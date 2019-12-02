A Plunge In The Making

A move below 26,000 opens the gates for the 1st target of this setup – the lows in the second wave at 22,000.

Perhaps there’s never been a better time this year to worry than now.

The Dow Jones plunging – that’s certainly something investors haven’t seen for a while. But many voices out there call for caution when it comes to stock market valuation.

I think a lot of us feel, when we look at the Dow Jones plunging, alienated - you do feel as we're in the grip of some alien force that slipped human control. - Robert Harris

Perhaps there's never been a better time this year to worry than now. President Trump backing democracy calls in Hong Kong may severely impact the US-China trade deal. It doesn't take much to see equities correcting - even the slightest hint that Phase 1 is delayed may shred a few percentages.

As I mentioned in one of the latest Lead-Lag Reports, Hong Kong's GDP growth has contracted at the fastest pace since the financial crisis due to pro-democracy protests and the ongoing trade war between the US and China.

Could this spill over to the US and, implicitly, affect the US stock market? Truth be told, we may be at a turning point in US equity relative performance - a substantial valuation gap compared with the rest of the world continues to grow.

But fighting one of the strongest bull markets in history is not for everyone. If, indeed, one favors the bearish thesis, here's a list with technical steps to see BEFORE taking a bearish position.

One technical case to support the bearish thesis is a rising wedge. Starting over three-and-a-half-years ago, the wedge is well into its final phases. It seems the price broke higher, but can it be a false move? The answer is yes - it can be.

The first thing to do is to label the wedge appropriately - it has five segments, with the market potentially forming the fifth one right now. Because the price already broke the 1-3 trendline (as it often does during wedges' formation), two scenarios become plausible for the bearish thesis, and both imply a false initial break of the 2-4 trendline.

One would be a so-called flat with a failure. The pattern may see a new marginal high (or not), reverse and break the 2-4 trendline before drifting higher again, however, without making a new higher high.

The other one would be a triangle as the fifth segment of the wedge. It implies the market will consolidate the current levels for a while, piercing the 2-4 trendline to the downside and bouncing back higher, with little or no conviction.

The second thing bears want to see is price moving below the low in the fourth leg of the wedge. That's a move below 26,000 - a bearish technical break to support this thesis.

A move below 26,000 opens the gates for the 1st target of this setup - the lows in the second wave at 22,000. If the 26,000 level gives up, use the highest Dow Jones value before that as a stop loss or invalidation for the bearish thesis.

Conservative traders exit at 22,000, as this is the quickest move to follow a rising wedge pattern. However, many times the price fully retraces the wedge in less than the time it took to form, meaning we can't rule out a move back to 15,500 under this bearish scenario.

To sum up - it may make sense to be bearish below 26,000 with a stop at the previous highs, targeting 22,000 and/or 15,000. By the time the price reaches the 1st target, it might be wise to book some profits and lower the stop loss for the remainder to break-even.

After all, this is a bull market. Right?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.