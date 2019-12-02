Lundin Petroleum Has Strong Upside Potential In 2020

Reserve replacement likely to remain robust in the coming years and will add to the production growth pipeline.

Dividends will continue to grow and the company believes that dividends will sustain even at $50 per barrel oil.

The Bullish Thesis

I have been tracking Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) since 2014 and with each passing year, the company’s fundamentals seem to be getting better. With a focus on investment ideas for 2020, I believe that Lundin Petroleum can be a portfolio catalyst.

This coverage will discuss the “bull case” for Lundin Petroleum even as oil price remains relatively depressed on global economic concerns. For long, I have believed that Johan Sverdrup asset will be a game changer for Lundin Petroleum. With first oil delivered from the asset on October 5, 2019, this bullish thesis will discuss the impact of the asset on production and cash flow growth.

I must mention that Lundin Petroleum trades with robust volumes on the Stockholm exchange. I must also mention that Lundin Petroleum is currently trading at SEK304 and the stock has remained sideways for a large part of 2019.

I believe that this sideways movement is an opportunity to accumulate Lundin Petroleum stock. Investors will question the reason for sideways movement even as I talk about the game changing asset delivering strong growth in the coming years.

I believe that the key factor is macro-economic headwinds.

The 12-month forward recession probability in the United States as predicted by the Treasury spread is at 29%. While the probability of recession has declined since the Federal Reserve has pursued expansionary monetary policy, it still remains at the highest level since the financial crisis of 2008-09.

Further, the trade war between the United States and China has also impacted global GDP growth and hence depressed sentiments for the energy and commodity sector.

However, with expansionary monetary policies and with hopes of gradual resolution of the trade war, it is likely that oil price will stabilize and gradually trend higher. I am therefore bullish on oil and on Lundin Petroleum for 2020.

The Johan Sverdrup Game Changer

In my coverage on Lundin Petroleum since 2014, I have discussed the importance of Johan Sverdrup asset for the company.

With Johan Sverdrup delivering first oil on October 5, 2019, the focus of the markets will shift to value creation from the potential money spinner.

To elaborate, peak production of 440,000boepd from the first phase of Johan Sverdrup is likely in the second half of 2020. With Lundin Petroleum having 20% working interest in the asset, the company’s production share from phase 1 will be 88,000boepd.

Further, phase two peak production is likely at 660,000boepd and that will come in 2023. Therefore, the company’s share of production after phase 2 will be 132,000boepd.

Overall, Lundin Petroleum expects total production of 150,000boepd in 2020 and production in excess of 170,000boepd by 2023. I believe these are conservative estimates and Lundin Petroleum has generally outperformed in terms of production guidance.

As an example, Lundin Petroleum had guided for 2019 production of 75,000-95,000boepd. This has been revised to 90,000-95,000boepd.

Strong Cash Flows Beyond 2020

For the first nine months of 2019, Lundin Petroleum reported an EBITDA margin of 56%. Further, the company reported EBITDA cash flow conversion of 91%.

For 2020, Lundin expects production of 150,000boepd. Assuming an oil price of $65 per barrel, the annual revenue is likely at $3.6 billion. Further, considering the same EBITDA margin of 56%, the EBITDA for 2020 is likely at $2.0 billion. Since the EBITDA cash flow conversion is 91%, the operating cash flow is likely to be $1.8 billion.

By 2023, Lundin Petroleum expects production at 170,000boepd. Considering relatively higher oil price of $70 per barrel, revenue for 2023 is expected at $4.3 billion. Using the same EBITDA margin and EBITDA cash flow conversion ratio, the EBITDA and cash flow are expected at $2.4 billion and $2.2 billion respectively.

This is a conservative estimate since EBITDA margin should expand on higher oil prices. Therefore, it would not be surprising if Lundin Petroleum reports operating cash flow of $2.5 to $3.0 billion for 2023.

Importantly, this level of cash flow is likely to sustain for several years as other assets also contribute to incremental production growth. It is clear from the ball-park calculations that Lundin Petroleum is well positioned to be a money spinner in the coming years.

According to company estimates, the pre-dividend free cash flow should be at $1.0 billion at $60 per barrel oil. Considering the ball-park calculations, this free cash flow is entirely likely. Lundin Petroleum is already paying a dividend of $1.48 per share. In the next 3-5 years, Lundin is likely to be a stock worth considering for every dividend portfolio.

Another important point to note is that Lundin Petroleum has a low operating cost per barrel. In addition, Johan Sverdrup is likely to break-even below $20 per barrel. Lundin Petroleum therefore expects dividends to grow and sustain even if oil is around $50 per barrel.

Conclusion

Lundin Petroleum has an excellent track record of organic reserves and production growth. The company’s reserve replacement ratio has exceeded 100% for the last five years. Lundin Petroleum also has eight new projects with a target net resource addition in the range of 100 to 370mmboe. Therefore, I expect the reserves replacement ratio to remain robust in the coming years.

In addition, the company has one of the best operating costs of approximately $4 per barrel of oil equivalent. Adding to the advantage is the fact that Lundin Petroleum operates in a low geo-political risk region with assets concentrated in the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

With the company targeting production of 200,000boepd beyond 2023, there is a strong case for value creation with assets having a low break-even. I must add here that Lundin is targeting free cash flow (pre-dividend) break-even of $20 per barrel for 2020-2022.

The company expects free cash flow (pre-dividend) break-even to decline to $10 per barrel for 2023-2026. Clearly, the assets are attractive and as free cash flows swell, the stock will trend higher.

From a risk perspective, if there is a deeper slowdown globally, oil can trend lower and impact the stock upside potential. However, even at $50 to $60 per barrel oil, Lundin Petroleum is positioned to generate healthy cash flows. I do believe that the worst might be over for the global economy and as expansionary monetary policies are pursued, GDP growth will be stabilize.

In conclusion, Lundin Petroleum promises to be a value creator with potential for stock upside and higher dividends in the coming years. I believe that the stock is worth considering for the long-term portfolio and is possibly among the best bets in the energy sector for the next 3-5 years.

