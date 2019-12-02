NuStar Energy: Chairman Makes $15M Insider Purchase In This High-Yield Concern

A profile of the company, the recent insider buy, its 8.5% distribution yield, and a quick analysis on the concern are provided in the paragraphs below.

Today, we look at NuStar Energy which the analyst community is not currently sanguine on but whose chairman just bought $15 million worth of new shares.

We have been profiling the big insider buying happening all throughout the midstream energy partnership space over the past week. One follower inquired about NuStar Energy (NS). While the entity has not declined like the majority of the names in the space recently, it just did see a major insider buy and has a distribution yield of 8.5%. We will conclude our week of profiling the midstream space with this name today.

Company Overview

NuStar is a midstream partnership engaged in three lines of business: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. Finally, the Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. NS currently has a market cap just north of $3 billion. The company's 2019 capital spending program and part of the firm's footprint are as below:

Source: Company Presentation

Insider Buying

On November 25th, the company's chairman bought $15 million of new shares. This is the first insider activity in NS since the same individual purchased just over $1.9 million in stock at almost exactly the same price in mid-May of this year. This new insider buying comes almost three weeks after NuStar posted Q3 results that missed both top- and bottom-line consensus. Given this, the stock has held up nicely given the recent declines in myriad names in the midstream space.

It should be noted that income from continuing operations rose 20% on a year-over-year basis during the third quarter. In addition, the company generated EBITDA from continuing operations of $169 million, up $15 million or 10% over the third-quarter 2018 EBITDA from continuing operations of $154 million.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Unlike the purchasing insider, the analyst community is not sanguine on NuStar's current prospects. The company gets little analyst commentary given its size. I can find three analyst ratings on NS so far in 2019. Early in August, Mizuho Securities initiated the shares with a Neutral with a $32 price target. Just after Q3 numbers, Stifel Nicolaus maintained its Hold rating, but bumped up its price target to $28 from $26. Just over a week ago, JPMorgan reissued its Underweight rating, but like Stifel raised its price target two bucks to $30.

Source: Company Presentation

The debt to EBITDA ratio dropped to 3.96 in 3Q2019, down from 4.52 from the same period a year ago. That ratio should drop further in the quarters ahead as NuStar's planned capital expenditures should drop approximately 35% from this year's levels in 2020 according to the latest guidance from the company.

Source: Company Presentation

Verdict

The company's distribution yield is 8.5% at current trading levels. The debt to EBITDA ratio also is trending in the right direction and will benefit from reducing capital expenditures in 2020. One also rarely sees a $15 million buy from company insider. That said, while the stock has held up well given the company has missed estimates for the past four quarters, I would not call it a compelling buy here. That view is currently echoed in the analyst community.

If the shares sunk to the lower end of the range they have mostly traded in so far this year (just under $26 a share), I might be tempted to pick up a small position mainly for the income stream. Until then, I am passing on making any investment recommendation in this name.

