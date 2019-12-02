Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) CEO Pasquale Natuzzi on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)

Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call

December 2, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Piero Direnzo - IR Manager

Pasquale Natuzzi - Chairman & CEO

Vittorio Notarpietro - Chief Financial & Legal Officer

Italia Casalino - Global Business Retail Channel

Cosimo Bardi - Global Business Branded Wholesales Channel

Gianni Tucci - Global Business Wholesales Channel Private Label

Conference Call Participants

David Kanen - Kanen Wealth Management

Presentation

Operator

Please stand by. Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Natuzzi Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2019 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the introduction, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be