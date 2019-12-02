Continental Materials Corporation: The Latest Revelations Make This Company Uninvestable

Continental Material Corporation (CUO) (abbreviation CMC) is a small holding company trading at its lowest valuation since the great recession. 2019 has been a year of major change for CMC. Over the last 9 months the company has divested a large subsidiary, acquired four new business, settled a major lawsuit and closed down a mine with a big liability attached. It was a year of major turmoil that has left investors puzzled how to value the company going forward.

In this article I will first address all the major events that happened in 2019 to give an overview of the big transformation CMC has made this year. Secondly, I will shortly discuss the company’s financial position. Thirdly, I will conclude there is, to my own surprise, absolutely no basis for prudent investors to own the company’s common stock.

Before I do all this I will introduce the company in short. CMC is quite an odd company in the world of small cap stocks. As a family-controlled company, founded in 1950, it has been public since 1954. Over that time the Gidwitz family has always operated and controlled CMC. Slowly but surely they accumulated new businesses, expanding into mining, producing doors and air-conditioning units. During the last 20 years or so this strategy has produced quite lackluster results for the company’s shareholders. The stock has fluctuated in between the current low of $8.00 a share to 30+ a share, last seen briefly in 2017. It seems like the family has realized that their current strategy hasn’t been exactly financially rewarding. 2019 has seen the company change its ways dramatically. I will now describe these changes in chronological order.

2019: The big transformation

CMC sells its Transit mix concrete subsidiary for $27 million.

On the first of February of 2019 the company announced that it was selling its ready mix concrete business for $27 million. This resulted in an initial cash inflow of $23 million for CMC. The company should get the remainder in 1-2 years, since some money related to the business is tied up still in property and an escrow of $2.5 million. The 2 million tied up in property will be sold to the buyer of the ready mix concrete business at a later (not specified) date. We can be reasonably certain that the company will get 4.5 million of cash inflow from this sale still.

With the divestiture the company loses 60 million in sales. Operating margins in the segment have not been stellar in the last four years though, ranging from break-even this year (adjusted for a write-off) to a high of 5%, 3 years ago. I think getting a sale price for this regional Colorado player that represents 45% sales is not a bad deal at all. The sale of $27 million was also way higher than the market cap of around $17 million at the beginning of 2019. Investors realized this when the sale was announced with the market cap rising to around $37 million at its peak.

I think the sale of this legacy segment (CMC operated it since 1955) is because the Gidwitz family has been dissatisfied with the company’s long-term performance. With the new cash the company announced their new aggressive acquisition strategy in a clear and concise way.

(Source: Company website)

These targets show that the Gidwitz family sees CMC as the ideal way of preserving and conservatively growing their family’s assets. It did not take long before CMC found some acquisition targets.

2. Acquires Serenity and Fastrac on may 20th 2019

These acquisitions marked the first sign Continental was serious about its new acquisition strategy. Serenity and Fastrac were bought to complement CMC’s door business. The acquisition expands their holdings in this segment:

“Serenity is a proprietary sliding door system providing superior sound attenuation, sold primarily into healthcare markets across the country. Fastrac is a leading supplier of commercial doors and hardware to healthcare and hospitality customers across the country and will become part of McKinney Door and Hardware, a portfolio company of CMC. Dan Sardi, the founder of Serenity and Fastrac, remains as President of Serenity, and will continue to drive adoption of this innovative space-saving solution for architects, contractors and facility owners.” (Source: Press release May 20th 2019)

A purchase price has not been disclosed nor has the company given any revenue/profit figures for the new businesses. In the latest 10-Q we do see that Serenity and Fastrac had revenue of around $2 million for the quarter. Since this is not an extremely seasonal business we can reasonably expect that annual sales for the two should be in between $7-9-million-dollar range. If we follow management’s goal of buying business with an operating margin of at least 5%, the two companies should have operating income of $0.4 million if we estimate annual revenue to be $8 million.

3. CMC acquires American Wheatley and Global Flow Products

On the 3rd of June CMC announced its second acquisition of two businesses, American Wheatley and Global Flow Products. These businesses combined fit into the company’s HVAC segment:

"GFP is a family-owned business with over 40 years’ experience in providing American Wheatley HVAC branded products, including a broad line of ASME pressure vessels, custom fabricated products, valves, strainers and other hydronic accessories, for discerning commercial HVAC customers. With a focus on quality and accreditations, GFP has shown consistent service to its customers over four decades. Dan Llewellyn, the President and owner of GFP, will remain with the business along with all the employees."

