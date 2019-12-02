Twitter: Clearly A Fallen Angel

Why this stock is too cheap to be ignored for too long.

Investment Thesis

Twitter's (TWTR) performance during 2019 has been volatile. It started 2019 hugely in favor with investors, but it has once again fallen out of favor.

But ironically, notwithstanding its volatile share price, Twitter today is more relevant, with a stronger competitive advantage (a moat), and more sustainably cash-generative than during its past.

However, investors remain gloomy. I contend that Twitter has the making of a rewarding investment and that enterprising investors would do well to consider adding this name to their portfolio. Here's why:

Growth Looks Unimpressive

The best time to buy a stock is when others won't. And why wouldn't others be willing to buy this stock? Because the stock's outlook is poor.

Source: Twitter's Q3 & Q4 Revenue adjusted for headwinds

On the face of it, there are plenty of reasons to avoid getting involved with the social media platform. But beyond the superficial notion that Twitter's revenue growth rates are decelerating, Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey informed the investment community during its Q3 2019 earnings call that ''personalization and data settings were not operating as expected."

And while these bugs had a partial effect in Q3 2019, they will be fully pronounced during Q4 2019.

But Twitter is already aware and attempting to remedy this poor execution. Dorsey believes that these bugs will dampen Twitter's prospects by at least 4% compared with its results without these hiccups (red dotted line in the graph above).

Consequently, rather than pointing towards 7% revenue growth compared with the same period a year ago, a more realistic figure would be much closer to 11%.

Thus, when Twitter releases its Q4 2019 results early next year, investors should expect these bugs to have finally been ironed out, and guidance to look more promising.

Profits Matter So Much More!

Readers considering Twitter as a potential investment are not being asked to pay up for growth.

Accordingly, I contend that investors are not sufficiently appreciating that Twitter is one of a few social media platforms which is not only growing but it grows while generating strong GAAP profits - even after incurring its large stock-based compensation expenses.

Note, Twitter carries a large amount of net operating losses and other deductions which obfuscate its underlying net income performance.

Nonetheless, given that Twitter does expect to pay substantial cash taxes in the US in the near term, its bottom line will be unduly volatile and I suggest readers consider its operating income line rather than its net income line.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

If investors think they suffered some financial distress when Twitter's share price fell 16% when its Q3 2019 results were announced, how should we think Pinterest's (PINS) shareholders have fared?

That overvalued stock fell, 19% overnight. And whereas Twitter's share price has now started to recover, Pinterest fell and shows no signs of slowing down. Why the discrepancy between these two similar social platforms?

Because Twitter's shares are cheaply valued and as such, I have been a staunch advocate of its potential.

And compare this with Pinterest:

Source: Pinterest coverage

Ultimately, value investing does work, even if for a considerable amount of time it appears not to work:

Source: Author's calculations

The table above is a reminder of the discordance between the ''new paradigm'' social media platforms where growth at-any-cost is the investment strategy du jour, compared with the older platforms, which are cheaply valued even though they remain highly cash flow generative and GAAP profitable.

The Bottom Line

Twitter has had a bumpy 2019. Nobody said that investing is easy. But when it all boils down to it, Twitter's balance sheet is rock solid with $4 billion of net cash (once we net out its $1.8 billion debt convertible), which affords the social media platform plenty of maneuverability to withstand quarters of poor execution such as those witnessed in Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 (including the guidance).

Furthermore, no investor is capable to rationally argue that Twitter's stock is any way overvalued. In fact, I charge that it is way too cheap to be ignored for too long.

