the company will have more cash to return capital to shareholders next year while still generating annual free cash flows above $2.25 billion this year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the StubHub sell was a solid price, but the market may end up punishing the company for removing a growth avenue from the business. eBay needs a new permanent CEO that drives GMV growth and improves weakened margins on the marketplace to take advantage of not only take rates but also the ads and payments growth drivers.

Regardless, the core eBay only trades at about 6x EBITDA estimates offering a true value to shareholders. The new CEO will only need to focus on improving the marketplace and when combined with strong capital returns will reward shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.