Factor Tilt Performance: November 2019

It was a solid month for U.S. equities with major stock market gauges hitting new all-time highs. All seven of the factor tilts posted positive returns with six of the seven strategies above a 3% return for the month, and only Low Volatility lagging.

In the table below, I have listed the performance of seven factor tilts and the capitalization-weighted benchmark over trailing 1, 3, and 6 months, as well as, 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles. All of the strategies have outperformed the cap-weighted index over the past twenty years, and all by one strategy (Low Volatility) has outperformed on an absolute basis over the last ten years of this extended bull market. By showing rolling returns and an updated discussion of relative performance of these strategies, I hope to positively inform portfolio construction decisions for Seeking Alpha readers.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value (RPV), Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from the small-cap S&P index. Momentum (MTUM) draws from the broader MSCI USA Index. For Dividend Growth, I use the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which replicates a broader index and has a longer performance history for the replicating fund.

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like Low Volatility and Dividend Growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. The dark green for Low Volatility and light green for Dividend Growth suggests these strategies have been delivering on their promise of defensiveness. Size and Value have historically been higher risk strategies, but have compensated investors for that riskiness. Over the past year, they have produced worse returns with higher volatility - a bad combination for investors.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

Value was the outperformer on the month with a 3.8% total return that eked ahead of the broad market. Low Volatility was the laggard with just barely positive returns on the month. Through November 8th, Value was up more than 4%, and Low Volatility was down 1.3%. At the close of business that day, the 10-year Treasury yield stood at 1.94%. As the month dragged on, Value was flat to slightly down and the defensive strategies outperformed as the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.78%.

Outside of this episodic regime shift between Value and defensive stocks, Information Technology stocks (XLK) once again led the market higher. Of the 11 S&P sectors, Technology led the way with a 5.4% total return. Many of the factor tilts - size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, equal-weighting - have underweights toward technology. I continue to believe that the megacap tech stocks will ultimately face pressure continuing to outperform the broad market at their current valuations as their size (and potential regulatory frictions) lead to a natural headwind to growth. When tech outperforms, these particular factor tilts will have to overcome sector selection to produce market-beating returns.

Summary

Over multiple business cycles, all of these strategies have delivered risk-adjusted outperformance. Value once again briefly grabbed the leadership mantle, but it was really driven by the performance in the first week of the month. In Is It Value's Time? and Value's Value Today, I have shown that Value looks historically inexpensive versus the broad market. It is those moments when a factor is out-of-favor that offer the best upside. I have suggested in past articles that Value tends to outperform early in an economic recovery. We are certainly not in that phase of the economic cycle. If you believe that the recent Fed easing can extend the current economic expansion (and I am in that camp), then Value may offer relative outperformance here over the next 6-12 months versus the broad market as it did in November. I use 6-12 months as a visible investible horizon for a tactical tilt given the fluidity of the current market environment. If you are in the camp that the business cycle is approaching its inevitable end, then trying to capture some carry, but with some downside protection, might prompt a tilt again towards recently underperforming Low Volatility or Dividend Growth.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,RPV,SPLV,SDY,NOBL,RSP,MTUM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.