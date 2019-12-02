Smartsheet: Why I'm Waiting For A Pullback

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is an overvalued SaaS bet on the proliferation of the usage of SaaS tools driven by the growth in enterprise adoption of cloud platforms. Investors' oversubscription to tech stocks makes this a frothy near-term bet, though the possibilities of an acquisition add more meat to the bullish thesis.

As a result, I will be initiating a HOLD rating with a price target of $27.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

The demand for Smartsheet's productivity solutions remains strong. This is driven by strong performance in the United States and global large enterprises. Smartsheet's size relative to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) suggests it has more room to grow in the near term. The case to provide a platform for unstructured work remains compelling, and Smartsheet will continue to use this narrative to drive more sales. As a result, I expect demand for its product to come in strong in the near term as the low-hanging fruit is yet to be picked.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Smartsheet is highly unprofitable. The growth it has recorded in recent quarters has been realized at a huge margin sacrifice. From product development cost, talent acquisition to sales and marketing, a lot of money has been channeled towards growth. Going forward, management is guiding for growth to be prioritized at the expense of margins.

Smartsheet's cloud subscription grew 56% last quarter. Service revenue, which makes up 10% of the business, grew +29%. I expect cloud revenue to keep growing in the near term. This will be driven by Smartsheet's unique positioning in the workplace productivity space, coupled with its aggressive operating expense. Service revenue, while still small, will keep accelerating as Smartsheet expands its user base. As companies buy more Smartsheet products, they will eventually expand their service wallet.

For the year ended January 31, 2018, we derived approximately 27% of our revenue from customers outside the United States despite having no international sales offices. We believe that there is significant opportunity to acquire new customers internationally. Our platform is available in eight languages. By expanding our direct and indirect sales force focused outside of the United States, establishing international sales territories, and partnering with strategic resellers, we plan to grow our international sales.

Cash flow from operations is driven by stock-based compensation. Cash flow from investing activities is driven by investment in marketable securities and acquisitions. Cash flow from financing is driven by the issuance of stock.

Smartsheet has a debt to equity ratio of 10.8% and a current ratio of 3.5. Overall, Smartsheet's financials aren't the most attractive, given the lack of profitability and negative operating cash flow. This drives my neutral rating.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Compared to the sector average, Smartsheet is not cheap. The Street has priced in the expected revenue growth, which is about 7x the sector median. As a result. at a forward price-to-sales of 20x, Smartsheet isn't attractive.

The chart above confirms that Smartsheet trades above its peer average TTM P/S ratio. Analysts have an average price target of $51 and a revenue growth estimate of 50% and 38% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Given that Smartsheet is trading above its peer average P/S (TTM) ratio, I remain unconvinced about its valuation in the near term. I have a price target of $27. This assumes a rapid FCF % of revenue expansion from -4.9% to 30% in 2024. This is a bullish assumption which assumes margins will improve rapidly over the next five years with sustained double-digit revenue growth.

Given that Smartsheet is trading at a premium to my price target, I remain neutral on its near-term valuation. Rather, I will patiently wait for a market correction before buying.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Microsoft has tried to pose a threat to Smartsheet via Microsoft Projects which is attached to Office 365. Smartsheet's basic subscription fee of $14 offers a compelling value proposition compared to Microsoft's tiered pricing at $7, $30, and $55. Other competitors include Slack (NYSE:WORK), Asana and smaller workspace productivity tools. After Smartsheet made its APIs public in 2013, it has recorded tremendous success, and it has been able to improve the usability and accessibility of its products. I expect these improved usability initiatives to continue to drive Smartsheet's competitive edge. In terms of macro risks, a long tech/SaaS position remains the most oversubscribed trade according to the latest BofA Hedge Fund survey. As a result, I am not bullish on Smartsheet's macro positioning in the near term.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold, PT $27)

I will be maintaining a hold rating with a price target of $27. This is informed by my long-term risk-averse investment style. I continue to see a large possibility of Smartsheet being sold to a competitor in the future.

I believe the bulk of its near-term momentum is already priced in, and the stock will only gap higher if the next earning results in a beat and guidance raise. This is highly unlikely as near-term growth projections are already priced in, given its lofty P/S (FWD) ratio of 20x.

Risk

I'm assuming a WACC of 12% for my cost of capital. This is used to normalize for volatility. Assuming a more modest WACC of 10%, we get a price per share of $32. If the WACC goes down further to 8%, we get a price per share of $40.

