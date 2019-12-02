Delek Group's (DGRLY) CEO Asaf Bartfeld on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCPK:DGRLY) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call December 2, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Yonah Weisz - Investor Relations

Asaf Bartfeld - Chief Executive Officer

Barak Mashraki - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Idan Wallace - Deputy CEO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Reimer - Barclays Capital

David Dreman - Dreman Value Management

Catherine Hunter - IHS Global Insight Ltd

Yonah Weisz

Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome all of you to the call today. My name is Yonah Weisz, Head of Investor Relations here at Delek Group. With me in the room are Mr. Gabriel Last, Chairman; Mr. Asaf Bartfeld, CEO; and Mr. Barak Mashraki, CFO. We will start off by reviewing our third quarter 2019 results and move to operations in the East Mediterranean and North Sea, concluding with questions.

In the third quarter our net income fall compared to 3Q 2018, but at the same time Delek Group achieved full implementation of its strategy becoming an international energy firm with the completion of the acquisition of Chevron's North Sea assets. Revenues for nine months 2019 totaled ILS 6.1 billion unchanged from nine months 2018. In the third quarter of 2019, revenues totaled ILS 2 billion compared with ILS 2.2 billion in 3Q 2018 a decrease of 9%. This was mainly driven by lower contribution from Ithaca Energy. These results do not include revenues from the recently acquired Chevron's North Sea assets which will begin to appear on Ithaca's P&L as of the first quarter.

Operating profits for nine months 2019 totaled ILS 1 billion lower than ILS 1.2 billion in nine months 2018. In the third quarter of 2019 operating profit totaled ILS 306 million compared with ILS 397 million in 3Q 2018, a decrease of 23%. Net income from nine months 2019 totaled ILS 545 million lower than ILS 736 million seen in nine months 2018. In the third quarter of 2019 net income was ILS 55 million compared with ILS 323 million in 3Q 2018. The large difference was due to a revaluation at the Phoenix Insurance Company which boosted prior period results. The current cash balance as of the end of November 2019 was approximately ILS 1 billion including unused credit lines and marketable securities.

Let's move them to the East Mediterranean. At 2.8 BCM, Tamar’s gas sales volumes were similar to the same period last year. More importantly, the Leviathan project is almost complete with first commercial gas deliveries expected in the coming weeks. Export infrastructure for the Egyptian and Jordanian markets have been inspected and is ready for operations. This is notably so for the EMG undersea pipeline, connecting Israel and Egypt, with the transfer of ownership to the partnership taking control of the asset has been confirmed. Along with supply to domestic Israeli customers Leviathan will also begin exporting gas to Egypt and Jordan by the end of this year.

In the North Sea, Ithaca Energy contributed ILS 54 million to Delek Group’s operating income in the quarter compared with ILS 151 million contribution in 3Q 2018. Cash flow from operations stood at a healthy ILS 113 million for the quarter. Due to maintenance at Stella our average daily production stood at 15,700 barrels of oil equivalent down from 16,500 in the similar period last year. Production costs of $21 per barrel were impacted by lower than usual volumes and were higher compared to $17 in 3Q 2018.

Accounting for the acquisition of Chevron assets completed last month, Ithaca's pro forma full-year 2019 production should average approximately 75,000 barrels equivalent per day, with the fourth quarter in the 80,000 barrels equivalent per day. From a Strategy point-of-view, Delek Group’s evolution into a global energy company is now complete. We have fully divested the last of our major non-core holdings and completed a significant new investment in Chevron North Sea. With 95% of our assets now linked to energy, the company has achieved its goal of transforming itself into a pure-play international E&P firm.

And as a last point, I'd like to note a change in Delek Group’s senior management. Mr. Asaf Bartfeld, the Group's CEO for the past 20 years has announced he will be retiring at the end of this month. Asaf, for such a long time you brought the leadership and vision to Delek Group, combining all of with a touch of modestly. Everyone here at the company says thank you and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors. At the same time, we welcome Mr. Idan Wallace, currently Deputy CEO who will take up the position of Chief Executive Officer on the first of January 2020.