(Source: Press release June 3rd 2019)

It is difficult to assess whether this acquisition made sense since it was not deemed material so no acquisition price has been closed. Also revenue/profit figures have not been given so investors cannot yet assess whether this acquisition made sense. Hopefully the annual report will provide more specifics, but investors will have to wait till march 2020 before it is released.

4.CMC acquires InOvate Dryer Products

The last acquisition of this year was also the largest one. InOvate is a company that will also be incorporated into the company’s HVAC segment. Luckily, this acquisition was material so we have enough information to establish whether this acquisition was a wise one. CMC filed an 8K form to give investors insight in the finances of InOvate. I want to discuss these in a bit more depth since I think this acquisition was a good one by CMC.

Let’s start with the purchase price for InOvate. At $11.5 million it was a large one for a company the size of CMC. It could become a bit larger since the company will pay an additional contingent consideration of $1.25 million if certain targets are met. To be prudent let’s just assume this will be the case, which gives a total acquisition price of $12.75 million.

InOvate’s business is all about providing ventilation and air flow in residential housing for clothes dryers. The company has a whole line-up of products designed to make the installation of clothing dryers ventilation as easy, clean and safe as possible. It is a of course an extreme niche business, but one that fits well with a small holding company like CMC that is focused on family-owned businesses like this one. On top of that, the financial results disclosed in the 8K filling are quite spectacular.

InOvate’s revenues are not very high, but their margins are great. Furthermore, it also seems their business has a great deal of stability in terms of revenues and profitability.

(Source: 8K form filed September 18th 2019)

Unfortunately, the 8K only contains the financials for the year 2018, but we can see InOvate had a great net profit margin of more than 15%+. We do have to nuance this a little bit because as a family-operated business most of the net income was paid out to the owners which reduced their tax bases. Now it is a part of CMC it will have to pay more taxes. The 8K shows that this would have reduced net income for 2018 by 565 thousand dollar, resulting in net income of $1.5 million.

Another positive point is the fact that InOvate seems to be a very asset light business.

(Source: 8K form filed September 18th 2019)

Annual D&A is only $51-thousand and CAPEX for the year ran at $7.000. This contributes to the fact net income almost equaled Free Cash Flow in 2018. Even if we take into account the higher taxes under the CMC umbrella InOvate produced almost $1.5 in FCF.

Lastly, the first three months of 2019 were also given in the 8K which showed that InOvate’s revenue and profits are quite stable.

(Source: 8K form filed September 18th 2019)

The split out for Q1 of 2019 gives us a bit more certainty that 2018 was not a once in a (business)lifetime good year. The business is stable and generates very high net margins. Even if you take into account the extra tax in the new situation. Including tax 2019, Q1 net income would have been $0.58 million.

All in all, I think CMC did well by buying InOvate. At a price of $12.75 million and an average estimated Free Cash Flow of $1.5 million, they paid 8.5 times FCF for the company. For an asset light business with these margins I think that is a more than fair multiple.

The final verdict on the acquisitions

We can see in CMC’s last 10-Q from this November that they paid $23.2 million in cash for all the acquisitions listed above. If we subtract the $11.5 million in cash already paid for InOvate, CMC paid $11.7 million for Serenity, Fastrac, American Wheatley and Global Flow Products. Whether this was a good deal remains to be seen since we can only guess at the actual revenue and profit margins of the latter two businesses. It appears Serenity and Fastrac together are doing okay based on the estimates I provided. I would conclude that I don’t think investors can yet know whether these acquisitions were a great deal. I do think we can say with reasonable confidence that it was not a very bad deal. $11.7 million for these four business seems no excessive price. The future will tell how well these businesses will do.

The negatives

Besides this big transformation of the company there were also two very negative developments this year. Both these issues have a large impact on the company financially.

