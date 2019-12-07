PCI: 8% Yield CEF, A 'Must Own' In Your Core High-Yield Portfolio

Investors who were waiting for the discount to return are still waiting.

PCI is thriving because it can supply a steady income, despite the turmoil in the bond markets.

In March we were criticized for recommending a buy on PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) due to its premium.

In March, we wrote an article about PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) suggesting that it was still a bargain despite starting to trade at a premium to NAV.

In the comment section, we received feedback from some readers about how one should "never buy a CEF at a premium".

Over the past 8-months, our investment has returned a total of 13% edging out SPY. More importantly, approximately half of that total return came to us as cold hard cash from dividends.

Our primary goal with a CEF like PCI is to receive a high-level of stable current income. Price appreciation is enjoyed but really is secondary since we do not intend on selling anytime soon. In terms of income, PCI continues to excel, raising its dividend 6% in July, providing us an even higher yield on capital.

PCI has provided this performance despite taking a material hit to NAV due to the collapse of the Argentine peso and despite a very volatile period for US treasuries which created volatility throughout the bond market.

Closed-end funds provide a number of features that make them attractive additions to our portfolio.

We use CEFs to:

Leverage the skills of the portfolio manager Gain income from sectors that typically don't provide them and Gain access to asset types we wouldn't have access to anyways.

PCI achieves numbers 1 and 3 with a world-renowned asset manager and a focus on investments that are not easily accessible for retail investors. There are several things that appeal to us about PCI including,

It is managed by a premium fund manager , PIMCO

It has a history of providing a secure and stable income while maintaining NAV over the long term.

and income while maintaining NAV over the long term. PCI is currently focused on RMBS, a sector that continues to enjoy strong fundamentals.

fundamentals. Primarily focused on fixed-income investments, PCI stands to continue to out-perform.

With a high-quality manager, a proven history, a sound strategy and investments in assets that would be very difficult for us to invest in directly, PCI is a great fund to serve as one of our core holdings.

PCI's Strategy

In their quarterly commentary, PCI says,

"We maintain a focus on residential mortgage related debt which provides a potential source of income and capital appreciation. We prefer to avoid generic corporate credit and focus on opportunities that are relatively uncorrelated to broad market moves, including special situations and restructurings. We prefer defensive credits that benefit from sustainable and high barriers to-entry, operate in high-growth industries and have demonstrated a capability to generate free-cash flow.

We have discussed previously why we like the RMBS market. PCI bought a lot of RMBS at steep discounts to par. When mortgage rates dropped along with the 10-year treasury rates, that spurs more homeowners to refinance. Since PCI bought at a discount, every time a mortgage is refinanced they realize a gain. This sector provided a lot of tailwinds in Q3 and helped offset some of the turmoil in the bond markets. For the mortgages that don't refinance, PCI is earning interest at much higher yields than current mortgages rates. The key metric to keep an eye on is the default rate.

Here is a look at the default rates for RMBS:

Source: TCW

Low delinquency rates combined with a healthy housing market is ideal conditions for PCI's holdings. It is worth noting that this is a sector where PCI's holdings are shrinking. If we look at their current allocation, we can see their exposure is down to 47.49%. This is down from 50.02% in March.

Source: PIMCO

We expect this downtrend will continue as PCI's older MBS are refinanced and new MBS are not available at the same attractive prices. One of the reasons that we are so confident with PIMCO is their ability to find long-term value and their willingness to move to a new sector when that value is realized, instead of just continuing to plow funds into sectors just because that is where they "always invested".

Recession Resilience

PCI’s main goal is to provide a high level of current income. We all know that sooner or later a recession is going to occur, and that will tend to be negative for most stock prices. As income investors, we are not particularly worried about drawdowns in price, but we are very concerned about the security of the cash-flow.

By prioritizing cash-flow, PIMCO is taking a very similar approach as the rest of our portfolio. Even if asset prices decline, PCI will be able to maintain their dividend and in turn provide us with stable cash-flow.

The Premium

PCI went from trading at a discount to NAV to trading at a 10% premium to NAV over the course of 2019. NAV has been somewhat stable to increasing until PCI experienced a hit in July and August.

Source: CEFConnect

That hit to NAV was due to a variety of factors including the loss from the Argentine peso, sharp movements in the treasury market and volatility from the back and forth trade war news.

When we wrote our article in March, we predicted that the premium would continue to increase, and it has. While some investors might worry about the premium, it is more important to consider what our return will be and whether the premium is likely to continue increasing or whether it will decrease.

One of the largest factors driving PCI’s price has been declining interest rates.

Source:CNBC

While treasury rates have come up from their lows, income investors should note that we are entering a period of chronically low treasury rates. This low-rate environment makes the reliable and consistent income from PCI more attractive to investors and spurs higher prices.

Compared to many PIMCO funds, PCI's premium is quite small. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) for example is trading at a premium of over 20% and has a slightly lower yield at 8%.

Source: CEFConnect

PCI's premium to NAV is likely to continue to climb as investors seek higher yield and the fund continues to prove its ability to provide a safe and stable income in a variety of economic conditions. Income investors should note that the prices for high quality CEFs such as PCI have little do to with Premium and Discounts. They are mostly a function of interest rates. So we recommend that investors keep an eye on interest rate trends instead.

Conclusion

There is no dispute that PIMCO is a premier asset manager and it has earned its reputation. The 8.3% yielding PCI is a core investment for us that can be counted on to provide safe, steady and reliable income.

In a world were interest rates are near zero and in many cases negative, solid fixed-income investments will continue to be in very high demand and perform very well. PCI focuses heavily on MBS, a sector which continues to provide attractive below-par opportunities despite strong fundamentals. This is primarily due to the crash of the MBS market last recession, making a lot of income investors gun-shy about anything MBS.

When we look at the numbers, we see a housing market that is growing at a far more sober and sustainable pace. Americans have a record level of equity in their homes and default rates continue to decline. Mortgages have been attractive to investors because historically, they have been very safe as most consumers prioritize paying mortgages over almost every other bill and the value of the collateral is often very sticky. That perspective was upended in 2007-2008, though in hindsight it was obvious that the housing market was unsustainable with values increasing 10-15%/year. We do not see a similar bubble in the housing market today.

PCI has proven that it has high-quality management that makes good decisions. PCI has been able to provide a stable NAV thanks to the strong performance of their MBS portfolio. A portfolio they bought when many investors were running in fear from MBS.

This top notch management team of PCI will continue to guide the fund through any economic conditions. We like the exposure to assets that investors cannot easily own directly in their portfolio, and we are confident that the juicy and reliable dividend will be maintained.

Our recommendations are aimed to help our investors to build a recession resilient high-yield portfolio, providing a solid stream of income in both good and bad times. PCI remains a strong buy at the current price for the safety of its dividend, and for its current juicy yield of 8.3%. If you are an income investor, PCI is a perfect example of a CEF you should use as a core position in your high yield portfolio.

