CVX: Wait For A Better Valuation Before Hopping In

With current valuation, CVX is still overpriced compared to oil and gas majors.

Healthy financials, strong cash flows and a friendly shareholder buyback program should propel the stock price to fresh highs in the medium-term.

Investment thesis

Since our last release on Chevron Corporation (CVX), our bullish view has not materialized and the share price decreased moderately, down 4.74% to $118.23.

Going forward, we believe that weakness will persist in the short-term, as crude oil markets are expected to remain subdued, given trade war uncertainty and weakening global economic growth. Yet seasonal gas demand should contribute to lifting CVX's earnings, but heavy downstream and upstream turnaround is set to offset it.

In this context, the momentum on the oil major remains unfavorable, but the fundamentals of the company are still solid.

Source: TradingView

Despite weak commodity prices, the company delivered comfortable profits in each of its core markets

CVX's 3Q2019 earnings posted weaker-than-expected growth amid low oil and gas prices. With an EPS miss of $0.18 to $1.36 per share and revenues falling short of analyst expectations by $1.5b to $36.12b (-17.9% y/y), upstream earnings have been the main cause behind this downturn.

In the U.S., upstream earnings dipped 18.9% (q/q) to $727m, as average gas prices averaged $0.95 per Mcf versus $1.8 the prior year, whereas crude oil and LNG prices plunged 24% (y/y) to $47 per barrel.

Source: CVX 3Q Earnings Presentation

Production in the Permian Basin delivered strong results over the quarter, partly counterbalancing low oil and gas prices, as total liquid output reached 455m barrels of oil equivalent per day. Besides, this domestic performance outpaced CVX's 2019 output guidance, providing marginal tailwinds to CVX's share price.

Source: CVX 3Q Earnings Presentation

Meanwhile, international revenues plunged steeper, down 23.6% (q/q) to $1 977m, while commodity prices declined slower than in U.S. markets. Domestic crude oil prices dipped 18.8% to $56 per barrels, whereas natural gas reached $5.62 per Mcf versus $6.73 per Mcf in the 3Q2018.

Overall liquids production disappointed. U.S. net liquids production advanced slightly sequentially, up 2.3% to 726k barrels per day, but worldwide output edged slightly lower, down 1.8% (q/q) to 1,830k barrel per day, following normal field declines and the negative impact of asset sales.

On the other side, U.S. downstream earnings decelerated 16.3% (q/q) to $389m, down 48% compared to the same period of 2018. This decrease was mostly due to higher operating expenses and lower margins on refined blends. Over the quarter, 3-2-1 crack spreads retreated near the $15 per barrel level, amid plummeting gasoline margins. In spite of that, the moderate refinery input lift, up 3.3% (q/q), to $992k barrels per day has marginally offset these negative factors.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

In the international markets, downstream revenues surged 66.3% sequentially to $440m compared with $625m in the 3Q20018. This yoy decline is mainly due to the absence of the South Africa asset sale gain. Nevertheless, higher margins on refined product sales and a favorable FX effects ($36m) partly counterbalance it, indicating a strong performance in this division.

Source: CVX 3Q Earnings Presentation

The company's financials are strong, but the upward momentum remains restrained

With weakening oil and gas prices, the E&P sector witnessed strong headwinds in 3Q. Nevertheless, seasonal gas demand is expected to sustain CVX's 4Q earnings, as heating demand kicks in.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

On the other hand, we do not expect a material crude oil price appreciation, given persisting trade war uncertainties and weakening global economic growth that are set to partly offset higher gas prices.

CVX's superior portfolio of assets and integrated business will allow it to limit subdued commodity prices. During 3Q, CVX demonstrated capital discipline once again, as total costs declined moderately sequentially, down 2.8% (q/q), to $32b, whilst capital expenditures slowed slightly more, down 6.3% (q/q), to $4.9b.

That said, top-line growth dipped 8% (q/q) to $36.1b, but CVX's financials remain strong, with EBIT slightly surpassing the $4b threshold and net income establishing at $2.58b.

Yet, net cash provided by operations decreased 7% (q/q) and 17% (y/y) to $7.9b, but it remains strong enough to sustain capital expenditures, dividend payments, and share buybacks.

Going forward, heavy refinery turnarounds expected in 4Q will weigh on CVX's upstream and downstream revenue stream and pressure production growth. In this context, we expect further weakness on CVX in the coming months.

CVX 3Q Earnings Presentation

Comparable analysis

In terms of valuation, CVX looks overpriced compared to its peers amid declining 3Q earnings. The company's 2020e P/E stands now at 17.4x against 17.3x for Exxon Mobil (XOM), 11.6x for BP (BP) and 10.4x for Total (NYSE:TOT) [EPA:FP].

Looking at 2020e EV/EBITDA, the oil and gas major is slightly cheaper (6.51x) than XOM (7.55x), its main U.S. competitor. Yet, CVX trades at a moderate premium compared to European oil & gas majors (4.92x for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), 4.73x for Total and 4.64x for BP).

While CVX grew its dividend in the last 33 years, the expected 2020 yield (4.11%) stands below that of its competitors, indicating that CVX's current share price remains overvalued.

Nevertheless, the U.S. major has the best profitability of the peer group, with a 2020e net margin of 8.35% against 6.96% for Total, 5.96% for Exxon Mobil and 5.9% for Royal Dutch Shell.

Source: Marketscreener.com

Conclusion

That said, the oil and gas giant continues to be highly profitable in spite of low commodity prices. Besides, the international geographical diversification, the integrated business and the superior portfolio of assets enable CVX to navigate through these distressed commodity markets.

Going forward, seasonal gas demand should contribute to sustaining CVX's upstream earnings, yet, we do not see a material increase in crude prices, given persisting trade uncertainty and weakening global growth.

Concomitantly, heavy turnarounds in the downstream and upstream divisions bring headwinds on CVX share, which make us believe that the horizontal trading range will persist in the next months.

In this context and even if CVX is the most profitable U.S. oil major, our short-term view slightly deteriorated, and we do not yet see a favorable momentum for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.