To sum up, with Leviathan [ph] option only weeks away, the divestment of the non-core Phoenix Insurance Company complete, and the conclusion of a major new investment in the North Sea, Delek Group has achieved its strategy of becoming an international energy firm. The next steps along that path include the integration of Chevron assets into Ithaca Energy and Ithaca's potential IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

Question-and-Answer Session

Chris Reimer

Hi, this is Chris Reimer on for Tavy. Thank you for taking my questions. I have a big picture question, this year with the divestment of Phoenix finalized and the acquisition of Chevron assets looking to 20-20, what should we look forward to from a corporate perspective such as debt refinancing or listing on foreign exchange for the group and where might those items fit in, in relation to a potential IPO for Ithaca?

Asaf Bartfeld

Okay, I can say now, is first of all we are in negotiations to find an equity partner who will join us to Ithaca. We started before we closed the deal. We didn’t reach to an agreement until closing, but still we want somebody will come with us to be a partner with us. So this is one of the main goals for the near future and I hope we will somebody. When I said to find an equity partner, we mean that the money that we will share part of our shares of Ithaca and the money which will arrive to the Delek Group level, not to inject the money in the company. We hope to reach an agreement. This is one of the goals for the next year.

The second one is of course to take Ithaca for an IPO in the Stock Exchange of London is the main list. One of our goals we would like to achieve. I cannot project it will be in the six first months or the six last, but still we're working about later to try to find an equity partner or to go to the IPO market. Still maybe when we go for the IPO it will be a combination between offers - selling offer or of course an IPO which part of the money will come to the company.

Another main goal is of course starting floating gas from Leviathan, which I hope will happen in the next two or three weeks. I hope end of the month or end of the year Leviathan will start floating gas beginning with the Egypt market with the feeder deal. We believe it will happen. So these are the three main I think issues that will take part in the Delek Group for the next year.

Chris Reimer

And just a followup on that, are you considering further acquisitions or expanding into new geographies as part of the near-term strategy?

Asaf Bartfeld

I don't see Delek will go for new geographies. But there is plan to extend our activities in the North Sea by Ithaca. And it may be we'll continue drilling in the Gulf of Mexico that we started last year and we still have a license there. And maybe we'll go back towards the, I forgot the name of the, to the Tau and resolve license and we will try to reach to the targets the geologists gave us. But I don’t see that we will find other geographic places.

Chris Reimer

I see, okay. Thank you guys, very helpful.

Asaf Bartfeld

Thank you.

David Dreman

Hello, thank you for taking my call. How much cash flow can Delek Group expect from Leviathan in 2020?

Yonah Weisz

Can you raise your voice?

David Dreman

Yes, sure. Can you hear me better now?

Yonah Weisz

Yes.

Asaf Bartfeld

Yes.

David Dreman

Okay, how much cash flow can Delek Group expect from Leviathan in 2020 using the updated volumes under the new agreement?

Asaf Bartfeld

There are two answers to a big question. The ongoing cash flow that Leviathan will produce, which is a one-off effect and it's about 710 [ph] BCM so we are talking about revenues for Leviathan of around $2 billion per year which our portion of the revenues before tax and CapEx is 45%. So this is one aspect. But one of the things that we believe that we will see in 2020 is the refinance of Leviathan, Delek Drilling to [indiscernible] in order to finance the development plan of the pipeline.

Now that Leviathan is ready and the first gas will start in the next coming days, we believe that the next step for Leviathan will be of Delek Drilling is to refinance the debt and we believe that we can achieve a larger amount of facility comparing to the bridge loan or the loan facility that we took for the development and this actually potentially can be distributed also as dividend.

I think that this specific item, one we've been very comfortable that we will get, we haven’t published a number, but nice, we will receive very nice cash flow from Delek Drilling and I think that in order to be familiar with a number or for us to disclose a number we will need to wait for the annual close and we will give more clarity around what is the cash flow that we are expecting to see from both visible channels, the ongoing, the cash flow from Leviathan and the refinance.

David Dreman

Great, that's very helpful. With regard to the sale of Tamar, is there a deadline for that and what other options are you looking at to get this deal done?

Asaf Bartfeld

Yes, there is a deadline. It is 2021, December 2021 the Delek Group will be able to get to sell all the shares or rights in Tamar. There are few options, one of course to sell 22% that still remain in Delek Drilling and one of the ideas was published by Delek Drilling namely to split between Leviathan and Tamar and there will be a public, Leviathan will publish it, but it was Tamar will risk it because it only sold shares of this partnership. But we'll see a little premature at more than two years, so we'll wait.

