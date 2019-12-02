Acceleron Heads Toward Commercial Success

Acceleron (XLRN) is about to become a commercial stage biotechnology pharmaceutical company because it will soon begin receiving royalties from sales of its recently-approved lead drug. It serves as an example of the need for patient investing strategies in clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies, where it is years between when a potential drug begins human trials and receive regulator approval for commercial sales. Investor sentiment may waver quite a bit over this period of time. In the case of Acceleron its highest stock price was in December 2018 at $59.59, its 52-week high. But it also had a spike up to $48.76 back in December 2015.

Data by YCharts

With a drug approval in hand, it is time to reassess the future value of the company. For some additional background see my prior article, Luspatercept New Data Is a Buy Signal from back in June 2018. Here I will focus on the potential for luspatercept label expansion and on Acceleron's platform and pipeline.

Luspatercept Approval and Potential Label Expansion

Now sold under the tradename Reblozyl, luspatercept-aamt is a recombinant fusion protein that binds several TGF-beta superfamily ligands, thereby diminishing Smad2/3 signaling. As a result it helps improve the blood of people with serious and chronic anemias. Beta-thalassemia causes serious anemia; the FDA approved luspatercept to treat anemia in adults with beta-thalassemia on November 9, 2019. Luspatercept was licensed by Acceleron to Celgene (CELG), which has since been absorbed into Bristol-Myers (BMY).

Once a drug is approved by the FDA for one specific indication, further approvals for other indications are generally easier, largely because the safety concerns hurdle was met in the first indication. These label expansions can be extensive. In the case of luspatercept the question is what other forms of anemia can be treated. This is not as simple as it might seem, as there are a variety of anemia types and causes. Next up for luspatercept is anemia caused by MDS (myelodysplastic syndromes). A Phase 3 trial for very low to intermediate-risk patients with MDS related anemia that require blood transfusions reported positive results in 2018. An application was accepted by the FDA In June 2019, which set a PDUFA decision date of April 4, 2020. An additional Phase 3 trial is in progress for ESA treatment naïve, lower-risk MDS patients.

The European decision on the first luspatercept indications is not expected until the second half of 2020. But obviously expansion of sales to nations beyond the United States would be an important source of income for Bristol and royalties to Acceleron.

The next indication up for treatment would be myelofibrosis, which is now in a Phase 2 trial. No further indications have been announced beyond that, but and royalties from Bristol will be in the low to mid 20% range. Acceleron projects that sales in the first two indications could reach $2 billion annually, resulting in about $400 million per year in royalties. But it could take several years to reach that level. I have seen no timeline given for reaching cash-flow break even.

TGF-beta superfamily

The TGF-beta superfamily includes a number of ligands that bind to molecules in the transforming growth factor beta signaling pathway. This involves multiple receptors and ligands that influence or control a wide variety of cell functions, including proper growth and differentiation of cell and tissue types. It is complex, and so a lot of different things can go wrong, resulting in disease conditions. Using beta-thalassemia as an example, a flaw in one gene causes the suboptimal synthesis of beta chains or hemoglobin molecules, leading to anemia. Luspatercept binds several TGF-beta superfamily ligands, thereby diminishing Smad2/3 signaling, in turn allowing for proper synthesis of the beta chains.

The key to investor value is that by specializing in understanding this pathway, Acceleron has the ability to create medicines that treat diseases resulting from pathway failure. I like companies that have a platform that can generate multiple pipeline candidates.

ACE-083

ACE-083 is currently in a Phase 2 trial for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, with topline data expected in the first half of 2020. Until Q3 2019 it had also been in a trial for FSHD (facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy), but the results were insufficient to merit continuing the trial. The CMT trial is being continued because there were good signals of ACE-083 effects on biomarkers in the FSHD trial, but the resulting improvement in muscle mass was insufficient to be of significant benefit to patients. The linkage between molecular efficacy and clinical outcomes is believed to be more likely for CMT. The problem in both diseases is muscle loss. ACE-083 is designed to bind to and inhibit select proteins in the TGF-beta protein superfamily that reduce muscle growth, such as activins and myostatin. The aim is to increase muscle mass and strength in the muscle where the drug is administered. Untreated muscles or other organs are not affected, reducing systemic side effects.

Sotatercept

Sotatercept is in a Phase 2 trial for pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH. Patients with PAH experience thickening of the pulmonary (lung-heart) vessels, leading to high blood pressure in those vessels and eventual heart failure. Current therapies dilate these vessels. Sotatercept addresses the underlaying problem of imbalanced bone morphogenetic protein receptor type II (BMPR2). Sotatercept is a ligand trap for certain members of the TGF-beta superfamily, including activins. By blocking the activin signaling pathway, sotatercept promotes a rebalancing of BMPR2 signaling and, potentially, restores vascular health. We will see if the working hypothesis is correct when Phase 2 results come in, with top line results expected in the first quarter of 2020. Strong results could result in a good boost to Acceleron's stock price.

In addition to sotatercept, under the Pulmonary section of its pipeline, Acceleron lists ACE-1334 as a potential therapy for an unspecified pulmonary disease, in preclinical development.

Q3 Cash and Expenses

In the Acceleron Q3 2019 results release end-of-quarter cash was given as $468 million. Operating expenses for the quarter were $53 million. Given the significant royalties expected to be received as Reblozyl sales ramp, I expect the cash to be more than adequate to get to cash-flow break even. However, I hope Acceleron expands its development activities and I am never surprised when a biotech company does a cash raise if its stock price gets high enough. Cash can be used to in-license potential therapies or acquire smaller biotechs.

Risks

The usual caveats apply: any negative results from clinical trials would impact the stock price. There is no guarantee that Reblozyl (luspatercept) sales will reach managements expectations. The politics of the pricing of therapies for orphan and rare diseases could also become an issue.

Conclusion

That said it looks like Acceleron is off to the races. With a good chunk of cash in hand and royalties beginning to ramp in 2020, I expect Acceleron to accelerate its research and development, which should work out well for long-term investors like myself. Shorter term I will be paying attention to the speed of the Reblozyl launch and the results from the current Phase 2 trials.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLRN, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.