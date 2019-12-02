JRS: Widening Discount Presents A Buying Opportunity

Summary

JRS operates a defensive portfolio primarily composed of REITs and preferred shares.

The fund currently offers investors a quarterly payout of $0.19 per share, equal to a distribution rate of 7.09%.

JRS has an attractive expense ratio of 0.93%, but also utilizes leverage that pushes up the total expense ratio to 1.81%.

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we have recently made a round trip from JRS to RNP and back to JRS.

We are looking to take advantage of a reversion to the mean and looking to continue our successful "compounding income on steroids" strategy.