David Dreman

Okay, thank you very much. Good luck with the coming quarter.

Asaf Bartfeld

Thank you very much.

Catherine Hunter

Hello, hi, can you hear me?

Yonah Weisz

Can you speak a little louder?

Catherine Hunter

Yes sure, can you hear me now? Is it better?

Yonah Weisz

Clear now.

Catherine Hunter

Great, thanks for taking my question. It is really, I wanted to focus in on Dolphinus arrangements and do sell gas to Egypt? Next like you got at least two further approvals still to come from the Petroleum Commissioner and from the tax authorities, so I just wanted to understand where you were with that? And then the second question is really about Egypt demand. We're seeing at the moment that Egypt shutting down some of its own production due to overcapacity, do you see any risks to the volumes, particularly any thoughts of ramp up those volumes from the end of 2020? Thank you.

Asaf Bartfeld

Okay, the answer for the first question is, just seems to take, we are calling technical approval, but the technicality and another one we believe we will get it in the next coming days or weeks, so we don’t see any problem that is much more technical than really initial. And about the second question, I don't have before me all the demand from the Egypt market, but speaking out from my memory, we don't see any problem with the demand because still there is demand in Egypt, lot of market, and of course two energy plants that are not working at all. So we believe the demand for Israeli initially gas will be 5% [ph] as we will develop the field we will be there and we don’t think there is any danger for the volumes. Hello?

Yonah Weisz

Did that answer your question?

Catherine Hunter

I guess for the Egypt part, I mean Egypt shutting its own production at the moment because there is lack of demand and because it's not economic to sell to the European markets and from spot LNG to the raw challenges with too much availability at least for the next year or so. I guess that was the context of my question.

Yonah Weisz

Exactly, so I just pointed out the question, you are trying to, I mean looking at this more like in the short-term. This is a very long-term agreement and therefore over the space of a decade or two we do believe that there is plenty of room within the Egyptian energy mix for Israeli imports.

Catherine Hunter

Okay thanks very much.

Yonah Weisz

You are welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes it seems to me that if you've taken over this Ithaca Energy and you're looking for equity participation from other people or for an IPO then you possibly have taken on more than you can handle. Also in an energy environment now where there is a glut of oil and specifically natural gas, I find that pretty threatening. I would like to know what type of an agreement you do have with Egypt and Jordan, is what are you going to get for your natural gas based on a long-term contract? What the Russians just did with the Chinese or is it going to be market crisis?

In short, I think you have a lot of challenges ahead selling your natural gas to people that really have no allegiance to Israel to say the least. And I feel in the short run you have a tremendous amount of economic challenges coming forward.

Asaf Bartfeld

It was a statement. What is the question?

Unidentified Analyst

The question was, you when you consider yourself over leveraged in a very poor environment for oil and natural gas?

Idan Wallace

Hi, it is Idan Wallace, Deputy CEO of Delek. I must tell you that I disagree with some of the comments that you've raised, particularly in the fact that as far as we see the strategic acquisition and transaction that we did, so Ithaca with Chevron is something very substantial, important and crucial as far as Delek considering and as far as we see it in the long run and also in the short run and I'll explain.

By purchasing the Chevron assets that we've just completed the transaction, basically what Delek did is becoming and placing itself, transforming itself as an international global player in the energy sector. We've become, if I'm not mistaken the second independent player in the North Sea and one of the big five companies operating in the North Sea. This is exactly, this is synergetic to our activity in Israel because let's bear in mind that in Israel what we have is our interest in Leviathan, and of course we have the interest in at Tamar [ph] that we need to sell in the next two years and on the other hand we wanted to development a very important and key asset investment globally in order to put ourselves into global markets.

Now let's remember that we are talking about income producing assets. Let's remember the assets that we've purchased. Let's remember that we are talking about substantial and strong cash flow that is going to be generated from this operation. So as far as we see it, it is not something that we consider that over-leveraged as you've mentioned. We see this as a strategic transaction that we've done that is going to influence positively tremendously for Ithaca and also for the Delek Group.

Asaf Bartfeld

Yes. Thank you very much. I would like to thank again everyone who was on the line. There were a lot of people I see. And of course if anyone has any questions don't hesitate to call us and we will answer any questions. Thank you very much and have a good day and happy holidays. Thank you.

