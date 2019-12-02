Assessing Aegon N.V. For A Long-Term Play

When trading over the short term, we try as much as possible to trade with the underlying long-term trend. It is far easier so to speak to trade with the wind in your sails than to be trading against a long term or even intermediate trend. We state this because long-term trends carry far more significance than the short-term picture. Many times, we have had to alter or cancel a potential swing trade altogether because it went against the overall big picture.

This does not mean however that we disregard the respective stock altogether. It just means that it may not be suitable for a short-term swing play at this moment in time. One such stock which looks attractive with respect to its long-term trend is Aegon N.V. (AEG). If we look at the monthly chart below, we can see that both oscillators are oversold (RSI & Stochastics) and we have a nice divergence against price on the RSI. Furthermore, we have a monthly swing low and the RSI has passed over the "50" level. On a long-term chart, these indicators are significant in our opinion.

On the weekly chart though we can see that shares look overbought at present. This is due to the fact that shares rallied hard out of their early September lows to almost hit $4.70 a share. Furthermore as we can see above, the weekly trend has been down of late so the most probable scenario here is that we see lower prices over the next few months.

True long-term investors though do not mind lower prices. In fact, lower prices over the near term enable compounding to take place at a much faster clip than originally envisioned. Therefore from this perspective, let's look at why a potential long-term investor in Aegon N.V. would be prepared to withstand some volatility over the near term.

This insurance firm pays out a 7.45% dividend yield. This type of number as stated above means that compounding can occur aggressively (if dividends are re-invested) at a healthy clip. 331 million Euro was paid out in dividends over the past four quarters from a cash-flow kitty of 7.3 billion Euro. This means there is not an issue with viability here. Furthermore earnings are expected to grow aggressively over the next few years which should support that dividend going forward. As mentioned, Aegon is expected to deliver robust earnings growth over the next few years. In fact, the firm's forward price to earnings ratio comes in at a very attractive 5.7. This number is well below Aegon's average over the past decade. In fact, all of Aegon's valuation metrics look attractive at present. In particular, its cash-flow multiple of 1.4 again minimizes downside risk in that the firm should be able to withstand something such as adverse economic conditions better than its competition. Although the interest coverage ratio comes in under 2 over the past four quarters, increased earnings both this year and next should increase that ratio quite a bit in the foreseeable future. Aegon's average interest coverage ratio over the past 10 years comes in at approximately 3.75. A stable interest coverage ratio is imperative as it stabilizes cash flows and the payment of that dividend.

To sum up, there is a lot to like in Aegon N.V. at the moment. The long term-chart is giving a buy signal. Furthermore the dividend and present valuation should continue to attract value investors at these levels. Shares may dip down into an intermediate low in the near term. However, aggressive re-investment of that dividend should be able to enhance returns over the long term.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.