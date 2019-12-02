JRS: Widening Discount Presents A Buying Opportunity
JRS operates a defensive portfolio primarily composed of REITs and preferred shares.
The fund currently offers investors a quarterly payout of $0.19 per share, equal to a distribution rate of 7.09%.
JRS has an attractive expense ratio of 0.93%, but also utilizes leverage that pushes up the total expense ratio to 1.81%.
At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we have recently made a round trip from JRS to RNP and back to JRS.
We are looking to take advantage of a reversion to the mean and looking to continue our successful "compounding income on steroids" strategy.
This article was first published on October 31st, 2019.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) has benefited massively off the back of momentum in defensive names for 2019. It has become quite difficult