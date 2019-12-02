Macatawa Bank Corp.'s Loan Growth Outlook Now Less Bleak

Macatawa Bank Corporation's (MCBC) third-quarter earnings were mostly in line with expectations. Following the third-quarter result announcement, I have updated my earnings estimates and target price for the company. As MCBC's loan portfolio growth improved slightly in 3Q FY19, and because the economic outlook is less bleak, I'm now expecting loans to decline by a lower rate than my previous assumption. Nevertheless, I'm still expecting MCBC's earnings to decline next year on the back of loan book decline and margin compression.

Loan Growth Outlook Now Less Pessimistic

MCBC's earning assets are concentrated in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans in Michigan; therefore, the company's loan growth is determined by the demand and supply dynamics in the commercial credit segment in the state. Demand for commercial loans appears to be problematic due to the economic downturn in Michigan. The state's leading index was estimated at -0.31 by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis in its latest report, thereby suggesting that the state's economy will contract in the coming months. This is still an improvement over previous months, as the index was even more negative towards the middle of this year.

Due to the slight improvement in the economic outlook (as depicted by the leading index), I'm assuming that MCBC's loan book will continue to decline next year but at a lower rate. As seen in the following table, I'm expecting the company's loans to fall to $1.36 billion by the end of 2020, a dip of 0.4% year over year.

My updated loan estimate is an improvement over my previous estimate of $1.26 billion at the end of 2020.

Asset Sensitive Balance Sheet to Lead to Margin Compression

MCBC's balance sheet is asset sensitive, meaning that a cut in interest rate affects interest income more than interest cost, thereby compressing net interest margin. To make matters worse, MCBC's deposit mix has deteriorated in the third quarter, which will further limit the decline in average funding cost following the three Fed rate cuts. Non-interest bearing deposits made up 27.6% of total deposits at the end of September 2019, down from 28.7% at the end of June 2019 and 29.0% at the end of December 2018.

The management has conducted a simulation under which they have forecast the next twelve months of net interest income under an assumed environment with gradual changes in market interest rates. According to the results of this simulation, 100bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 3.1%. The summary results are presented in the table below, which has been extracted from the third quarter 10-Q filing.

Upon considering the management's guidance on interest rate sensitivity and my own assumptions of interest rate movement and balance sheet growth, I've assumed MCBC's net interest margin to decline by 32bps in 2020 compared to 2019. In addition, I've assumed the margin to reduce by 4bps in 4Q FY19 on a linked quarter basis.

Cost Control Efforts to Lead to Subdued Growth in Expenses

MCBC's non-interest expenses declined by 2.9% quarter over quarter in 3Q FY19 in continuation of the trend of improving efficiency. The company's efficiency ratio (non-interest expenses divided by income) was at only 52.3% in the third quarter, as opposed to 53.8% in 2Q FY19 and 57.5% in 2018. Some of the improvement was attributable to the management's cost-control efforts while the rest was due to lower FDIC insurance and staff's medical benefits. I'm expecting the cost-control measures to continue to reap fruit in the future, which is why I'm expecting MCBC's non-interest expense to grow at a very subdued rate in the remainder of 2019 and next year. For full year 2020, I'm expecting efficiency ratio to clock in at 53.5%.

Net Interest Income to Drag the Bottom-Line

Based on net interest margin compression and loan decline, I'm expecting MCBC's earnings to trend downwards next year. Some relief is expected from subdued growth in non-interest expense (discussed above) and continued increase in non-interest income. Consequently, I'm expecting earnings to fall by 4% year over year in 2020 to $0.91 per share, as shown below.

Dividends Expected to be Maintained

Despite the prospects of earnings decline, I'm expecting MCBC to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.07 per share throughout 2020. My expectation is based on a comfortable payout ratio of 30.7% for 2020, and a tier I capital to risk weighted assets ratio of 15.8% at September end, which is above the minimum requirement of 8.5%. The estimated payout ratio suggests that there is room for dividend growth as it is below peers, but to be conservative I'm assuming that dividends will be maintained. The quarterly dividend estimate translates to a full-year dividend of $0.28 for 2020, and forward dividend yield of 2.61%.

Target Price Implies Limited Potential Capital Appreciation

I'm using MCBC's historical average price to book ratio, P/B, of 1.58 to value the stock. The following table shows the stock's P/B multiple over the years.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $7.0 gives a target price of $11.1, which implies only a 3.6% upside from MCBC's November 27, 2019, closing price. The table below shows the sensitivity of MCBC's target price to P/B ratio.

Adopting Neutral Rating

The estimated price upside of 3.6% warrants a neutral rating. My previous stance on the company was also neutral. I believe the current market price is not attractive enough, therefore it is advisable to wait for a dip in price before investing in the stock. An attractive entry point will be $10.1, which is 10% below the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.