First of all, in their 2019 3rd quarter 10-Q a troubling note was included that I will copy in full here since it is a material issue for CMC:

(Source: 10-Q for the 3rd quarter of fiscal 2019)

When CMC sold their concrete business this year the note said they would retain the Pikeview quarry. This note shows why the acquirers were not keen at all to take this quarry on. What the company basically says in this note is that CMC has to restore the site of the Pikeview quarry in such a way that the area is in a good condition again. How bad would such an operation be? I think this picture of the quarry answers the question:

(Source: The Colorado Springs Business Journal)

In note 19, CMC states it has recorded a $20.95 million liability for reclamation. Furthermore, since they stopped mining at the quarry as well there is no reclamation asset to offset the liability. The only thing investors know for now is that CMC has to finance an almost $21 million project to restore the quarry area. If you search for articles on the quarry in local Colorado Springs media, you see the quarry has been very contentious for years now. It also shows that CMC has proposed some ideas so they would not have to reclaim the full quarry. One of those ideas was to transform the quarry in a massive mountain biking course. I would advise to read two articles (number 1) (number 2) from a local reporter on the quarry as they are very informative about this local question.

Since reclaiming the land would cost years and would cost CMC millions, it could be that in the future a compromise is struck that would help CMC lower the reclamation cost and help shorten the time for transforming the quarry into something useful. But right now, investors cannot assume such a positive outcome. The only thing we can be certain of is that if nothing changes CMC will have to splash out $21 million for reclamation. Hardly an encouraging sign for investors.

The lawsuit

Unfortunately, the quarry is not the only big negative of 2019. CMC was also busy fighting out a lawsuit with another company called Valco. The lawsuit was regarding a dispute about royalty payments CMC was supposed to make to Valco. I am not going to discuss the whole history of this lawsuit, because last October the two parties settled. And it was not a good outcome for CMC…

(Source: 10-Q for the 3rd quarter of fiscal 2019)

If you want to read about the whole lawsuit I would advise readers to consult note 8 in the latest 10-Q. However, the outcome of the settlement resulted in a big loss for CMC. Basically CMC is acquiring some land from Valco for $9 million while the land value is only $2.6 million. This means that CMC has to pay Valco $6.4 million in compensation. And note that this money still has to be paid by CMC. One of the future quarters will see an outflow of $9 million to Valco still, more than 60% of CMC’s market cap.

Financial situation

Having discussed all major events that have happened so far it is time to take a look at CMC’s current financial position.

Regarding all the new acquisitions, settlements and liabilities it is best to start with the balance sheet. (Source: 10-Q for the 3rd quarter of fiscal 2019)

We can first identify the major changes on the balance sheet. Since there are plenty of changes because of the events described above I will mention them line by line.

Cash and Cash equivalents: These increased by $3.7 million year over year mainly due to positive cash flow from the first 9 months of 2019. The disposal of the concrete business and the acquisitions resulted were both around $23 million so these offset each other.

Receivables: Most of the change is because of the acquisitions CMC did this year.

Other current assets: The 4.5 million is the consideration CMC should still get from the sale of the concrete business. $2 million of this will be a sale of property to the acquirer and the other $2.5 million is the escrow the company expects to get back in the short-medium term. We can see this as a potential $4.5 million in cash proceeds to still come in for CMC.

Goodwill and Intangibles: The 17 million extra recorded for these lines are because of the acquisitions. Since these are not tangible assets and CMC obviously did not acquire amazing brand names, patents etc. I regard these ‘intangibles’ as worth nothing calculation book value.

Accounts payable and accrued expenses: These are up significantly because of the settlement with Valco. We don’t know when CMC will have to pay the $9 million to Valco, but they will have to soon. The increase here will result in a $9 million cash outflow of which only $2.6 million will be to acquire a solid asset (Land).

Short-Term Asset retirement obligation: The short-term expenses for the reclamation of the quarry. An almost $4 million increase over the expected short-term costs a year ago. I think it is prudent if investors regard this $4.9 million liability as another cash outflow within at least the next 12 months. There may be a change still in how the quarry reclamation is settled, but investors can’t ‘hope’ for such an outcome.

Long-Term Asset retirement obligation: This has been raised from $5 to $21 million. So note that the company had already reserved $5 million for the reclamation and increased this with almost $21 million in total. So year over year the long-term reclamation liability has increased by approximately $16 million. As I said above, it may be that actual cash costs will turn out to be way lower if CMC finds another solution for the quarry, but investors can’t assume this. In the 10-Q the company stated that they expect reclamation to be complete over the next 5 years. Assuming that every year sees a proportionate expense we have to fear that CMC will have to pay $4.2 million annually the next five years.

