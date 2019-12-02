Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 15, 2019

Six out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 12 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday November 15th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

Six out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 21 last week) and the average price return was -0.34% (down from +0.02% last week). The leading gainers were Convertibles (+0.53%), Real Estate (+0.53%) and Preferreds (+0.39%) while MLPs (-2.70%) lagged.

12 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (unchanged from 12 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.11% (down from -0.36% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Real Estate (+0.89%), Taxable Munis (+0.53%) and U.S. Allocation (+1.13%). The top 2 losing sectors by NAV were Commodities (-1.70%) and MLPs (-1.85%).

The sectors with the highest premium were Multisector income (+6.88%), Preferreds (+2.77%) and Emerging Income (+2.49%), while the sector with the widest discount is Asia Equity (-12.51%). The average sector discount is -3.53% (up from -4.80% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Commodities (+1.65%), while Taxable Munis (-0.94%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.17% (down from +0.38% last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.48%), Global Equity Dividend (9.62%), Global Growth & Income (9.39%), Emerging Market Income (8.93%) and Senior Loan (8.76%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.04% (down from +6.96% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Eaton Vance National Municipal Opprs Tr (EOT) -7.21% 4.11% 3.07% 0.1 -6.11% 0.47% First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) -5.04% 11.67% 1.01% -1.6 -4.76% 0.00% Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Income Fund (EDI) -3.35% 15.34% 16.57% 1.0 -3.18% -0.39% Nuveen NY Select Tax Free Income (NXN) -3.35% 3.45% -3.92% 0.2 -3.31% 0.07% XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) -2.87% 10.24% 11.11% 1.4 -3.65% -1.16% Western Asset Muni Defin Opp Tr Inc (MTT) -2.85% 3.86% 1.80% 0.2 -2.32% 0.43% Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstrm Enrg (DSE) -2.84% 17.09% -8.12% -0.6 -6.90% -4.02% BlackRock Resources&Commodities Strategy (BCX) -2.83% 8.15% -13.24% 0.0 -4.16% -1.02% BNY Mellon Strategic Muni Bond (DSM) -2.78% 4.97% 2.42% 1.4 -2.65% 0.00% PIMCO Municipal Income (PMF) -2.73% 4.74% 13.88% 1.1 -1.69% 0.68%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Barings Participation Invs (MPV) 7.62% 6.39% 24.25% 1.3 4.05% 0.00% Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) 4.46% 18.04% 22.43% -0.4 -4.97% 0.00% Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) 4.37% 12.72% -3.82% -0.8 -0.18% -4.70% Sprott Physical Silver Trust Unit (PSLV) 3.89% % -2.21% 0.3 0.49% -3.50% Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) 3.74% 7.02% 13.70% 1.8 1.36% 0.00% Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 3.51% 7.30% 32.99% 1.3 3.08% 0.36% OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) 3.38% 11.95% -1.00% 1.0 0.54% 0.00% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 3.21% 7.80% 58.71% 2.6 1.01% -1.02% MQ/FT Global Infrast Util Div&Inc (MFD) 3.01% 9.50% -7.63% 2.8 5.19% 1.79% MFS Special Value (MFV) 2.90% 8.84% 12.30% 2.1 2.27% -0.36%

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and one-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Credit Inc (NVG) -74.5% 0.0655 0.0167 1.25% -6.38% 0.11 2347% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019 Nuveen NC Quality Muni Inc (NNC) -29.2% 0.039 0.0276 2.42% -9.66% 1.66 889% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019 Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Inc (NEA) -21.9% 0.0535 0.0418 3.58% -9.50% 0.68 783% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) -6.4% 0.0579 0.0542 7.22% -7.87% 0.31 687% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -5.8% 0.026 0.0245 4.92% -11.03% -0.09 858% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019 Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) -5.3% 0.0475 0.045 4.47% -6.43% 0.06 659% 11/5/2019 11/18/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -2.5% 0.1075 0.1048 10.50% -8.55% -0.52 12% 11/8/2019 11/19/2019 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) -2.4% 0.0873 0.0852 10.95% -12.46% -0.9 -1% 11/8/2019 11/19/2019 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -0.9% 0.0908 0.09 7.30% 32.99% 1.32 225% 11/5/2019 11/21/2019 MFS Special Value (MFV) -0.8% 0.04677 0.04639 8.84% 12.30% 2.09 173% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) -0.6% 0.06038 0.06 8.70% -7.07% 1.44 312% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc. (MGF) -0.6% 0.02912 0.02895 7.60% -3.38% 1.53 201% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) -0.5% 0.0915 0.091 10.79% -8.91% 1.69 243% 11/5/2019 11/21/2019 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -0.5% 0.04265 0.04244 8.42% -4.42% 2.39 340% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02038 0.02028 8.88% 7.45% 1.89 345% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.4% 0.02876 0.02864 9.14% -6.00% 0.99 182% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS) -0.1% 0.1178 0.1177 6.82% 2.88% 0% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date EV Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) 0.1% 0.0709 0.07099 4.01% -0.79% 0.91 523% 11/1/2019 11/20/2019 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) 2.0% 0.0245 0.025 6.25% -9.94% 2.48 623% 11/1/2019 11/8/2019 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) 2.6% 0.0779 0.0799 8.69% -6.05% 2.37 491% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019 MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) 2.9% 0.0345 0.0355 4.38% -8.90% 0.69 640% 11/1/2019 11/12/2019 Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) 5.7% 0.53 0.56 6.81% -15.06% 0.25 6% 11/7/2019 11/21/2019 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income (EVV) 42.9% 0.07 0.1 9.40% -10.58% 2.23 378% 11/1/2019 11/8/2019 Central Securities Corporation (CET) 44.7% 0.47 0.68 2.95% -14.91% 1.34 39% 11/5/2019 11/15/2019 General American Investors (GAM) 462.2% 0.37 2.08 1.02% -12.89% 2.71 -2% 11/7/2019 11/15/2019 Nuveen New York Municipal Value 2 (NYV) 900.0% 0.036 0.36 30.53% -10.84% -0.69 63% 11/1/2019 11/14/2019

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Alpha Gen Capital presents BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund: My Pick For A National Muni CEF Pays 4.23% Tax Free (Nov. 11), YH CEF Report November 2019: An Easing To The Big Cuts (Nov. 11)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Lack Of Significant Changes Among The Funds (Nov. 12), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Pressure For The Sector After The Treasury Yields Increase (Nov. 14), How To Earn 20% + Annualized From B. Riley Financial Bond In 7 Months (Nov. 15)

Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: REIT CEFs Giving Mixed Messages (Nov. 14)

Power Hedge presents THW: Healthcare As A Conservative And Growth Play (Nov. 14)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: JRI Boosts, FIV Cuts (Nov. 11), 4 Quick CEF Rotation Opportunities (Nov. 12), The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report Mid-October 2019: CEF Valuations Still Elevated (Nov. 15)

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: The S&P Is At Another New High And Some Are Still Talking About The Evils Of 'Tariffs' (Nov. 16)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Is It Time To Worry About Debt? Tough Question! (Nov. 17)

Lance Roberts presents Too Fast, Too Furious - Hedging For A Short-Term Correction (Nov. 17)

