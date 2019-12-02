Sonos: Firing On All Cylinders

We are bullish on Sonos despite concerns about competitive risks and product commoditization.

Sonos has done an excellent job of growing its user base and improving its profitability.

Introduction

Sonos (SONO) has bounced back in recent months after a string of excellent quarterly results that show improving top and bottom-line performance. Shares are now trading at $14, up 5% and 40% since the publication of our most recent and first articles on the company, respectively.

We believe that the market has been excessively pessimistic about competitive and product commoditization risks, which has led to multiple large downswings in share price since the company's IPO last August. In this article, we will explain why we consider Sonos an attractive long-term investment opportunity and outline risks that investors should be aware of.

Business Overview

Sonos is an audio company that sells wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and various accessories. Sonos competes in the high-end of the audio market alongside competitors including Bose and Bang & Olufsen (OTC:BGOUY).

The Sonos app enables customers to play music from their providers of choice (e.g., Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, etc.) in any room of their home. This software also allows simultaneous playback from devices across multiple speakers, providing a multi-room audio experience that has become the cornerstone of Sonos's brand image and product offering.

This multi-room audio experience makes repeat purchases common since customers can add more Sonos products to different parts of their home in order to provide a broader and inter-connected sound experience. Existing households accounted for 37% of new product registrations in 2019, which is indicative of this phenomenon as well as customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

Financial overview (in millions USD)

Shares Outstanding (in millions) 103.78 Share Price 13.88 Market cap 1,440.5 Debt 24.84 Cash 338.64 Enterprise Value 1,126.7

With a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a net cash position of $314 million, current enterprise value stands at $1.13 billion. Management has avoided taking on lots of debt, which is likely because the company's sales and cash flows can be volatile due to new product launches. SONO's clean balance sheet protects the company from costly interest expense and allows it to weather storms more easily than other companies in the consumer retail space.

Q4 Earnings Results

Sonos reported solid results for Q4 2019 last week - below are a few highlights:

The company reported Q4 and FY 2019 revenues of $294.1 million (up 7.8% YoY) and $1.261 billion (up 13.4% on an FX-neutral basis).

Asia sales increased in the quarter by 78% YoY, which management attributed to the IKEA launch.

Sonos added 1.7 million new households during 2019, bringing the number of households with Sonos products to 9.1 million. 62% of these households have registered more than one Sonos product.

Gross margins decreased by 120 basis points to 41.8%, which the company attributed to product mix and FX headwinds. Excluding the effects of tariffs, the company forecasted a 140-240 basis point improvement in gross margins for FY 2020.

Sales and marketing expense comprised 19.6% of revenues in FY 2019, down 420 bp YoY, which follows a 340 bp YoY decline in 2018. Management attributed this to creative and more efficient marketing strategies.

2019 marks the first fiscal year since 2014 that Sonos was able to turn an operating profit, which is primarily due to revenue growth and decreases in sales and marketing expense (as a % of revenues).

This is an impressive milestone for the company and signals that it is on a path to becoming profitable, easing a concern that naturally comes to mind when one considers the fact that Sonos generates its revenue through the sale of hardware products (which isn't exactly the most profitable business).

Although we are not thrilled about gross margin performance, management did forecast improvement in 2020 and we believe that the company's pricing power (which is strong due to its premium branding and high-quality products) should prevent continued gross margin deterioration.

We view continued sales and marketing expense declines as evidence of robust consumer demand for Sonos products, since revenue growth has continued unabated despite decreases (as a % of revenues) in sales and marketing spending. This indicates that demand is growing organically and management is not "buying" sales by engaging in excessive promotional activity or advertising.

Valuation

At the midpoint, management guided for $1.38 billion in revenue and $107 million in adjusted EBITDA for FY 2020 in the Q4 shareholder letter. This equates to an EV/sales and EV/EBITDA multiple of .82x and 10.5x, respectively.

1.0x EV/sales and 15x EBITDA multiples imply a share price of $16.32 and $18.49, respectively. We consider this range as our price target for Sonos, which gives shares a slight valuation bump from current levels to account for the company's growth profile and brand strength which we'll describe below:

Sonos has earned a reputation as a producer of high-end, premium in-home audio products, which provides it with pricing power and brand recognition. These are necessary to thrive in the audio industry and compete with other companies in the space, which we described at length in our first article on the company.

Sonos has a very "sticky" platform that encourages repeat purchases: if a family already has Sonos products in its home, it's natural to purchase another Sonos product (if one needs another speaker for another bedroom or common area) since Sonos products work seamlessly with other Sonos products and are controllable via the app.

Free Cash Flow

Sonos's improving operational performance becomes evident when one looks at the company's free cash flow profile, which has gradually and consistently increased over the past several years. The company generated $61 million in FCF in 2019 due to reduced capital expenditures and improved margins.

This also means that Sonos will be able to maintain its clean balance sheet and net cash position for the foreseeable future, which puts the company in an excellent financial position.

Risks

Investors should be cognizant of the following risks of investing in Sonos:

Sonos operates in a highly competitive environment. Sonos competes with established powerhouses such as Bose, which generates roughly 3.5 times the sales (and search interest) as does Sonos. This will make it difficult for the company to improve profitability in the long-run since it will have to keep prices competitive.

One of Sonos's primary competitive advantages lies in its agnostic platform - Sonos speakers are currently Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled. However, Amazon (AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) could restrict their voice assistant capabilities to their own products, which would harm Sonos's value proposition.

There are 37 million stock options outstanding (page 66 of 10-K) at an average exercise price of $11.39, which will dilute existing shareholders in the future.

There are also concerns that Sonos will suffer the same fate as other consumer electronics companies such as Fitbit (FIT) and GoPro (GPRO), which have underperformed due to intense competition and weak demand for fitness wearables and action cameras, respectively. These concerns center on the fact that hardware is a difficult business (low barriers to entry lead to commoditization).

We believe that this is a valid concern because Sonos is a consumer electronics company whose products are not protected by many strong moats (i.e., speakers can easily be manufactured overseas and are generally not protected by patents).

However, Sonos is insulated to some degree from this risk because the company has generally maintained higher price points by marketing its speakers as premium quality.

In addition, speakers have much more mainstream demand than specialized action cameras, fitness trackers, and smartwatches, which makes comparisons between Sonos and FIT/GPRO less relevant.

Conclusion

Although there are a number of risks to initiating a position in Sonos, we are cautiously optimistic on the company's future trajectory. We'll continue to monitor the company's progress and will keep readers updated via articles on this site. Please feel free to reach out with any comments or questions either via the comments section or through email (email address is in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SONO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.