These were all the important changes that happened and will have a big impact on CMC’s liquidity position over the next years. To illustrate this, I want to show CMC’s hypothetical cash and debt position over the next 5-years. This illustration will assume that all the cash inflows and outflows described above will happen. It will also assume for the sake of argument that CMC’s operating business will break-even for the next five years so we can just see the impact of all the in- and outflows of the recent events.

(Source: Table from author, numbers from latest 10-Q. Estimates per year from author)

Of course this table above is based on a lot of assumptions and can be seen as a conservative estimate of cash outflow over the coming years. However, these figures are all on CMC’s balance sheet today so we cannot assume that the cash outflow will be materially lower than this over the next 5-6 years. One potential cash inflow that I did not include is if CMC would sell the acquired land from Valco for the $2.6 million it is valued at. If the company would pursue this the cash outflow would be $2.6 million lower.

We can see that CMC’s cash outflow is going to be substantial over the next 5 years whatever future positive outcomes CMC might get regarding the quarry. The question we have to ask ourselves now is the following: Is CMC’s current portfolio of businesses going to produce enough future cash flow to make CMC a bargain at the current market cap adjusted for the discussed liabilities?

Cash Flow

This is a very difficult point to asses with CMC because of all the acquisitions and disposal of the concrete business. If we look at CUO’s historical cash flow including the concrete business we get a sense of how volatile cash flow has been:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 5 years ending with fiscal 2018 CMC’s operating cash flow has been $3.48 million on average. Average CAPEX has been, believe it or not, exactly the same: $3.48 million a year. It does not say much about CMC’s current portfolio since 4 new businesses have been acquired and the concrete business is gone. It is a wild guess what CMC will earn going forward. With a 5-year history of break-even result I don’t think it is prudent to be too optimistic with any cash flow prediction. Especially not with the $30 million or so in cash outflows coming over the next 5 years.

This would be a cash flow prediction that I would be comfortable with to make:

The legacy business will continue to be at break-even in terms of Free Cash Flow. InOvate will generate a stable $1.5 million in FCF a year. This assumes no growth compared to the 2018 results and includes a 25% tax rate that CMC will likely have to pay. The two other acquisitions will generate $0.5 million in FCF together. Yes, this is a wild guess, but I don’t think CMC would have ever done these acquisitions if the two combined could not even generate $0.5 million in cash a year. Bullish investors might think it will be $1 million of FCF and others may belief break-even is more plausible. For the sake of argument, I will stick with the $0.5 million.

To reiterate, this prediction is really an educated guess. It will take at least the 10-K of 2019 and the 10-K of fiscal 2020 before we can reasonably make an assumption of CMC’s earnings power. I believe my prediction is most useful to establish whether there is any value in CMC as the company has so many cash outflows coming the next 5 years. I have included my predication in the cash outflow assumptions to show what might happen with CMC’s cash position in the next 5-6 years:

(Source: Table from author, numbers from latest 10-Q. Estimates per year from author)

As we can see, there appears to be very little value in CMC for investors. I think investors might even be worried that if the company does not start to earn substantially more than $2 million in FCF a year, the company’s debt position would pose a risk for the company. But this all depends on the eventual outflow of cash due to the ARO, settlement and the company’s future cash flow.

Conclusion

I think CMC is a really interesting value investing case study going forward. There is no doubt the company’s businesses are worth more than the current market cap of $13.5 million. However, it seems that management has made some gross mistakes in the past that have resulted in a big ARO liability of $26 and the settlement expense of $6.4 million. Combine this with the fact that investors have very little visibility on the company’s future performance and I am quite bearish on the company’s prospects.

Frankly, I am quite surprised with my own conclusions. I usually do not write articles on companies that I think are not worth investing in. This was no different with CMC. When I began this article I thought this might be a very good deep value investment with the new acquisitions and discount to book value. When I started writing I was quite hopeful there was a lot of value in CMC at the current price. Right now I am quite bearish and think investing in CMC is nothing more than speculative at this point. In my view, investors cannot reasonably predict how much cash the company is going to spend on the ARO, nor do I think investors can predict whether CMC will have the cash flow going forward to support this. They might perform well enough to comfortably pay the settlement and ARO, but I think that is very speculative.

With 30 million in potential cash outflows till 2025 and a market cap of $13.5 million I don’t think there is a margin of safety here, nor any apparent value right now. Maybe in 2-3 years when CMC has proven the acquisitions are solid cash generators and there is more certainty about the liabilities, CMC will be a good value investment. For now, I don’t see any value in being a shareholder of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.