Ametek: Moat, Management And Growth Place This Atop My Watch List

Over the last decade the company posted a double-digit CAGR for FCF, sales and EPS.

Ametek (AME) possesses the attributes I seek in the best of investments: a durable moat, an outstanding management team, a sound financial position, and an excellent growth profile that appears likely to extend into the foreseeable future. The old saw, “past performance is no guarantee of future results,” is not likely to apply here. In part, this is due to the company’s presence in high growth segments of the economy related to aerospace and healthcare.

Over the last ten years the firm’s FCF has grown at a CAGR of 11%, total sales have increased at a CAGR of 10% and diluted earnings per share at 16%.

This Company Possesses A Moat

Ametek’s moat consists of switching costs as well as intangible assets. The company’s intangible assets are driven by AME’s focus on R&D. Five percent of the firm’s cash flow is devoted to research and development.

The bulk of the company’s narrow moat, however, is derived from the nature of Ametek’s products, and the niche markets the firm serves. Most of AME’s product lines are highly engineered and serve mission-critical purposes. In many cases, clients have few viable alternatives to the devices the company offers.

Since much of their product line consists of the only devices capable of operating at the required levels, and/or in a given environment, AME commands premium pricing power.

One example of the electrical instruments (EIG) segments’ offerings is a high-purity germanium-based, (HPGe) detector. This device is required for precise gamma and x-ray spectroscopy and serves as a benchmark for instruments of this type. User training for the equipment is offered for an additional cost of $100,000 per unit.

I included the above outline of the HPGe detector as an example of the sorts of products AME provides. Collectively they serve as “bricks” in the company’s moat due to each product’s unique nature. The devices cannot be commoditized, and significant investments and expertise are required for a competitor to challenge Ametek in any one of the numerous niches the company serves.

In the same vein, the training for the device, at a cost of $100,000, serves as an indicator of the switching costs required for any client considering rivals’ offerings. One can argue that many of the company’s numerous instruments could just as well exemplify the moat like characteristics inherent in AME’s product lines.

Ametek Has A Sterling Management Team

The current CEO, David Zapico, has served in that capacity since May of 2016. With the company since 1990, Zapico headed the EIG segment for a decade.

Ametek’s management team serves investors through disciplined and astute M&A activity, having acquired 32 companies since 2012. This resulted in a 20-year CAGR of 17.6%. Management targets acquisitions with specialized technologies operating in markets with limited competition. Under Zapico’s stewardship, Ametek has a history of making marked and immediate improvements in the margins of acquired companies.

Management continues along this path with the recent acquisitions of thermal management technology company PDT for $125 million and Gatan, a life-science technology company purchased via an all cash deal valued at $925 million.

PDT has annual sales of approximately $40 million and will buttress the company’s position in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Gatan will boost Ametek’s EIG segment, adding an additional $180 million in sales.

The leadership team also serves investors through a robust and long-term share buyback program. Since 2009 the company funneled 20% of cash flow to share repurchases. The company’s current buyback program, initiated in February of 2019, authorizes $500 million in share repurchases, a sum expected to retire roughly 2.8% of the float.

My lone concern regarding the management team is a recent move towards a compensation structure that emphasizes EPS, organic sales growth, operating margins, and working capital, as these figures are subject to manipulation.

Headwinds

Considering the company has grown largely via well executed acquisitions, the greatest threat to the breakneck pace that Ametek has set is the eventual inability to grow at historic rates due to a lack of suitable acquisitions.

FAIR VALUE

As I compose this article, AME trades for $99.49 a share.

Morningstar has a FV for the company at $83, and CFRA values the shares at $99.04.

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 27 (100 possible), and an Overall Score of 62. Although my system does not give a dollar valuation for the stock, it clearly indicates the shares are nearer Morningstar’s assessed value than CFRA’s.

Those that have perused my prior articles are aware that while I utilize my system to evaluate investments, it has a flaw: companies experiencing rapid growth tend to have artificially low valuation scores. This applies to Ametek, as shares in the company have increased in value by roughly 150% since late 2016.

DIVIDEND METRICS

With a payout ratio of roughly 11% and a dividend coverage ratio of approximately 880%, AME has a very safe dividend. Ametek has a spotty record of raising dividends: In 2015 and 2016 the company didn’t grow the divvy at all, then the following year the dividend was increased by 56%. Nonetheless, the 3, 5, and 10 year dividend growth rates are 15.9%, 18.5% and 18%, respectively. Unfortunately, the company’s paltry dividend yield hovers around .56%. At this juncture, I believe AME is focused on growing the company rather than providing investors with dividend income.

FINANCIAL STRENGTH

Morningstar rates the company’s financial health as strong. Ametek has a debt to equity ratio of 0.46 a Current Ratio of 2.05 and a Quick Ratio of 1.48, indicating the firm’s debt level should not concern investors.

MY PERSPECTIVE

I rate AME a Hold. While I consider the shares to be overvalued, the moat, management and potential growth of Ametek compel me to place this stock on my permanent watch list. At the first sign of a significant pullback, I will likely invest in this firm for the long term. I’m hoping for an event akin to last years’ market plunge, when the stock fell from roughly $80 to $65 a share.

There are yield oriented investors that eschew investments with the low dividend Ametek provides. I would counter that it is wise to pepper ones portfolio with investments offering outsized capital gain potential.

CONCERNING MY RATING SYSTEM

At the request of readers, I am changing my rating system to provide a more easily understood scoring method. The scoring method I previously utilized created a bit of confusion. Henceforth, all of the scores will be based on a scale of 1 to 100. This allows readers to more easily evaluate the results of my scoring system. I apologize for the changes, but I am responding to readers' concerns and input.

My rating system provides a Valuation Score for AME of 27 and an Overall Score of 62 (each on a scale of 100). The first number represents the FV of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The Overall Score weighs the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC and valuation of the company. A Valuation Score of 63 or higher indicates a company should be considered for a possible investment.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a Valuation Score of 83 or higher combined with an Overall Score of 63 or higher provides investment targets that often outperform the market.

The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 83 in valuation and 63 overall.

One Last Word

